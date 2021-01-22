PONCA — First came news that their longtime coach, Dean Boyer, was battling bone cancer.
Then came the tragic news that a former teammate, four-time state champion Christian Miller, died in a car crash in Lincoln.
Not long after, interim head coach Chad Schumacher and half the team were quarantined after catching the coronavirus at an early-season meet.
After experiencing all of that, winning a conference wrestling championship may have seemed like a piece of cake — and it was as Plainview had six champions and four silver-medalists to run away with another Lewis & Clark Conference title Thursday at Ponca High School.
The Pirates were 103 points better than runner-up Winside and, considering everything they've been through since the end of last season, Schumacher said the team came through with flying colors to achieve one of its first major goals of what has already been a challenging campaign.
"Coming out of Christmas when we had COVID and had some down tournaments and didn't wrestle well, we had a great finish to the day and wrestled really well throughout today," he said. "It was just a matter of getting back to things and wrestling well, and that's what we did."
The Pirates finished in the top three in 12 of the 14 brackets, with six champions — Eli Lanham (106), Scout Ashburn (120), Tanner Frahm (132), Keagan Mosel (138), Will Gunning (160) and Lucas Hammer (182) — leading the way. Considering more than half of those wrestlers had been sick with the coronavirus about a month ago, it was an impressive effort by the defending conference champs.
"We only had seven healthy wrestlers by the holiday break, and then you throw in the (five-day holiday moratorium) on top of that and some of these kids didn't practice for three weeks and are just now starting to hit their stride," Schumacher said.
One of those was defending state champion Scout Ashburn, who won one of the big matchups of the final round in round-robin action with a 3-1 overtime decision over Cayden Ellis of Winside.
The two dueled to a 1-1 draw during regulation, both earning escapes from the down positions at the start of the third period. Midway through overtime, they were at the edge of the mat when Ashburn made a quick move to get the winning takedown against his Winside opponent and come away with the hard-fought victory.
"That's Cayden's second loss to Scout this year," Winside coach Jesse Thies said. "He also lost to him in a close match in the state semifinals last year, so he keeps getting closer and closer. We relaxed a little going out of bounds and (Ashburn) made a great move. Hopefully we'll get another chance at him at state."
Winside, which held off a late charge by Quad County Northeast for runner-up honors, had three individual champions with Cooper Behmer (113), Jacoby Mann (126) and Gabe Escalante (145) coming through the day unscathed.
Both teams had wrestlers who were expected to win their brackets get upset in the finals. Art Escalante gave up a late takedown to drop an 8-6 decision to Plainview's Keagan Mosel at 138, and defending state champion Alizae Mejia got caught in a cradle and was pinned midway through the first period by Creighton's Sam Vortherms in the 160-pound finale.
"He was one of our kids with COVID and he just made a mistake and Sam is wrestling very well for Creighton right now," Schumacher said. "He's going to come back and he'll be just fine."
Thies said the Wildcats need to keep working toward finishing the season strong, and Thursday was a good step toward that goal.
"We knew what we were getting into today and just needed to do a little more, and I told them we need to start climbing toward the top and that's what we need to be progressing toward the next couple of weeks," he said. "We did what we could with what we have, and now we'll look toward Saturday (at Oakland-Craig)."
As for the resilient Pirates, Schumacher said the team was ready to get up early Friday morning for a long road trip to Callaway for a tournament.
"We have to be on the road at 5:30 a.m. to go to Callaway, and they're all ready for that," he said. "These kids have stepped up in so many ways and doing the things they should and I'm very proud of what they're doing."
Lewis & Clark Conference
Team standings
Plainview 268, Winside 165, Quad County Northeast 162, Wakefield 126, Ponca 106, Winnebago 97, Osmond 73, Tri County Northeast 73, Creighton 59.5
Championship results
106: (Round robin) 1. Eli Lanham, Plainview; 2. Robert Aschoff, Osmond. 113: (Round robin) 1. Cooper Behmer, Winside; 2. Layci Condon, Creighton. 120: (Round robin) 1. Scout Ashburn, Plainview; 2. Cayden Ellis, Winside. 126: (Round robin) 1. Jacoby Mann, Winside; 2. Kyler Mosel, Plainview. 132: Tanner Frahm, Plainview, dec. Dalton Anderson, Ponca, 5-3. 138: Keagan Mosel, Plainview, dec. Art Escalante, Winside, 8-6. 145: Gabe Escalante, Winside, pinned Bode Wortman, Plainview, 1:05.
152: (Round robin) 1. Tie Hollandsworth, QCNE; 2. Devon Tunender, Plainview. 160: (Round robin) 1. Will Gunning, Plainview; 2. Aiden Cook, Ponca. 170: Sam Vortherms, Creighton, pinned Alizae Mejia, Plainview, 1:00. 182: Lucas Hammer, Plainview, dec. Mason Topp, Winside, 3-2. 195: (Round robin) 1. Kolby Casey, QCNE; 2. Matt Logue, Ponca. 220: (Round robin) 1. Giovani Salcedo, Wakefield; 2. Antrell Harlan, Winnebago. 285: (Round robin) 1. Dario Earth, Winnebago; 2. Zach Shanks, TCNE.
Consolation results
106: (Round robin) 3. Samuel Chase, Wakefield; 4. Grant Sprakel, Ponca. 113: No results. 120: (Round robin) 3. Dominic True, Osmond; 4. Carter Olson, QCNE. 126: 3. Jordan Mosel, Plainview; 4. Dominic Wilcox, QCNE. 132: Maddox Magwire, Winside, maj. dec. Caleb Chase, Wakefield, 10-2. 138: Jeremiah Chase, Wakefield, pinned Seth Tunender, Plainview, 2:04. 145: Nolan Ohlrich, QCNE, pinned Bodie True, Osmond, 1:23.
152: (Round robin) 3. RJ Wilmes, Creighton; 4. Cole Verzani, TCNE. 160: (Round robin) 3. Patrick Vinson, Osmond; 4. Sutton Ehlers, QCNE. 170: Hunter Bennett, Ponca, pinned Mitchell Fischer, Wakefield, 2:45. 182: Colby Wathor, QCNE, pinned Kemper Carlson, Ponca, 1:12. 195: (Round robin) 3. Brody Koopman, TCNE. 220: (Round robin) 3. Grayson Petersen, Plainview; 4. Elias Blue, Winnebago. 285: (Round robin) 3. Rylan Weaver, Wakefield; 4. Fischer Carson, QCNE.