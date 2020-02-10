KEARNEY — Last year, Plainview winning the Class D state duals title was something of a surprise.
This year, there was no doubt.
The Pirates rolled to a second straight Nebraska State Wrestling Duals championship Saturday evening at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with a dominating three-dual effort in which the Pirates lost only six of 28 contested matches and capped their championship with a 54-21 win over Burwell.
The Pirates were one of six area teams that came home with trophies from a tournament that included 10 Northeast Nebraska schools, three of whom wound up wrestling for a state championship. Plainview beat Winside (76-4) and Mullen (50-14) before beating Burwell for the Class D title.
The Pirates were the only one of the three area finalists to come home with a championship trophy, as Pierce and Valentine finished with runner-up trophies.
Pierce won two exciting, down-to-the-wire matches to reach the finals in Class B. The Bluejays edged Blair 36-35 and came from behind to beat Gering 42-33 before falling to top-ranked Hastings 54-24 in the championship match.
Valentine, which finished as runner-up last year, was the bridesmaid again in Class C in a dual that came down to the final match before top-seeded David City Aquinas hung on for a 39-31 win to claim the championship.
The area was well-represented on the day, with three more teams bringing home trophies for a top-four finish.
In Class A, Norfolk High made the most of its second trip to the state duals, winning four of the final five matches — three of them by pin — to outscore Omaha Burke 45-30. The Panthers fell in the semifinals to eventual champion Millard South 60-10 and couldn't hang on to the advantage late as Grand Island bounced back for a 45-29 win in the third-place dual.
In Class C, Logan View opened with an impressive 39-33 win over Amherst before losing to eventual champion Aquinas 42-37 and falling to David City 42-27.
In Class D, Neligh-Oakdale ended the day with the third-place trophy. The Warriors came from behind to beat Maxwell 40-39 in the opening round and lost to Burwell 43-33 in the semifinals before rebounding for a 42-39 win over Mullen. Winside came back from an opening-round loss to Plainview to beat Pender 40-24 before losing to Maxwell 54-30 to finish sixth.
Three area teams went 0-2 on the day. In Class C, Battle Creek fell to Valentine 52-27 and lost to Conestoga 45-33. In Class D, Elkhorn Valley fell to Burwell 54-27 and Maxwell 54-30, while Pender opened with a 49-27 loss to Mullen before losing to Winside.
Class A dual results
First round
Millard South 51, Columbus 21
Norfolk 45, Omaha Burke 30
Lincoln East 50, Millard North 21
Grand Island 41, Kearney 28
Semifinals
Millard South 60, Norfolk 10
Lincoln East 46, Grand Island 30
Consolation semifinals
Columbus 40, Omaha Burke 30
Kearney 53, Millard North 21
Final results
Fifth Place — Columbus 36, Kearney 30
Consolation — Grand Island 45, Norfolk 29
Championship — Millard South 49, Lincoln East 18
Area Class A results
Norfolk 45, Omaha Burke 30
106: Julio Reyes, Burke, pinned James Cole, :30. 113: Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, pinned Jordan BeyEssman, 3:01. 120: Nathan Rubino, Burke, pinned Dylan Busch, 1:01. 126: Sammy Rubino, Burke, dec. Weston Godfrey, 10-5. 132: Jakason Burkes, Burke, tech. fall Aaron Dittmer, 24-9. 138: Cory Armstrong, Norfolk, pinned Jayden Looney, 5:35. 145: Burke open.
152: Joshua Licking, Norfolk, pinned Blaine Miller, 3:31. 160: Deson Stapleton, Burke, maj. dec. Brayden Splater, 21-10. 170: Austin Miller, Norfolk, pinned Clayton Jackson, 1:19. 182: Hunter Mangelsen, Norfolk, dec. Austin Dougherty, 8-2. 195: Laikon Ames, Norfolk, pinned Jaysean Stanfield, 1:52. 220: Brayden Heffner, Norfolk, pinned Muminjon Mirzoev, 1:41. 285: Nolan Olafson, Burke, pinned Jake Jensen, 3:06.
