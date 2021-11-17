Thanksgiving is right around the corner and it’s time to plan your charcuterie board. You maybe thought people still arranged bite sized carrots and pieces of celery in a relish tray with some onion dip and they were set for hors d’oeuvres. They’re not. In 2021, when turkey may be in short supply, you’re going to have to up your game for appetizers and a charcuterie board is just the ticket.
I exhibited my small-town Nebraska credentials when I had to admit on a trip that I didn’t know what a charcuterie board was. Come to find out, it’s mostly a hyped-up meat and cheese tray but forget all that. Just know that you have to pronounce it as “shahr-kyu-tuh-ree” and in French it means “pork butcher shop.”
But don’t think you can throw a few dried apricots on a plate with some Ritz crackers, Colby jack cheese and sliced summer sausage and think you’re all charcuteried. Luckily I’ve got some tips for your perfect Thanksgiving charcuterie board.
Presentation is everything so you need to start out with the board part which is usually a wooden cutting board. Get a large one at the lumber yard if you want to do this thing right.
Then gather some little bowls, plates and little spoons to set on the board.
Next gather the food which actually is pretty close to the meat and cheese trays we all grew up with — French or not. Start with some slices of cured meat (this would be a great time to get out some of that deer sausage).
Next purchase about three weird cheeses — think smoked cherry pimento or raspberry baked brie. This is what separates the amateurs from the pros of charcuterie boards. No pepper jack cheese allowed.
Then fill a couple of the little bowls with some nice jellies. It’s hard to go wrong with the jelly choice — even grape jelly looks good in a little bowl with a spoon.
Put some olives on a couple of the little plates but not the traditional green or black olives we’ve all grown up with. Show your European side and purchase some exotic olives. Oversized olives set your charcuterie boards from the average grandma relish tray.
Tuck some nuts here and there around all of this arranged gourmet food to add what the professionals call “texture.” Your Diamond walnuts will do.
Cut up a couple apples and put slices here and there amongst the bowls, meat and sliced cheese.
Last of all don’t forget the crackers but by crackers we mean the ones that say “we belong on a charcuterie board.” They might be extra thin or extra dark but they shouldn’t have low-sodium as an option.
We have a lot to be thankful for this year and we can be especially thankful that America, though waiting for the ships off the western coast, can still put together an impressive charcuterie board.