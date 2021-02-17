OMAHA - At first glance, the Class D Nebraska State Wrestling Championships seem to be going as planned here at the CHI Health Center Wednesday.
Two-time defending champion Plainview is leading the pack with 57 points heading into tomorrow’s semifinals and finals.
Tilden-Elkhorn Valley trails the Pirates by just over a dozen points, but according to Plainview coach, Chad Schumacher, looks may be deceiving.
“We’ve sat down and figured these points between these teams over and over,” Schumacher said. “We feel any one of about seven teams could win this and those seven or eight will be within about 15 points of each other.”
Schumacher is filling in for long-time Plainview head coach Dean Boyer, who has been sidelined this season as he battles cancer and is isolated due to a bone marrow transplant a little over three months ago.
Regardless of who is in the main chair, Schumacher and company know what they are talking about - the coach has been beside Boyer for the last 13 years and was coaching at Randolph when he went to the Pirates.
Eli Lanham set the table for Plainvew, remaining undefeated at 106 pounds and earning a spot in the semifinals. He pinned Cash Davis of Hyannis in the opening round and won my major decision over Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup in the quarterfinals.
“We told the guys coming into this tournament chances are the team title will come down to bonus points,” Schumacher said. “Our plan is to wrestle from the opening whistle, secure the win then start working on bonus points for the team.”
Joining Lanham in the semifinals for Plainview will be Scout Ashburn at 120; Keagan Mosel at 138 and Alizae Mejia at 170. Three other wrestlers are still alive in the tournament after dropping a match Wednesday.
Again, by quick glance, the Falcons seem likely to finish towards the top in the team race.
Hunter Bennett remained unbeaten on the season and in the tournament with a couple of pins in the first two rounds at 113 pounds.
Zach Hartl earned a spot in the semifinals at 120, Adam Miller remained unbeaten with a pair of wins to improve to 44-0 on the year and Reed Bennett is still alive for a Gold medal with a pair of wins.Nathan Halsey at 113 and Owen Vondra at 120 are still around tomorrow in the wrestlebacks.
Winside has four wrestlers left in the competition including a pair in the quarterfinals.
Cayden Ellis grabbed a ticket to tomorrow’s semis with a pin in the opening round and a major decision in the round two.
“I got an early takedown in the second match he escaped,” Ellis said. “I decided to push the pace from there and closed him out.”
Ellis will meet Ashburn in the semifinals, a wrestler he is very familiar with wrestling.
“He (Ashburn) beat me twice this year but they were really good matches,” Ellis said. “I look forward to getting another shot at him - it’s going to be really tough, but they all are down here.”
Gabe Escalante at 145 is also in Thursday’s semifinals.
Jestin Bayer from Howells-Dodge is also alive for gold at 170 after pinning his first round opponent then won a tough match over Christian Leonard of Bayard 5-2. It was Leonard’s first loss of the season.
“I got the first takedown and I just felt comfortable like I had the match,” Bayer said. “Levi (Belina) and I push each other all the time,” Bayer said. “We’ll get back after it tomorrow nd see what we can get done.”
Belina won his first match but is still wrestling after a major decision in the consolation round wrestlebacks.
Another area wrestler still wrestling for the Gold is Eligin Public/Pope John sophomore Carter Beckman at 113.
Beckman won a tight match, 3-2 in the quarterfinals to advance.
“It feels amazing to get these two wins today,” Beckman said. “I knew I just had to fight through that final minute - it’s all that matters. You’ve got a minute for the rest of your life so you’ve got to push through.”
Class D will take the mats again tomorrow here at the CHI Health Center with wrestling starting at 1:00 p.m.
“I feel we had a good day today wrestling,” Schumacher said. “Tomorrow is another day but I know we’ll be ready to go.”
Individual finals for Classes A and D will begin at 7:00 p.m.