Millard South 60, Norfolk 10
113: Caleb Coyle, MS, tech. fall Calvin Empkey, 25-10. 120: Joel Adams, MS, tech. fall Dylan Busch, 20-5. 126: Weston Godfrey, Norfolk, maj. dec. Garrett Carbullido, 10-2. 132: Conor Knopick, MS, pinned Aaron Dittmer, 1:36. 138: Tyler Antoniak, MS, pinned Cory Armstrong, 1:25. 145: Norfolk open. 152: Scott Robertson, MS, dec. Joshua Licking, 12-8.
160: Norfolk open. 170: Austin Miller, Norfolk, pinned Austin Sloger, :52. 182: Ian Byington, MC, dec. Hunter Mangelsen, 10-3. 195: Chris Wortman, MS, dec. Laikon Ames, 7-2. 220: Isaac Trumble, MS, pinned Brayden Heffner, 1:13. 285: Connor Hoy, MS, pinned Jake Jensen, 3:55. 106: Bryce Jackson, MS, tech. fall James Cole, 21-6.
Grand Island 45, Norfolk 29
120: Rogelio Ruiz, GI, pinned Dylan Busch, 1:43. 126: Blake Cushing, GI, tech. fall Weston Godfrey, 17-2. 132: Aaron Dittmer, Norfolk, pinned Kael Kingery, 5:54. 138: Brody Arrants, GI, maj. dec. Cory Armstrong, 12-4. 145: Ethan Steinfeldt, GI, dec. Jacob Licking, 5-2. 152: Joshua Licking, Norfolk, tech. fall Tyler Salpas, 19-0. 160: Norfolk open.
170: Austin Miller, Norfolk, pinned Lorenzo Molina, :39. 182: Hunter Mangelsen, Norfolk, pinned Izaiah Deras, 3:35. 195: Laikon Ames, Norfolk, pinned Alex Cavazos, 1:22. 220: Alex Rodriguez, GI, dec. Brayden Heffner, 3-1 (SV). 285: Michael Isele, GI, pinned Jake Jensen, 1:23. 106: Ein Obermiller, GI, pinned James Cole, 1:45. 113: Norfolk open.
Class B dual results
First round
Hastings 61, Minden 18
Pierce 36, Blair 35
Bennington 55, Central City 18
Gering 34, Adams Central 33
Semifinals
Hastings 41, Bennington 28
Pierce 42, Gering 33
Consolation semifinals
Central City 51, Minden 30
Blair 40, Adams Central 22
Final results
Fifth place — Central City 39, Blair 30
Consolation — Bennington 41, Gering 36
Championship — Hastings 54, Pierce 24
Area Class B results
Pierce 36, Blair 35
106: Pierce open. 113: Brock Bolling, Pierce, pinned Jesse Loges, 3:03. 120: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, pinned Shay Bailey, 1:13. 126: Tyler Curtis, Blair, maj. dec. Blake Bolling, 18-7. 132: Brody Karis, Blair, dec. Carter Jensen, 4-3. 138: Hank Frost, Blair, maj. dec. Jeremiah Kruntorad, 8-0. 145: Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, pinned Dylan Berg, 2;27.
152: Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce, dec. Duncan Loges, 1-0. 160: Zander Schweitzer, Pierce, tech. fall Treyton Jones, 18-3. 170: Brett Tinker, Pierce, pinned Yoan Camejo, 5:42. 182: Braden Hanson, Blair, pinned Tavin Koehler, :22. 195: Dexter Larsen, Blair, pinned Travis Jensen, :55. 220: Dylan Kuehler, Pierce, maj. dec. Lance Hume, 13-4. 285: Pierce open.
Pierce 42, Gering 33
113: Quinton Chavez, Gering, dec. Brock Bolling, 7-1. 120: Paul Ruff, Gering, pinned Isaiah Adams, :23. 126: Tyler Nagel, Gering, pinned Jayden Coulter, 1:51. 132: Carter Jensen, Pierce, pinned JR Aguilar, 5:08. 138: Nathaniel Murillo, Gering, dec. Jeremiah Kruntorad, 6-2. 145: Nate Rocheleau, Gering, pinned Michael Kruntorad, 4:37.152: Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce, pinned Collin Schwartzkopf, 3:44.
