PLAINVIEW — Plainview girls track and field coach Brittany Smith had her arms full of awards and a plaque following the D-4 District meet at her team's home facility. But she wasn't complaining about the load.
That's because Smith, along with boys coach Jeremy Peter, had just seen the Pirates pull off a sweep of the team championships at Wednesday's district meet, including multiple individual athletes who qualified in all four events that they competed in.
"The girls definitely exceeded my expectations today," Smith said. "We are banking on some girls doing what they should to make it down (to state), but there are a lot of girls who broke the barrier and made it down to state, so we're really excited about it."
Plainview athletes relished the opportunity to compete at home for a trip to Burke Stadium for the state meet.
"Hosting your own district is amazing," junior Spencer Hille said after winning four events. "You have your home-field advantage. The whole town's here. It's just great energy, and you always want to show up for your hometown."
"It feels amazing to be on your home track and show the people who are here to support you that Plainview track is at its finest," junior Abbie Kromarek said. "We've been working hard and it's nice to show the community."
Plainview had both titles wrapped up even before the final two relays. The boys and girls were half a point away from posting identical team scores, as the girls tallied 123.5 points and the boys finished with 123.
"We were hoping for it, and we knew that we could perform well and if everybody did their best and improved, and they did," Peter said. "Everybody showed up and did exactly what we'd hope they'd do. We had a few surprises. ... We had a lot of really good performances today."
The O'Neill St. Mary's girls were the only other team to hit triple digits, as their 102 points were 37 points ahead of third-place Niobrara/Verdigre. On the boys side, just nine points separated second through fourth place as Stuart edged Elgin Public/Pope John and Creighton with scores of 85, 80 and 76 points, respectively.
Spencer Hille highlighted the day for Plainview by sweeping the long, high, and triple jumps before a win in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles to become a district champion in all four events that he competed in. Plainview's girls were paced by Abbie Kromarek and Teya Boyer, who combined for four individual gold medals.
Hille and Kromarek both qualified in all four events, and both won their respective long and triple jumps.
She won the long jump at 15 feet, 10.75 inches and the triple jump at 34-3.5. She added runner-up finishes in both hurdle races.
Kromarek's day was notable considering she had missed part of the season due to health issues.
"It went a lot better than I expected. I've been battling some anemia, iron deficiency, all season," she said. "I had to sit out the (Norfolk) Classic and a couple of meets. Just being able to come back, run the 300s and the 100s well, and then to qualify for state feels amazing."
"Her having a great day was kind of a comeback meet today for her," Smith said.
Kromarek was joined by teammate Teya Boyer as multiple-event winners. Boyer finished first in the 200-meter dash in 28.15 seconds and added a title in the 300 hurdles in 48.21 seconds. Boyer also joined with Peighton Arlt, Keanu Johnson, and Madelynn Dougherty to help Plainview to a winning 4x100 in 52.62 seconds.
"We have a lot of leaders on this team," Smith said. "We have some young girls that look up to those juniors and seniors, so having that leadership helps a lot."
Also winning two individual events at Wednesday's meet was Boyd County junior Paige Drueke. In her first full season competing in the 400, she was a district champion in 1:03.72, and Drueke also won the 800 in 2:31.86.
"I was actually very surprised," Drueke said about winning the 400. "I really wasn't expecting that, and it was just really cool to see that happen."
Drueke said that competing in the Norfolk Classic earlier this season has become a springboard for her.
"I've had some good success this year, and going to the Norfolk Classic has definitely been a good experience," she said. "It's definitely helped a lot."
A PAIR OF Pirates were the only area boys to finish with multiple individual titles.
Hille led the way by leaping 20-7 in the long jump, exactly 22 feet further in the triple jump at 42-7, and topping out at 6-2 in the high jump. He punctuated his day by finishing the 300 hurdles in 41.27 seconds.
"I've gone to state in all of my events from my freshman year to now," Hille said. "That's a streak I don't want to break. Every year, it's the same joy that I had my freshman year."
Teammate Kyler Mosel grabbed the gold medals in the 800 and 1,600, posting times of 2:04.97 and 4:47.39, respectively, while Jordan Mosel finished the 3,200 in 10:51.20 for first. Plainview's 4x800 team of Jordan Mosel, Karter Lingenfelter, Tanner Frahm and Kyler Mosel added a first-place finish in 8:48.14.
"Knowing that we've got those two (Mosels) that can perform in those types of races, that's a big deal," Peter said. "We're going to miss them, for sure."
