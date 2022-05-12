PLAINVIEW -- A storm blew through Plainview right after the 200 meter races, sending participants and fans into nearby school buildings for an extended break.
But when the weather cleared enough to complete the D-4 district track and field meet, the Plainview boys finished blowing away the competition while the O’Neill St. Marys girls used a win in the final event–the 4x400 relay–to ensure the winning margin in the girls division.
The Pirates scored 123 points, well ahead of runner-up Creighton, while the Cardinals totaled 114, with Plainview’s 98 points edging a strong showing by Niobrara/Verdigre with 96.
While Creighton’s points came primarily in field events and the hurdles, Plainview’s depth provided points in most events.
But the Pirates also scored big points in bunches–finishing 1-2-3 in the 3200 (Jordan Mosel, Brett Norris, Kyler Mosel) and also first and second in the 300 hurdles (Spencer Hille, Will Gunning).
That combination of points, for example, countered CWC’s first and second place finishes in the sprints by Jackson Waldo (first, 100 and 400) and Cole Duba (second,100), along with Ethan Moses’ win in the 1600 where Plainview grabbed seven points when Kyler Mosel, Jordan Mosel, and Brett Norris went 4-5-6.
The Pirates’ depth also took the form of victories in the 4x400 and 4x800.
O’Neill St. Marys’ winning formula in the girls division was similar to the Plainview boys–picking up points with place-winners, while also grabbing first-place points in the 400 (Kaylin Gaughenbaugh), 800 and long jump (Mya Hedstrom).
The Cardinals were able to combine the versatility of its athletes to earn first place finishes in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
All of those points were necessary to negate the impact of Plainview’s wins by Abbie Kromarek in the triple jump, Teya Boyer in the 300 hurdles, and the 4x100 relay, as well as the Pirates’ ability to accumulate points in multiple events.
Team Results D-4 District--Boys:
Plainview 123, Creighton 85.5, CWC 75, Elgin Public/Pope John 69, O’Neill St. Marys 56, Boyd County 29, Niobrara/Verdigre 28, Neligh-Oakdale 27.5, Cody-Kilgore 21, Stuart 12.
Individual Results/State Qualifiers:
Discus: 1. Colton Wright, EP/PJ, 136-3.5; 2. Dylan Nasland, C-K, 130-10; 3. Adam Everitt, OSM, 130-2; 4. Kayson Maertins, PL, 122-9; 5. Hunter Mizner, BC, 117-11; 6. Derek Jensen, BC, 116-0. Shot put: 1. Dylan Nasland, C-K, 47-5; 2. Blake Henn, EP/PJ, 44-2.5; 3. Adam Everitt, STM, 40-9; 4. Derek Jensen, BC, 39-1; 5. Peter Jesse, CWC, 39-5.5; 6. Trey Quick, N/V, 36-4.5. High jump: 1. Brody Eggers, CR, 6-0; 2. Spencer Hille, PL, 6-0; 3. Coltin Vargas, N/V, 5-10; 4. Braden Waldow, PL, 5-8; 5. Talon Krebs, N-O, 5-6; 5. Taylor Nilson, CR, 5-6. Long jump: 1. Cade Hammer, CR, 20-4; 1. Spencer Hille, CR, 20-4; 3. Jackson Waldo, CWC, 19-6.75; 4. Chase Pritchett, N/V, 18-10.75; 5. Braden Waldow, PL, 18-7.50; 6. Thomas Johnson, N-O, 18-3.50. Triple jump: 1. Cade Hammer, CR, 40-9.75; 2. Brody Eggers, CR, 39-5.25; 3. Chase Pritchett, N/V, 39-5; 4. Braden Waldow, PL, 37-6.75; 5. Isaac Everitt, OSM, 37-0; 6. Gage Thiessen, EP/PJ, 34-3. Pole vault: 1. Talon Krebs, N-O, 13-2; 2. Matthew Johnson, CR, 11-2; 3. Tate Thompson, OSM, 11-2; 4. Rece Frahm, PL, 9-2; 5. Caden Ickler, PL, 8-8; 6. Ashton Higgins, N-O, 8-8.