160: Jacob Awiszus, Gering, dec. Zander Schweitzer, 9-8 (TB). 170: Parker Sackville, Pierce, pinned Dillan Lopez Ruiz, 1:14. 182: Gering open. 195: Tavin Koehler, Pierce, pinned Andrew Mount, 4:46. 220: Dylan Kuehler, Pierce, pinned Iziah Blanco, 1:39. 285: Jacob Kerber, Pierce, pinned Tucker Hixon, 5:01. 106: Pierce open.
Hastings 54, Pierce 24
120: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, pinned Dalton Hansen, 1:24. 126: Landon Weidner, Hastings, tech. fall Blake Bolling, 15-0. 132: Bryce Brown, Hastings, pinned Ashton Koch, 1:24. 138: Austin Yohe, Hastings, pinned Jeremiah Kruntorad, 3:49. 145: Jett Samuelson, Hastings, dec. Michael Kruntorad, 9-8. 152: Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings, maj. dec. Ashton Schweitzer, 16-7. 160: Izaak Hunsley, Hastings, pinned Zander Schweitzer, 2:32.
170: Brett Tinker, Pierce, pinned Jacob Lopez, Hastings, 1:06. 182: Pierce open. 195: Evan Morara, Hastings, pinned Travis Jensen, :39. 220: Dylan Kuehler, Pierce, pinned Blake Davis, 4:59. 285: Pierce open. 106: Pierce open. 113: Hastings open.
Class C dual results
First round
David City 52, Conestoga 24
Valentine 52, Battle Creek 27
Aquinas 62, Raymond Central 9
Logan View 39, Amherst 33
Semifinals
Valentine 36, David City 35
Aquinas 42, Logan View 37
Consolation semifinals
Conestoga 45, Battle Creek 33
Amherst 49, Raymond Central 24
Final results
Fifth place — Amherst 48, Conestoga 30
Consolation — David City 42, Logan View 27
Championship — Aquinas 39, Valentine 31
Area Class C results
Logan View 39, Amherst 33
106: Jacob McGee, LV, pinned Taleah Thomas, 1:55. 113: Ryder Keenan, LV, dec. Ian Hughes, 3-1 (SV). 120: Dru Mueller, LV, pinned Creyton Cumpston, 2:27. 126: Isaiah Shields, Amherst, pinned Martin Valencia, 1:50. 132: David Smolik, Amherst, pinned Kayden Gregory, 3:27. 138: Quentyn Frank, Amherst, dec. Baylor Kaup, 9-2. 145: Hunter McNulty, LV, pinned Morgan Shields, 4:53.
152: Roberto Valdivia, LV, pinned Christian Wick, 1:21. 160: Ty Miller, LV, pinned Jakob Graham, :43. 170: Riley Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Dylan Silva, 1:09. 182: Drew Bogard, Amherst, pinned Zach McGee, 2:30. 195: Cole Stokebrand, Amherst, dec. Logan Booth, 5-2. 220: Jarin Potts, Amherst, dec. Andrew Cone, 3-1. 285: Alex Miller, LV, pinned Jaxon Taubenheim, 2:52.
Valentine 52, Battle Creek 27
106: Casey Miller, Valentine, pinned Jaxson Hassler, 4:57. 113: Cayden Lamb, Valentine, pinned Hunter Kreikemeier, :42. 120: Carter King, BC, pinned Ashton Lurz, 4:49. 126: Chris Williams, Valentine, pinned Boston Reeves, 1:04. 132: Owen Lade, BC, dec. Tobin Olson, 4-1. 138: Gage Krolikowski, Valentine, pinned Dylan Ahlman, 1:07. 145: Morgan McGinley, Valentine, maj. dec. Korbyn Battershaw, 12-3.
