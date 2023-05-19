OMAHA – Plainview’s Spencer Hille considers himself a natural jumper.
“I’ve always been able to jump,” he said. “Jumping is kind of my thing.”
He proved it on Friday by jumping to a pair of third-place medals at the Class D state track and field championships at Omaha Burke Stadium.
And that included in one event that he was only competing in for the fourth time ever.
Hille went 43 feet, 3.5 inches in the triple jump to secure one of his two bronze medals.
“It’s my fourth time triple jumping, so I’m kind of excited about how that went,” he said. “I started at conference this year, so it was a nice way to continue my triple jump career so far.”
Already a state meet contender in three events, Hille’s path towards the triple jump began with the hunt for a fourth.
“We were looking for a fourth event for me,” Hille said. “We started with the 110 hurdles, and that wasn’t it. I was, ‘Coach, let me triple jump, please.’ (Plainview boys coach Jeremy Peter) said he’d give me one shot. One day at practice, I popped a 42, and at conference I popped a 44.
“Today I popped a 43, and it shows that people have days. It just happens.”
Hille’s second third-place medal came in the high jump where he cleared 6-4.
“I wanted to do better, but coming down here you’ve got to compete how you compete,” he said. “Some people jump great at state with adrenaline and a great stadium. Some days it feels good. Other days like today I wish I had done better.”
After missing a total of two attempts at the first four heights, Hille was one of three jumpers left. He was among two who went out at 6-6, leaving Parkview Christian’s Viktar Kachalouski as the champion.
“I just have to accept third and know there’s always next year,” Hille said.
He nearly cleared 6-6 on his first try.
“I clipped it with my heel. I was so frustrated,” Hille said. “If I had kicked just a half a second sooner, I would have easily cleared it. But it happens, and you can’t be perfect every day.”
He has opportunities to add to his medal collection. He qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 300 hurdles and will also compete in the long jump, where the junior is seeded seventh.
Wausa’s 4x800 relay team (Luke Woockman, Cade Wakeley, Braydon Hoesing and Addison Smith) placed third while Plainview (Jordan Mosel, Karter, Lingenfelter, Tanner Frahm and Kyler Mosel) was fifth.
Howells-Dodge claimed a pair of medals. Lance Brester was sixth in the high jump (6-2) and Jestin Beyer came in sixth in the shot put (50-8.5). Brester also qualified for Saturday’s 110 hurdles finals.
Wynot’s Chase Schroeder won his preliminary heat to advance in the 400.