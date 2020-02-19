Plainview the 'team to beat' in Class D

Plainview has been the team to beat in wrestling in the past couple of years and it’s easy to get any coach in Class D to predict this year’s champion for the Class D crown should be the Pirates.
“They’re definitely the team to beat,” longtime Neligh-Oakdale coach Gary Davis said. “The rest of us are just wrestling for second.”
Whether Davis truly believes that fact or he's just giving a “coach speak” line – his opinion is shared by most coaches in Class D.
The Pirates qualified 11 wrestlers for the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships at Omaha’s CHI Center, and nine of the 11 wrestled in a district finals match.
“We know we’re targeted as the team to beat and we embrace that,” Plainview coach Dean Boyer said. “That’s what motivates us to practice harder and get better to stay on top.”
Plainview won the state title last year and is coming off the state duals title from a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s what we have been working toward since we won it last year,” said Pirate 113-pounder Scout Ashburn. “We have a great group of guys and we all are on the same page.”
The internal competition just to get on the mat for the Pirates is intense.
“We work out each other very hard,” Ashburn said, “Some of the matches in the practice room are the toughest competition we will face.”
Plainview’s 106-pound weight class shows the team’s depth.
Eli Lanham and Ashton Dane both qualified to wrestle in Omaha. Lanham won a district title while his teammate placed third to qualify.
Only one wrestler’s points will count toward the team total in Omaha, but both can compete for a medal.
“Our competition in practice is pretty fierce,” Boyer said. “Nobody wants to be the one to let the team down, so they all work their tails off.”
Nate Christensen, Plainview’s 138 -pounder, echoed his coach and teammate.
“We just keep wrestling hard and never quit,” Christensen said. “We just keep trying to score in every match and it works out.”
Alizae Mejia, who is undefeated, is looking forward to wrestling in Omaha.
Mejia was injured during the football season and is looking ready for his chance on the mat.
“It should be a lot of fun,” Mejia said. “We have worked our butts off; now it’s time to go down there and wrestle.”
Davis may have the team to challenge the Pirates despite trailing them by nearly 80 points in the D-1 district team race. He recognizes the hard work necessary to become a champion.
“It takes a group of motivated kids,” Davis said. “And a great coaching staff.”
He likes his staff for the Warriors and deflects a lot of the credit for their success to his assistant coaches, Scott Kester, Trent Hoefer and co-head coach Brett Arehart.
Arehart came to Neligh-Oakdale just this year from – Plainview.
“He has been an incredible asset for us this season, and we’re glad to have him,” Davis said.
Kester has been with Davis for the past decade and Hoefer runs the Warriors' youth wrestling program.
“Scott and I have been together for a long time, and Trent is the best youth coach I have ever been around,” Davis said.
Neligh-Oakdale qualified seven wrestlers for the state meet, led by 195-pounder Kaleb Pofahl.
Pofahl won his 150th career match in the district finals and also has recorded more than 100 pins in his career.
His wrestling style is quite simple.
“I just keep wrestling hard,” Pofahl said. “If you work hard before the meets, just keep wrestling and see what happens.”
Howells-Dodge could make some noise down in Omaha as the Jaguars won the team title in the D-2 district meet.
H-D qualified six wrestlers for state paced by district champions Jestin Bayer at 195 and Carter Throener at 220.