152: Drake Janssen, Valentine, pinned Kobe Thompson, 4:51.160: Chase Olson, Valentine, pinned Kaden Warneke, 3:17. 170: Gunnar Battershaw, Valentine, pinned Traven Croghan, 2:21. 182: Kase Thompson, BC, pinned Sage Schrunk, 1:15. 195: Jacob Ottis, BC, pinned Tanner Yager, 2;59. 220: Dahlas Zlomke, BC, pinned Jayce Anderson, 1:36. 285: BC open.
Valentine 36, David City 35
113: Simon Schindler, DC, pinned Cayden Lamb, 5:22. 120: Ashton Lurz, Valentine, pinned Ethan Zegers, 3:45. 126: Cody Miller, Valentine, pinned Ethan Underwood, 1:49. 132: Chris Williams, Valentine, maj. dec. Clayton Harris, 10-0. 138: Gage Krolikowski, Valentine, pinned Barrett Andel, :44. 145: Morgan McGinley, Valentine, tech. fall Zackary Barlean, 18-3. 152: Jacson Valentine, DC, pinned Drake Janssen, 3:10.
160: Chase Olson, Valentine, pinned Tre Daro, 1:57. 170: Dylan Vodicka, DC, pinned Tagg Buchele, 1:01. 182: Gunnar Battershaw, Valentine, dec. Spencer Allen, 4-3. 195: James Escamilla, DC, pinned Sage Schrunk, 2:20. 220: Wayne Moore, DC, dec. Jayce Anderson, 5-0. 285: Jake Ingwersen, DC, maj. dec. Steven Fullerton, 18-5. 106: Zach Bongers, DC, maj. dec. Casey Miller, 16-2.
Aquinas 42, Logan VIew 27
113: Zander Kavan, Aquinas, pinned Ryder Keenan, :51. 120: Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, dec. Dru Mueller, 6-0. 126: Zach Zitek, Aquinas, pinned Kayden Gregory, 2:58. 132: Martin Valencia, LV, pinned Noah Scott, 1:03. 138: Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, pinned Alex Foust, 3:07. 145: Hunter McNulty, LV, dec. Cameron Schrad, 15-8. 152: Nolan Eller, Aquinas, dec. Robert Valdivia, 4-2.
160: Michael Andel, Aquinas, pinned Ty Miller, 1:27. 170: Paul Buresh, Aquinas, pinned Dylan Silva, 3:25. 182: Ben Kment, Aquinas, pinned Zach McGee, 2:44. 195: Logan Booth, LV, dec. Nolan Schultz, 5-2. 220: Andrew Cone, LV, pinned Coy Meysenburg, 4:28. 285: Alex Miller, LV, dec. Owen Schramm, 5-3 (SV). 106: Jacob McGee, LV, pinned Grady Romshek, :59.
Conestoga 45, Battle Creek 33
113: Ethan Williams, Conestoga, pinned Hunter Kreikemeier, 1:46. 120: Carter King, BC, dec. Braden Ruffner, 4-2 (TB). 126: Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, pinned Boston Reeves, 2:32. 132: Owen Lade, BC, pinned Cameron Wiliams, 2:31. 138: Korby Battershaw, BC, pinned Carter Plowman, 5:53. 145: Jaemes Plowman, Conestoga, dec. Kobe Thompson, 7-3. 152: Jacob Dragon, Conestoga, pinned Kaden Warneke, :37.
160: Traven Croghan, BC, pinned Justin Pick, 1:38. 170: Isaiah Parsons, Conestoga, pinned Kaleb Kummer, 1:26. 182: Owen Snipes, Conestoga, pinned Kase Thompson, 2:26. 195: Hunter Thonen, Conestoga, pinned Preston Henn, :42. 220: Conestoga open. 285: Conestoga open. 106: Dawson Hardesty, Conestoga, pinned Jaxson Hassler, 2:47.
