BURWELL — Plainview used some bonus points in the finals and a 285-pound win from a freshman in the consolation finals in the last match of the tournament to take the lead over Thayer Central by a single point to win the Class D-3 District title on the Coach Max Mat here Saturday evening.
The two teams traded the lead throughout Saturday, with the Pirates opening the day with a 10-point lead.
"We had a great opening round," longtime Plainview coach, Dean Boyer said. "It set the tone for the tournament and we just kept moving forward doing what needed to be done."
The freshman, Xander Albin, finished the scoring to get his team past the Titans, but a lot of work went in to getting the Pirates to that spot.
The Pirates crowned three champions in the tournament and qualified seven wrestlers total to this week's Nebraska Individual Wrestling Championships at the CHI Center in Omaha beginning on Thursday.
"We knew bonus points were going to be huge to get past Thayer Central," Plainview district champ, Scout Ashburn said. "We knew we could need the points and we went out and got them."
The Pirates also earned titles from Kyler Mosel at 138 and Tanner Frahm at 145.
Mosel had a harrowing moment in the finals but ended up with a pin over Cinch Kilger of Overton and ended up scoring 26 points throughout the tournament.
Mosel seemed in trouble early on in his final's match, but he went back to his coaching from Boyer to get through.
"Coach Boyer always tells us not to worry about what just happened," the senior said. "He always tells us to worry about our next points and work towards that."
Mosel was down 5-0 after a move which ended him up on his back for three points in the first two minutes - but he wasn't worried.
"I knew I just had to get back in the match," Mosel said. "I got back in it, and I did what I had been told."
Against Kilger, they had wrestled to a 4-2 match earlier in the season and Mosel kept after it and pinned Kilger late in the final two minutes - to not only win the match but to gather in bonus points for the team.
The other qualifiers for Plainview included John Lejia who placed second at 152, Albin with the third at 285 and Jordan Mosel and Wyatt Doerr who each placed fourth at 126 and 160 respectively.
North Central made some noise in the tournament finishing fifth as a team with 74 points.
Levi Lewis grabbed a title at 152-pounds to pace the Knights after pinning Lejia in the finals.
"This really feels great to get back down to state," Lewis said. "I wanted to take care of things to get back there so this will just be great."
Lewis is a two-time medalist at the state tourney and looks to improve from there.
Tristen Krueger (113), Branson Anderson (145) and Benjamin Klemesrud (145).
Klemesrud placed second to Frahm while Krueger placed third and Anderson fourth.
Wisner-Pilger's Braxton Siebrandt pinned Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central 120-pound finals to help Plainview and get the Gator sophomore to Omaha.
Siebrandt, at 45-2 on the season, missed the district meet last season after suffering a major elbow injury in last year's East Husker Conference Tournament which required surgery.
"I was happy to get back to wrestling this year," Siebrandt said. "I can't wait to get down there and see what I can do."
Kristian Oeverjordet will join Siebrandt in Omaha at 182 pounds for the Gators after placing fourth.
Elgin Public/Pope John will be sending district champion Carter Beckman to the state meet after he defeated Carter VanPelt of Southwest 6-3 to give VanPelt only his second loss of the season.
"I decided to try to make him wrestle my game," Beckman said. "I wanted to keep him from doing what he wanted and run the match - that is what I did."
Beckman was up 4-3 as both wrestlers were on their feet late in the match.
A Beckman take down with under 10 seconds left pushed the score to the 6-3 final.
TEAM SCORES: 1. Plainview 137.0; 2. Thayer Central 136.0; 3. Ravenna 108.0; 4. Burwell 104.0; 5. North Central 74.0; 6. Anselmo-Merna 72.5; 7. Southwest 58.0; 8. Osmond 53.0; 9. Brady 48.0; 10. Wisner-Pilger 47.5; 11. Overton 47.0; 11. Shelton 47.0; 13. Central Valley 42.0; 14. Palmer 38.0; 15. Elgin Public/Pope John 32.0; 16. Riverside 30.0; 17. O'Neill St. Mary's 29; 18. Creighton 0.0; 18. Niobrara/Verdigre 0.0; 18. Santee 0.0; 18. Scribner-Snyder 0.0.
