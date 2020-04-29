Beautiful colors, wonderful smells and a feeling of going back to nature \h— it’s plant therapy.
It took one visit to a garden shop this weekend for me to remember the psychological health benefits of being around plants. A lot of things change but grass still grows, trees bud and rhubarb still pops up out of the ground. What better mood lifter is there?
Plant purchases are up this year across the country as people are home more and are looking to have more flowers and food around this summer. I even planted potatoes this year.
People love to have plants around and even better if we can have their fruits on the table to enjoy. With most of our meals at home now, we go through quite the food.
I’m watching our asparagus patch closely \h— what’s better than eating grilled asparagus from your own garden or someone else’s garden.
As a back-up vegetable plan, I’ve subscribed to a local vegetable service this summer. I’m looking forward to getting eggplant, kale and lettuce from a grower, and potatoes, tomatoes and onions from my own garden this summer.
I also have my fingers crossed that our peach and cherry trees will have a good production year. I’m even eyeing blooming bushes in our farm ditches hoping to gather some wonderful wild raspberries and plums this year.
You also can’t understate the benefits of having flowers around. God made them beautiful for a reason, right?
A group of citizens in Madison have been providing gorgeous flower bouquets for the nursing home residents there.
On three different occasions, there have been enough donations to provide enough flowers for each resident to have a bouquet in their room.
I’ve loved seeing their smiling faces on Facebook. Flowers can do that.
Just wandering around a plant store gives a person a lift. I’ve always liked a lot of blooming flowers in my landscape, on our deck and by the front door. This year I’m going to cut more flowers and bring them inside to enjoy too.
There’s probably a whole psychology field dedicated to plant therapy but I don’t need to read a bunch of research to know that happiness from plants is a real thing. I smile when I see our flowering crab tree blooming pink out my bedroom window. I’m watching our lilac bushes with anticipation of their fragrant purple blooms. It’s a miracle really to see the rose bushes, decorative grasses and lilies greening up after a long winter.
It’s a good year to be around plants.