David City 42, Logan View 27
120: Dru Mueller, LV, pinned Ethan Zegers, 3:24. 126: Martin Valencia, LV, pinned Ethan Underwood, 1:14. 132: Clayton Harris, DC, pinned Kayden Gregory, 2:46. 138: Hunter McNulty, LV, dec. Zackary Barlean, 10-4. 145: Jacson Valentine, DC, pinned Jadin Beckwith, 1:53. 152: Roberto Valdivia, LV, pinned Harley Eickmeier, 5:49. 160: Ty Miller, LV, dec. Tre Daro, 4-2.
170: Dylan Vodicka, DC, pinned Cylan Silva, 1:37. 182: Spencer Allen, DC, pinned Zach McGee, 1:07. 195: James Escamilla, DC, pinned Logan Booth, 5:57. 220: Andrew Cone, LV, dec. Wayne Moore, 2-1. 285: Jake Ingwersen, DC, dec. Alex Miller, 4-2 (UTB). 106: Zach Bongers, DC, pinned Jacob McGee, 3:16. 113: Simon Schindler, DC, dec. Ryder Keenan, 10-4.
Aquinas 39, Valentine 31
120: Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, pinned Ashton Lurz, 4:00. 126: Chris Williams, Valentine, dec. Zach Zitek, 4-3. 132: Tobin Olson, Valentine, dec. Noah Scott, 5-2. 138: Gage Krolikowski, Valentine, pinned Christopher Nickolite, 4:40. 145: Morgan McGinley, Valentine, dec. Cameron Schrad, 6-3. 152: Nolan Eller, Aquinas, pinned Drake Janssen, 2:43. 160: Chase Olson, Valentine, pinned Marcus Eikmeier, 3:11.
170: Gunnar Battershaw, Valentine, maj. dec. Paul Buresh, 10-2. 182: Ben Kment, Aquinas, pinned Sage Shrunk, :30. 195: Coy Meysenburg, Aquinas, pinned Tanner Yager, :42. 220: Nolan Schultz, Aquinas, pinned Jayce Anderson, :57. 285: Owen Schramm, Aquinas, pinned Steven Fullerton, 1:45. 106: Casey Miller, Valentine, pinned Grady Romshek, 1:10. 113: Zander Kavan, Aquinas, dec. Cayden Lamb, 2-0.
Class D dual results
First round
Plainview 76, Winside 4
Mullen 49, Pender 27
Burwell 54, Elkhorn Valley 27
Neligh-Oakdale 40, Maxwell 39
Semifinals
Plainview 50, Mullen 14
Burwell 43, Neligh-Oakdale 33
Consolation semifinals
Winside 40, Pender 24
Maxwell 54, Elkhorn Valley 30
Final results
Fifth Place — Maxwell 54, Winside 30
Consolation — Neligh-Oakdale 42, Mullen 39
Championship — Plainview 54, Burwell 21
Area Class D results
Plainview 76, Winside 4
106: Winside open. 113: Winside open. 120: Scout Ashburn, Plainview, maj. dec. Cayden Ellis, 10-0. 126: Tanner Frahm, Plainview, pinned Matthew Frederick, 5:15. 132: Art Escalante, Winside, maj. dec. Keagan Mosel, 16-6. 138: Devon Tunender Plainview, pinned Maddox Magwire, 5:28. 145: Nate Christensen, Plainview, pinned Gabe Escalante, 1:56.
152: Bode Wortman, Plainview, pinned Tyler Carlson, 3:15. 160: Winside open. 170: Winside open. 182: Alizae Majia, Plainview, pinned Mason Topp, 3:42. 195: Winside open. 220: Winside open. 285: Both open.
Mullen 49, Pender 27
106: Eli Paxton, Mullen, dec. Layne Sturek, 7-4. 113: Braxton Volk, Pender, dec. Tristin Grooms, 5-0. 120: Teven Marshall, Mullen, pinned Cassandra Brown, :08. 126: Kyle Durfee, Mullen, pinned Trey Johnson, 2:53. 132: Chase Hofmeister, Pender, pinned Brady Oltmer, :12. 138: Mullen open. 145: Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen, pinned Alexander Johnson, 1:10.