100: 1. Jackson Waldo, CWC, 11.57; 2. Cole Duba, CWC, 11.67; 3. Camryn Pelster, EP/PJ, 11.88; 4. Thomas Johnson, N-O, 12.09; 5. Jasper Roseberry, C-K, 12.13; 6. Hudson Hoffman, BC, 12.22. 200: 1. Cole Duba, CWC, 23.90; 2. Cade Hammer, CR, 23.93; 3. Gabe Pribil, OSM, 24.07; 4. Hudson Hoffman, BC, 24.42; 5. Scout Ashburn, PL, 24.44; 6. Jacob Knox, C-K, 25.52. 400: 1. Jackson Waldo, CWC, 53.19; 2. Brody Eggers, CR, 53.33; 3. Hudson Hoffman, BC, 55.98; 4. Will Schmitz, OSM, 55.99; 5. Myles Kittelson, EP/PJ, 56.51; 6. Gabe Pribil, OSM, 56.93.
800: 1. Ethan Moses, CWC, 2:07.39; 2. Will Schmitz, OSM, 2:08.82; 3. Coltin Vargas, N/V, 2:12.18; 4. Nick Anderson, EP/PJ, 2:15.31; 5. Tanner Frahm, PL, 2:17.96; 6. Ben Paxton, ST, 2:18.02. 1600: 1. Ethan Moses, CWC, 5:02.77; 2. Will Schmitz, OSM, 5:03.48; 3. Gage Thiessen, EP/PJ, 5:18.56; 4. Kyler Mosel, PL, 5:18.56; 5. Jordan Mosel, PL, 5:19.98; 6. Brett Morris, PL, 5:23.69. 3200: 1. Jordan Mosel, PL, 11:48.37; 2. Brett Norris, PL, 12:00.23; 3. Kyler Mosel, PL, 12:18.04; 4. Ashton Higgins, N-O, 12:21.92; 5. Luke Ludwig, ST, 12:37.08; 6. Beau Butterfield, CWC, 12:57.11.
110 HH: 1. Kyler Adams, CR, 17.27; 2. Will Gunning, PL, 17.59; 3. Corbin Kinney, EP/PJ, 17.61; 4. Caden Ickler, PL, 20.6; 5. Hunter Tubbs, ST, 20.49; 6. Wyatt Shabram, N/V, 25.65. 300 IH: 1. Spencer Hille, PL, 42.06; 2. Will Gunning, PL, 44.46; 3. Taylor Milson, CR, 45.53; 4. Isaac Everitt, OSM, 45.80; 5. Kyler Adams, CR, 48.0; 6. Hunter Tubbs, ST, 50.29.
4x100: 1. Elgin Public/Pope John (Corbin Kinney, Camryn Pelster, Jack Wemhoff, Colton Wright), 46.51; 2. CWC; 3. Neligh-Oakdale; 4. Creighton; 5. Plainview; 6. Stuart. 4x400: 1. Plainview (Scout Ashburn, Will Gunning, Tanner Frahm, Spencer Hille), 3:43.09; 2. Elgin Public/Pope John; 3. Boyd County; 3. O’Neill St. Marys; 5. Niobrara/Verdigre; 6. Stuart. 4x800: 1. Plainview (Jordan Mosel, Brett Norris, Tanner Frahm, Kyler Mosel), 9:05.19; 2. Elgin Public/Pope John, 3. Boyd County; 4. Stuart; 5. Niobrara/Verdigre.
Team Results D-4 District--Girls
O’Neill St. Marys 114, Plainview 98, Niobrara/Verdigre 96, Boyd County 57, Stuart 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 44, CWC 30, Creighton 15, Neligh-Oakdale 3, Santee 3.
Individual Results/State Qualifiers:
Discus: 1. McKenzie Snyder, BC, 115-10; 2. Cadence Kramer, ST, 109-4; 3. Amelia Hoffman, BC, 105-6.5; 4. Joslyn Eby, OSM, 104-0; 4. Anna Rudloff, N/V, 104-4; 6. Alyssa Fehringer, OSM, 103-10. Shot put: 1. Lexi Schroder, ST, 35-7; 2. McKenzie Snyder, BC, 32-6.5; 3. Charley Mlnarik, OSM, 32-0; 4. Taylor Pavlik, N/V, 31-11; 5. Jazlyn Anderson, PL, 31-4; 6. Peace Akinnigbagbe, PL, 31-2. High jump: 1. Andrea Sucha, N/V, 5-1; 2. Sydney Estill, WT, 4-11; 3. Claire Rasmussen, PL, 4-9; 4. Hehaka Frazier, SA, 4-5; 4. Lauren Jelinek, PL, 4-5; 6. Brooke Dance, CR, 4-3; 6. Raina Lee, N-O, 4-3. Long jump: 1. Mya Hedstrom, OSM, 16-4.25; 2. Lizzie Gartner, CWC, 15-5.5; 3. Andrea Sucha, N/V, 15-2.5; 4. Teya Boyer, PL, 14-6.75; 5. Bree Breithaupt, N/V, 14-6.5; 6. Cheyenne Pokorny, CWC, 14-3.25. Triple jump: 1. Abbie Kromarek, PL, 34-3.25; 2. Andrea Sucha, N/V, 33-11; 3. Paige Drueke, BC, 32-0; 4. Madelynn Dougherty, PL, 31-8; 5. Skyler Meis, EP/PJ, 31-11.5; 6. Billie Pritchett, N/V, 30-3.5. Pole Vault: 1. Maycee Zimmerer, CR, 8-6; 2. Emma Winkelbauer, OSM, 8-6; 3. Emma Otte, OSM, 8-0; 4. Keanu Johnson, PL, 8-0; 5. Olivia Kuhlman, CR, 8-0; 6. Annabelle Barlow, OSM, 7-6.
