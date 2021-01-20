Plants are gaining in popularity

The last nine months of being cooped up at home has given people a greater appreciation for nature, which has translated into a greater interest in house plants. According to an owner of a nursery, house plants are flying out of the store. People call ahead to see what varieties are available and when a new shipment arrives, there is a line of people waiting to snatch them up. It’s not as crazy as toilet paper but it’s close.
House plants, people have found, make great companions. One indoor gardening expert says it’s because plants need nurturing and care and humans like to nurture and care \h— especially when they aren’t able to have as much contact with family and friends.
People are purchasing more plants and they’re doing something else a little telling in the pandemic — they’re naming their plants. That’s what happens when you’re stuck inside four walls for weeks at a time —you talk to your plants and you name them. It makes you feel better.
There are scientific reasons why. According to one recent study, taking care of plants can lower blood pressure and reduce anxiety. They can also help you to concentrate. In one study, students who had live plants in their room were found to do better on tests and work faster than if they had plastic plants. Live greenery has a calming effect on people.
Not only that but plants can even clean the air in your house. The snake plant purifies the air by absorbing toxins through the leaves and then it produces pure oxygen, even during the night. All a fake plant is going to do is collect dust.
So, if you haven’t yet, you may want to join the pandemic plant party. You could start with an easy-to-grow trailing vine plant like a pathos. It has lots of variegated leaves that will grow with just a squirt of water once a week. Add a spider plant, an aloe, and a peace lily to your indoor collection and you’ll be calmer and breathing cleaner air before you know it.
People are so excited about plants, they’re buying them by the dozens. I’m a sucker for succulents and bought 15 different ones. For those looking for new plants on a regular basis, you can join a plant club where you get a new plant in the mail each month. If you like palms, you could get the palm of the month. There are ferns for the fern owners and bamboos for bamboo lovers. One plant club I saw calls itself “apartmenttherapy.”
Potting a plant once in a while breaks up watching 15 episodes of Seinfeld and then you have cleaner air and a green friend to show for it.
If you haven’t yet, I’d advise you get a plant and see what you think. You can name it after me.