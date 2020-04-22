PLAINVIEW — Longtime golf coach, volleyball coach and teacher Larry Knaak has retired from Plainview High School.
"It was the right time to quit," said Knaak, an 80-year-old who had been the Plainview boys golf coach for 50 years.
Knaak grew up in the Plainview area but later graduated from Stanton High School. After graduating from Wayne State College, Knaak returned to Plainview to teach and coach at Plainview High School.
At Plainview, Knaak started teaching mathematics and computer science in 1961. He retired from teaching in 2002 but had numerous coaching jobs added to his résumé over the years.
Most memorably, Knaak started as coach of the Plainview boys golf team in 1971 and was the head coach until this spring.
"I didn't know anything about coaching golf, and I didn't have any expertise except that I played occasional golf," Knaak said.
The Plainview golf program started in 1963 before it became an official activity in 1965.
During his time as the boys golf coach, Plainview had 17 state tournament appearances. In addition, he took an individual without the team to the state tournament 12 times. In his first 20 years as coach, Plainview lost only one dual.
While Plainview never won a state championship, the Pirates finished in second place and third place three different times. There also have been 21 individual state medalists.
When Plainview added a girls team in 1998, Knaak also coached that team for 21 years.
The girls golf team had a strong start with a 47-0 dual record in the first six years of existence.
"The greatest thrills were to see the students afterwards who continued to play in college, recreationally and throughout their lifetime," Knaak said.
Knaak not only coached the golf teams during his time at Plainview, but he also was the volleyball coach in 1969. He started the volleyball program and was the coach for 20 years.
"Knaak was an innovator in volleyball as a head coach as he had his Plainview girls serving overhanded way before it was a common practice," said Robin Reed, athletic director at Plainview Public Schools.
With his teaching and coaching career, Knaak has left his mark at Plainview High School.
"Knaak's devotion to the game of golf is unmatched. He is so very knowledgeable about rules, and he always has been a coach to devote hours and hours of extra time with a player if they wanted extra help," Reed said. "He has coached boys golf for 50 years at Plainview. That is just a remarkable accomplishment."