100: 1. Ashlynne Charf, EP/PJ, 13.34; 2. Annabelle Barlow, OSM, 13.37; 3. Alissa Brabec, OSM, 13.53; 4. Summer Vesely, N/V, 13.76; 5. Teya Boyer, PL, 13.51; 6. Lizzie Gartner, CWC, 14.15. 200: 1. Ashlynne Charf, EP/PJ, 27.84; 2. Lacey Paxton, ST, 28.27; 3. Alissa Brabec, OSM, 28.45; 4. Madelynn Dougherty, PL, 28.63; 5. Loretta Scofield, OSM, 28.78; 6. Aubree Johnson, C-K, 29.55. 400: 1. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, OSM, 1:04.48; 2. Madelynn Dougherty, PL, 1:04.88; 3. Josilyn Miller, N/V, 1:05.44; 4. Lacey Paxton, ST, 1:06.86; 5. Loretta Scofield, OSM, 1:08.59; 6. Lexy Tikalsky, BC, 1:09.56.
800: 1. Mya Hedstrom, OSM, 2:27.45; 2. Jayna Guggenmos, CWC, 2:28.10; 3. Paige Drueke, BC, 2:28.90; 4. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, OSM, 2:44.18; 5. Kaitey Schumacher, EP/PJ, 2:45.0; 6. Lauren Jelinek, PL, 2:56. 69. 1600: 1. Paige Drueke, BC, 5:59.87; 2. Hailey Genereux, CWC, 6:02.06; 3. Michaela Ravenkamp, N/V, 6:32.07; 4. Addie Kettler, ST, 6:33.02; 5. Natasha Zeisler, BC, 6:34.19; 6. Brittani Gutz, PL, 6:44.64. 3200: 1. Michaela Ravenkamp, N/V, 11:48.37; 2. Natasha Zeisler, BC, 14:00.34; 3. Brittani Gutz, PL, 14:44.24; 4. Katilynn Kaup, ST, 16:04.19; 5. Raina Lee, N-O, 17:16.50; 6. Cil McCormick, N/V, 18:28.92.
100 HH: 1. Andrea Sucha, N/V, 16.3; 2. Abbir Kromarek, PL, 17.15; 3. Ally Heath, C-K, 18.52; 4. Marque Albin, PL, 18.57; 5. Allison Sucha, N/V, 19.11; 6. Jamie Dozler, EP/PJ, 19.53. 300 LH: 1. Teya Boyer, PL, 49.52; 2. Abbie Kromarek, PL, 50.10; 3. Ally Heath, C-K, 55.45; 4. Lorissa Reiman, OSM, 55.96; 5. Allison Sucha, N/V, 56.36; 6. Jamie Dozler, EP;PJ, 56.57.
4x100: 1. Plainview (Marque Albin, Abbie Kromarek, Madelynn Dougherty, Teya Boyer), 53.29; 2. Niobrara/Verdigre; 3. O’Neill St. Marys; 4. Elgin Public/Pope John; 5. Stuart; 6. Creighton. 4x400: 1. O’Neill St. Marys (Alissa Brabec, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Lorissa Reiman, Mya Hedstrom), 4:19.93; 2. Niobrara/Verdigre; 3. Elgin Public/Pope John; 4. CWC; 5. Plainview; 6. Stuart. 4x800: 1. O’Neill St. Marys (Alissa Brabec, Kaylin Gaghenbaugh, Lorissa Reiman, Mya Hedstrom), 10:35.94; 2. Elgin Public/Pope John; 3. Niobrara/Verdigre; 4. Stuart; 5. Creighton.