STATE QUALIFIERS:
106 - 1. Sebastion Sauceda (32-0) Shelton defeated 2. Tristan Olson (29-6), Anselmo-Merna (MD 14-0); 3. Colter Sinn (23-10), Thayer Central pinned 4. Kellin Nelson (11-16), Brady (4:25).
113 - 1. Triston Wells (44-3), Thayer-Central pinned 2. Gunner Spotanski (22-13) Shelton (1:16); 3. Tristen Krueger (39-12) North Central defeated 4. Dierks Nekoliczak (22-10), Central Valley (4-2).
120 - 1. Braxton Siebrandt (45-2), Central Valley pinned Ashton Sinn (42-7), Thayer Central (1:55); 3. Trevor Carraher (22-14), Riverside defeated 4. Grady Rasmussen (31-15), Ravenna (7-6).
126 - 1. Carter Beckman (29-6), Elgin Public/Pope John defeated 2. Carter VanPelt (28-2), Southwest (6-3); 3. Ted Hemmingsen (23-5), Riverside defeated 4. Jordan Mosel (35-12), Plainview (6-4).
132 - 1. Scout Ashburn (46-4) Plainview defeated 2. Brenner McLaughlin (43-6), Thayer Central (MD 10-0); 3. Jacob Kerns (44-7), Southwest pinned 4. Carter Jasnoch (35-18), Ravenna (2:17).
138 - 1. Kyler Mosel (45-7), Plainview pinned 2. Cinch Kiger (27-5), Overton (5:06); 3. Kyle Oakley (20-7), Central Valley pinned Austin Mayfield (25-14), Burwell (1:33).
145 - 1. Tanner Frahm (46-5), Plainview defeated 2. Benjamin Klemesrud (28-10), North Central (MD 15-1); 3. Cody Mayfield (19-9), Burwell pinned 4. Branson Anderson (18-25), North Central (:43).
152 - 1. Levi Lewis (38-4), North Central pinned 2. John Lejia (28-21), Plainview (1:07); 3. Alex Vinson (8-7), Osmond pinned 4. Nate Burd (26-22), Thayer Central (3:47).
160 - 1. Gunner Mumford (44-5), Thayer Central pinned 2. Hunter Douglas (32-11), Ravenna (2:23); 3. Patrick Vinson (35-7), Osmond pinned 4. Wyatt Doerr (15-27), Plainview (:56).
170 - 1. Triston Stearns (36-4), Brady pinned 2. Jace Rosenkrans (24-13), O'Neill St. Mary's (:59); 3. Dylan Pooschke (26-20), Overton pinned 4. Samuel King (21-22), Ravenna (1:00).
182 - 1. Korby Larson (32-1), Burwell pinned 2. Hagen Hodges (20-13), Burwell (:27); 3. Tayte Thornton (15-8), Anselmo-Merna pinned 4. Kristian Oeverjordet (9-25), Wisner-Pilger (2:57).
195 - 1. Sid Miller (32-7), Anselmo-Merna defeated Alex Gideon (31-2), Burwell (3-2); 3. Cameron Schulte (39-8), Thayer Central defeated 4. Owen Woodward (33-13), Ravenna (9-3).
220 - 1. Gunner Reimers (45-0), Palmer defeated 2. Clayton Hardy (38-11), Southwest (MD 9-0); 3. Cale Buss (23-12), Burwell pinned 4. Cameron Carr (27-19), Brady (2:08).
285 - 1. Thomas Psota (40-4), Ravenna pinned 2. Tyler Dawe (12-2), Burwell (3:20); 3. Xander Albin (26-21), Plainview defeated 4. Andrew Koehlmoos (13-9), O'Neill St. Mary's (3-2).