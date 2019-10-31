MADISON — There’s good news for farmers and commuters to Norfolk.
Earlier this week, the Madison County board of commissioners approved the low bid from a Norfolk company for repair of what is often called the County Line Bridge southeast of Norfolk.
The bridge, which has been out of commission since flooding last March, is located on the Stanton and Madison County line between Sherwood Road and Coolidge Avenue.
Six companies submitted bids, with Theisen Construction of Norfolk submitting the low bid of $98,767 to repair the bridge. Plans are for construction to begin on Nov. 11, with it scheduled to be completed by Dec. 10.
Other bids came from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. They ranged from the next lowest at $131,977 to a high of $287,027.
Richard Johnson, Madison County Highway superintendent, said there likely would be a change order, but it would have occurred no matter which company got the bid.
Johnson said the bridge originally was built in 1991. Plans didn’t show it, but now that some of the dirt is gone, there is a haunch that is visible that will need to be covered, but it should not be a major cost.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said many of the contractors are busy. It seems as though contractors’ bids have been higher, considering that many aren’t looking for work.
Ron Schmidt, chairman, said he was pleased with the Theisen Construction bid.
“I’m glad we can give it to a local contractor,” Schmidt said.
Under an agreement in place, Stanton County will pay for half of the costs. There’s also a chance that FEMA will pay for a portion of it. If not, the counties will split the difference.
Madison County will write the checks and then get reimbursed, commissioners said.
The abutment approaching the bridge will feature crushed rock to make it passable, with a concrete surface planned for spring.
Finally, commissioners said they have heard from many farmers in the area who are looking for a nearby route to get across to haul grain trucks while the bridge is out.
Commissioners said farmers would be encouraged to use First Street near Norfolk along with the First Street Bridge over the Elkhorn River. It isn’t ideal, but it will have to pass until then.