152: Sean Simonsen, Mullen, pinned Brian Robertson, 1:29. 160: Kendal Neal, Mullen, maj. dec. Zachery Randall, 22-8. 170: Mullen open. 182: Pender open. 195: Pender open. 220: Clayton Hassett, Mullen, pinned Colton Sanderson, 1:30. 285: Eric Hathaway, Pender, pinned Isaac Welch, 1:42.
Burwell 54, Elkhorn Valley 27
106: Burwell open. 113: Burwell open. 120: Tate Phillips, Burwell, pinned Zach Hartl, 1:55. 126: Tristan Smith, EV, dec. Hays Jensen, 3-2 (TB). 132: Adam Miller, EV, pinned Cooper Phillips, :56. 138: Cooper Stout, Burwell, pinned Reed Bennett, 1:31. 145: EV open.
152: EV open. 160: EV open. 170: Alex Gideon, Burwell, pinned Michael Glynn, :43. 182: EV open. 195: Gavyn Clause, EV, pinned Tyler Dawe, 1:28. 220: EV open. 285: EV open.
Neligh-Oakdale 40, Maxwell 39
106: Carson Whitesel, N-O, pinned Wyatt Heessel, 1:24. 113: Cody Booth, N-O, maj. dec. Ethan Norton, 16-5. 120: Sam Melton, Maxwell, pinned Brock Kester, :56. 126: Jacob Gholson, Maxwell, pinned Griffin Claussen 1:37. 132: Shane Schneider, Maxwell, pinned Thomas Johnson, :53. 138: N-O open. 145: Austin Rudolf, N-O, pinned Klayton Pagel, 2:47.
152: Aiden Kuester, N-O, pinned Caden Messersmith, 2:00. 160: N-O open. 170: N-O open. 182: Conor Dempsey, N-O, pinned Ashton Smith, 3:21. 195: Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, dec. Dawson Kaup, 4-2. 220: Kaleb Pofahl, N-O, pinned Luke Howitt, 5:03. 285: Colton Klabenes, N-O, pinned Jason Rumery, :49.
Plainview 50, Mullen 14
113: Scout Ashburn, Plainview, maj. dec. Eli Paxton, 11-3. 120: Teven Marshall, Mullen, tech. fall Kyler Mosel, 16-2126: Tanner Frahm, Plainview, dec. Kyle Durfee, 4-1. 132: Keagan Mosel, Plainview, pinned Brady Oltmer, 3:24. 138: Nate Christensen, Plainview, pinned Spencer DeNaeyer, 2:53. 145: Bode Wortman, Plainview, pinned Spencer DeNaeyer, 2:53.152: WIll Gunning, Plainview, pinned Sean Simonsen, 5:20.
160: Matt Christensen, Plainview, maj. dec. Kendal Neal, 11-3. 170: Mullen open. 182: Riley Kessler, Mullen, dec. Lucas Hammer, 7-1. 195: Collin Gale, Plainview, dec. Ty Kvanvig, 8-2. 220: Both open. 285: Clayton Hassett, Mullen, pinned Julio Tellez, 1:02. 106: Eli Lanham, Plainview, pinned Tristin Grooms, 4:30.
Burwell 43, Neligh-Oakdale 33
113: Burwell open. 120: N-O open. 126: Brock Kester, N-O, dec. Hays Jensen, 5-0. 132: Colten Dawe, Burwell, pinned Griffin Claussen, 3:09. 138: Cooper Stout, Burwell, pinned Thomas Johnson, :52. 145: Austin Rudolf, N-O, pinned Cody Mayfield, 3:03. 152: Aiden Kuester, N-O, pinned Dominic Tolfa, 1:56.
160: N-O open. 170: Alex Gideon, Burwell, dec. Conor Dempsey, 9-4. 182: N-O open. 195: Corey Dawe, Burwell, maj. dec. Dawson Kaup, 15-7. 220: Hunter Mayfield, Burwell, pinned Colton Klabenes, 4:46. 285: Kaleb Pofahl, N-O, pinned Jacob Busch, 2:27. 106: Burwell open.
