Though there aren’t a lot of things to do when the weather is frigid cold, something you can always do no matter what it’s like outside is to make plans.
Here are some plans by month that you can make for 2020:
January: It’s not too late to sign up for the Omaha Food Walk for food tastings, a free cocktail and a chance to visit some interesting restaurants in downtown Omaha. So fun you won’t notice the cold.
February: OK, so you can’t really ignore the cold but you won’t be out in it when you’re high above Interstate 80 in the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument near Kearney.
There aren’t as many tourists this time of year, so you’re likely to have all the time you want to view the exhibits abd gaze out the window at oncoming traffic below.
March: There will be crowds here and you will actually be gazing at the thousands of sandhill cranes at the Audobon Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon with people from literally all over the world.
April: The most popular site to visit in Nebraska hands down is the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha. Go in April and see the Desert Dome, Jungle and Gorilla area while staying toasty warm and beating the crowds in the warmer months.
May: Looking for some storm excitement? There are storm chasers who will let you accompany them on their ventures toward menacing storm clouds rather than away from them.
June: Smith Falls State Park in Valentine is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Nebraska, and this is the time of year when the trees are in full leaf, the pastures are green and the drive to Valentine is as rewarding as the destination.
July: You won’t notice July heat in the Fontenelle Forest near Bellevue where you’ve climbing among the shady trees in a TreeRush Adventure.
August: I am planning a trip to Gering Aug. 16 for the Western Nebraska’s 5th Annual Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship. Need I say more?
September: This is the perfect time of year to visit the Homestead National Monument in Beatrice because you can walk around outside and look at displays while it’s cool in the morning and then head inside to see all the displays in inside if it’s hot in the afternoon.
October: Visit Nebraska City in September for Applejack Days. Or you can go to Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard and buy apples and wine and everything in between in October when things slow down a bit.
November: Looking for something to do while kids are home for the holidays? Try one of the many escape rooms in Lincoln that promote working together for a fun goal — getting out!
December: Travel to North Platte to celebrate the holidays at Buffalo Bill’s State Historical Park where the buildings are all decked out for Christmas. There are hayrack rides, hot chocolate and, of course, buffalo.