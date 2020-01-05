Plainview wins final match to edge Pierce for second

PIERCE — If Saturday’s final round of the Pierce Invitational was any kind of a prequel to a scheduled dual between Pierce and Plainview later this month, you might want to get to the Pierce City Auditorium early on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The host Bluejays and defending Class D state champion Pirates traded second place early and often during the final round at Pierce High School, and it came down to a tie-breaker in the consolation match at 220 pounds to determine which school was coming home with the runner-up trophy.
NSWCA Class D No. 2 Collin Gale was coming off a disappointing loss to Class C No. 4 Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger in the semifinals, and was pushed to the limit by Class B No. 4 Dylan Kuehler of Pierce before Gale was able to come away with a 3-2 win that gave the Pirates a 2 1/2-point cushion over the host team in the race for second place.
While Logan-Magnolia, the No. 5 rated team in Iowa’s Class 1A division, was pulling away with the team title, the two local teams were battling back and forth throughout the last of six rounds of wrestling during the day-long, round-robin tournament to see who would take home second place.
“That was exciting,” an exhausted Plainview coach Dean Boyer said after the match. “There were a lot of exciting matches today and I don’t know how many times we switched back and forth in the team race that last round. We were lucky to get the win there. It was a very close match.”
Plainview held a half-point advantage when Gale and Kuehler hit the match for their third-place battle.
Both wrestlers escaped from the bottom position in regulation to send the match into overtime tied at 1-1. After a scoreless sudden-death period, Kuehler chose bottom for the first 30-second rideout and escaped to take a 2-1 lead, but was dinged for a second stalling penalty in the final second of the period to make it 2-2.
In the second rideout, Kuehler cut Gale in the hope of taking him down, but was unable to do so as Gale hung on for the 3-2 win.
Pierce coach Tyler Legate said the outcome of the final match was an example of how close the battle was and how either team could have wrapped up second place before that final match.
“Both teams dropped some matches (throughout the tournament) that could have decided it earlier, but overall I thought our kids fought hard,” he said. “(Plainview) is a really good team, and we want to go up against the best teams that are out there.”
Logan-Magnolia, which won the tournament by 50.5 points and started 10 sophomores, finished the day with five individual champions and coach Dan Thompson was happy his team was able to participate in the 20-team tournament.
“It was our first tournament after the (holiday) break and I asked Tyler if we could get in and we really enjoyed the tournament,” he said. “I was happy overall with how we wrestled, particularly in the lighter weights.”
Asked about the upcoming Pierce-Plainview dual, Thompson said it should be a fun one after what he saw from both teams Saturday.
“There are a lot of good kids on both teams and some elite kids, which is why we got into this tournament so we could see some good competition,” he said.
Logan-Magnolia picked up first-place finishes with Sean Thompson (113), Hagen Heistand (120), Wyatt Reisz (126), Brady Thompson (132) and Barrett Pitt (285).
Plainview and Pierce each had a pair of individual champions in Saturday’s competition.
For the Pirates, top-ranked Eli Lanham beat his third-ranked teammate, Ashton Dane, at 106 pounds while No. 2 Nate Christensen claimed honors at 138 pounds with his 100th career win in the finals over teammate Devon Tunender.
For the Bluejays, Michael Kruntorad upset Class C No.4 Gavin Lampan of Wisner-Pilger in an exciting 10-9 finish in the 145-pound final, and Zander Schweitzer earned a late third-period pin over Class D No. 5 Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge to win the 160-pound title.
Other winners Saturday included Ethan Mullaly of North Bend Central (152), Class D No. 2 Issiah Borgmann of Stanton (170), Eric Hoesing of Hartington Cedar Catholic (182), Class C No. 3 Logan Booth of Logan View (195) and Class C No. 4 Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger (220), who knocked off Class D’s top-ranked 220-pounder, Carter Throener of Howells-Dodge, in a 13-6 decision.
Pierce Invitational
Team Standings
Logan-Magnolia 242, Plainview 181.5, Pierce 179, Logan View 110, Howells-Dodge 90.5, West Point-Beemer 82, Wisner-Pilger 75, Battle Creek 71, Crofton/Bloomfield 63, Norfolk Catholic 58.5, North Bend Central 58.5, Shelby-Rising City 56, Stanton 53.5, Quad County Northeast 51.5, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37.5, Winnebago 23, Mount Michael 20, Pierce JV 19.5, Guardian Angels CC 4, Clarkson/Leigh 0.
Championship Results
106: Eli Lanham, Plainview, pinned Ashton Dane, Plainview, 3:24. 113: Sean Thompson, L-M, dec. Brock Bolling, Pierce, 7-1. 120: Hagen Heistand, L-M, tech. fall Jayden Coulter, Pierce, 24-8. 126: Wyatt Reisz, L-M, pinned Boston Reeves, BC, 3:52. 132: Brady Thompson, L-M, pinned William Poppe, C/B, 1:53. 138: Nate Christensen, Plainview, pinned Devon Tunender, Plainview, :27. 145: Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, dec. Gavin Lampman, W-P, 10-9.
152: Ethan Mullaly, NBC, def. Briar Reisz, L-M, forfeit. 160: Zander Schweitzer, Pierce, pinned Levi Belina, H-D, 5:36. 170: Issiah Borgmann, Stanton, pinned Brett Tinker, Pierce, 1:39. 182: Eric Hoesing, HCC, pinned Sutton Pohlman, Stanton, 1:25. 195: Logan Booth, LV, pinned Kolby Casey, QCNE, 1:58. 220: Landon Beaver, W-P, dec. Carter Throener, H-D, 13-6. 285: Barrett Pitt, L-M, pinned David Garcia, WP-B, 2:10.
Consolation Results
106: Jacob McGee, LV, dec. Carter Cline, MM, 4-0. 113: Scout Ashburn, Plainview, pinned Jamison Evert, WP-B, :22. 120: Carter King, BC, maj. dec. Dru Mueller, LV, 11-1. 126: Tanner Frahm, Plainview, dec. Kanyon Talton, NC, 11-4. 132: Carter Jensen, Pierce, pinned Dylan Ahlman, BC, 4:47. 138: Gavin Maguire, L-M, maj. dec. Allan Olander, NC, 12-2. 145: Bryce Hudnut, L-M, def. Wyatt Smydra, NC, result not available.
152: Will Gunning, Plainview, dec. Grant Lindsley, S-RC, 11-4. 160: Matt Christensen, plainview, tech. fall Zachary Paasch, WP-B, 16-0. 170: Wyatt Hegemann, H-D, dec. Ian Virka, NBC, 9-2. 182: Lucas Hammer, Plainview, pinned Trevor Schumacher, H-D, 2:44. 195: Carson Rathje, S-RC, pinned Cooper Colson, WP-B, :29. 220: Collin Gale, Plainview, dec. Dylan Kuehler, Pierce, 3-2 (TB). 285: Ben McDuffee, W-P, pinned Alex Miller, LV, 2:19.