Winside 40, Pender 24
113: Cayden Ellis, Winside, maj. dec. Braxton Volk, 15-4. 120: Winside open. 126: Matthew Frederick, Winside, pinned Trey Johnson, 1:05. 132: Art Escalante, Winside, pinned Chase Hofmeister, :49. 138: Sean Heimdale, Winside, pinned Alexander Johnson, :41. 145: Maddox Magwire, Winside, pinned Brian Robertson, 1:08. 152: Pender open.
160: Tyler Carlson, Winside, dec. Zachery Randall, 8-3. 170: Mason Topp, Winside, dec. Jacob Bruns, 10-4. 182: Both open. 195: Both open. 220: Winside open. 285: Winside open. 106: Winside open.
Maxwell 54, Elkhorn Valley 30
113: Hunter Bennett, EV, pinned Ethan Norton, :57. 120: Zach Hartl, EV, def. Sam Melton, injury def.126: Jacob Gholson, Maxwell, pinned Tristan Smith, :34. 132: Adam Miller, EV, pinned Jagger Baird, :35. 138: Reed Bennett, EV, pinned Klayton Pagel, 3:53. 145: EV open. 152: EV open.
160: Derek Gibson, Maxwell, pinned Michael Glynn, :50. 170: EV open. 182: EV open. 195: Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, pinned Gavyn Clause, 3:55. 220: EV Open. 285: EV Open. 106: Nathan Halsey, EV, pinned Wyatt Heessel, 4:26.
Fifth-place match
Maxwell 54, Winside 30
120: Winside open. 126: Jacob Gholson, Maxwell, pinned Matthew Frederick, :43. 132: Art Escalante, Winside, pinned Jagger Baird, :30. 138: Maddox Magwire, Winside, pinned Shane Schneider, 4:00. 145: Gabe Escalante, Winside, pinned Kaydan Hunt, :43. 152: Winside open. 160: Derek Gibson, Maxwell, pinned Tyler Carlson, 1:26.
170: Mason Topp, Winside, pinned Ayden Steffens, 3:09. 182: Winside open. 195: Winside open. 220: Winside open. 285: Winside open. 106: Winside open. 113: Maxwell open.
Consolation
Nelign-Oakdale 42, Mullen 39
120: N-O open. 126: Brock Kester, N-O, pinned Kyle Durfee, 3:22. 132: Griffin Claussen, N-O, pinned Brady Oltmer, :45. 138: Mullen open. 145: Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen, pinned Austin Rudolf, :50. 152: Aiden Kuester, N-O, pinned Sean Simonson, 1:53. 160: N-O open.
170: Mullen open. 182: Riley Kessler, Mullen, pinned Conor Dempsey, 4:27. 195: Dawson Kaup, N-O, pinned Ty Kvanvig, 3:54. 220: Clayton Hassett, Mullen, dec. Kaleb Pofahl, 6-3. 285: Colton Klabenes, N-O, pinned Isaac Welch, 1:42. 106: Eli Paxton, Mullen, pinned Carson Whitesel, 1:19. 113: Tristin Grooms, Mullen, pinned Cody Booth, N-O, 1:52.
Championship
Plainview 54, Burwell 21
120: Plainview open. 126: Tanner Frahm, Plainview, dec. Hays Jensen, 4-0. 132: Keagan Mosel, Plainview, pinned Cooper Phillips, 1:38. 138: Burwell open. 145: Bode Wortman, Plainview, pinned Cody Mayfield, :37. 152: Will Gunning, Plainview, pinned Dominica Tolfa, 2:19. 160: Jace Ostrom, Burwell, dec. Matt Christensen, 6-4 (SV).
170: Alizae Majia, Plainview, dec. Alex Gideon, 6-1. 182: Plainview open. 195: Lucas Hammer, Plainview, pinned Tyler Dawe, 4:40. 220: Collin Gale, Plainview, pinned Jacob Busch, 4:46. 285: Hunter Mayfield, Burwell, pinned Julio Tellez, :32. 106: Burwell open.113: Burwell open.