Girls division
Plainview 123.5, O'Neill St. Mary's 102, Niobrara/Verdigre 65, Boyd County 60, Cody-Kilgore 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 37, Chambers/Wheeler Central 29, Creighton 26, Stuart 19, Neligh-Oakdale 16.5.
Winners and area state qualifiers
SP: 1. Amelia Hoffman, BC, 33-11; 2. Taylor Pavlik, N/V, 33-9.5; DT: 1. Urte Noreikaite, C-K, 126-9; 2. Hoffman, BC, 124-5; HJ: 1. Aubree Johnson, C-K, 4-9; 2. Claire Rasmussen, PLA, 4-9; PV: 1. Olivia Kuhlman, CRE, 9-0; 2. Peighton Arlt, PLA, 8-6; LJ: 1. Abbie Kromarek, PLA, 15-10.75; 2. Allison Sucha, N/V, 15-10; TJ: 1. Kromarek, PLA, 34-3.5; 2. Madelynn Dougherty, PLA, 32-7.
100: 1. Annabelle Barlow, O'NSM, 12.92; 2. Teya Boyer, PLA, 13.15; 200: 1. Boyer, PLA, 28.15; 400: 1. Paige Drueke, BC, 1:03.72; 2. Jayna Guggenmos, CWC, 1:03.84; 800: 1. Drueke, BC, 2:31.86; 2. Lorissa Reiman, O'NSM, 2:34.49; 1,600: 1. Hope Williamson, O'NSM, 6:11.34; 2. Lacey Paxton, STU, 6:16.67; 3,200: 1. Natasha Zeisler, BC, 14:00.47; 2. Luci Koinzan, N-O, 14:18.40.
100 HH: 1. Sucha, N/V, 16.44; 2. Kromarek, PLA, 16.52; 300 LH: 1. Boyer, PLA, 48.21; 2. Kromarek, PLA, 48.63; 4x100: 1. Plainview (Arlt, Keanu Johnson, Dougherty, Boyer), 52.62; 4x400: 1. O'Neill St. Mary's (Barlow, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Reiman, Mya Hedstrom), 4:18.83; 4x800: 1. O'Neill St. Mary's (Reiman, Gaughenbaugh, Williamson, Hedstrom), 10:24.68.
Boys division
Plainview 123, Stuart 85, Elgin Public/Pope John 80, Creighton 76, Boyd County 63, Chambers/Wheeler Central 26, Cody-Kilgore 24, Niobrara/Verdigre 21, O'Neill St. Mary's 18, Santee 4, Neligh-Oakdale 2.
Winners and area state qualifiers
SP: 1. Dylan Naslund, C-K, 52-1.5; 2. Owen Doerr, CRE, 43-5.5; DT: 1. Naslund, C-K, 153-8; 2. Doerr, CRE, 145-5; HJ: 1. Spencer Hille, PLA, 6-2; 2. Lenyn Ickler, PLA, 5-10; PV: 1. Matthew Johnson, CRE, 13-6; 2. Taylor Nilson, CRE, 11-0; LJ: 1. Hille, PLA, 20-7; 2. Myles Kittelson, EPPJ, 19-11; TJ: 1. Hille, PLA, 42-7; 2. Kayde Ramm, STU, 39-6.
100: 1. Camryn Pelster, EPPJ, 11.51; 2. Kittelson, EPPJ, 11.60; 200: 1. Hudson Hoffman, BC, 23.55; 2. Kittelson, EPPJ, 24.00; 400: 1. Haden Kaup, STU, 54.06; 2. Hoffman, BC, 54.17; 800: 1. Kyler Mosel, PLA, 2:04.97; 2. Will Nelson, BC, 2:07.61; 1,600: 1. K. Mosel, PLA, 4:47.39; 2. Jordan Mosel, PLA, 4:50.13; 3,200: 1. J. Mosel, PLA, 10:51.20; 2. Conner Rohrer, CRE, 11:03.66.
110 HH: 1. Nilson, CRE, 16.93; 2. Simon Addison, STU, 16.94; 300 IH: 1. Hille, PLA, 41.27; 2. Kaup, STU, 43.17; 4x100: 1. Elgin/Pope John (Corbin Kinney, Kittelson, Dylon Lueking, Pelster), 46.28; 4x400: 1. Stuart (Ramm, Drew Schmaderer, Ben Paxton, Kaup), 3:43.86; 4x800: 1. Plainview (J. Mosel, Karter Lingenfelter, Tanner Frahm, K. Mosel), 8:48.14.