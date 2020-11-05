Plans one step further for Wisner’s Grandview Estates

WISNER — Local business people, city representatives, area real-estate agents and others attended a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to look over a proposed design for Grandview Estates, a new addition to the community of Wisner.
Grandview Estates committee members, a subdivision of Wisner Economic Development, called the meeting to gather input both from Wisner residents and from those out-of-town who might be interested in locating a home or business in the development.
Alan Harms, Wisner Economic Development president, led the meeting, with conceptual designs presented by representatives of Olsson and Associates of South Sioux City, David Ziska and Rodney Hanson.
Named for a grand view of the Elkhorn River Valley, the 72-acre plat of former farmland is located northwest of the city, bordered on the east by Wisner’s 18th Street and on the north by Highway 51. The development is anticipated to be a combination of commercial and residential lots; input gathered from the town hall meeting will be used in its final design.
Suggestions for the residential portion of the new Grandview Estates have included senior living duplexes, townhouses, apartments and single-family homes with options for 1- to 2-acre lots. Some homes could feature walk-out basements due to the lay of the land.
“We will use the terrain as it exists,” Zisko said, “and step down the hill,” even though grading is planned to allow for homeowners to enjoy a better view of the valley.
The development is coursed by a draw, with the proposal dividing the plat into 16 acres of residential lots on the east half and 43 acres of light industrial and commercial lots on the west. Rocked roads will bisect the industrial section and paved streets, the residential portion.
Currently, a dozen residential lots are the first to be planned. Some will have 100 feet of frontage and are 150 feet deep; others have 150 feet of frontage and are 250 feet deep.
Realtors suggested that some of the lots be designed larger to create the feel of an acreage. Depending on interest shown, larger residential plots may be included in the overall design, possibly reducing the number of commercial lots available. Residential plots and acreages will be connected to city well and septic systems.
Once input is gathered, the Grandview committee will draw up a covenant for both residential and commercial areas, with a better idea about bottom-end costs for the homes. A number of contractors have expressed interest in the properties, Harms said, with varied responses.
Their goal is for building to begin next year, Harms said.
Grandview committee member Russ Breitkreutz closed the meeting by encouraging those interested in building a home or business to present ideas to the committee.
“If you have an idea of what you want it to look like, meet with the committee,” he said. “It’s bare ground now, so we can do anything you want with it.”