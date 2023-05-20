OMAHA – On Friday evening, at the halfway point of the Class D track and field state championships, Plainview boys coach Jeremy Peter and his qualifiers did some math.
After crunching the numbers of what could take place on Saturday, the Pirates thought it could be an interesting day.
It turned into a championship one.
Plainview turned the Class D boys team race into a rout and claimed their first ever state championship at Omaha Burke Stadium.
The Pirates amassed 53 points, 20 more than runner-ups Axtell, Mullen and Riverside.
Spencer Hille – who played a huge part in Plainview’s championship run – said the thoughts about winning a state title grew as the state meet progressed.
“We were kind of looking at it kind of iffy, not sure what would happen,” he said. “We came out day one and started strong. We were thinking about it after night one like, ‘Hey, we’re in the running now. Let’s go.’ “
And go the Pirates did. Hille got the team off to an unexpected start on Saturday by winning the long jump as the seventh seed.
He later added gold in the 300 hurdles to clinch the title. Add in his third-place finishes from Friday in the triple jump and high jump, and Hille produced 32 points – only one point behind the three runner-up teams.
“I’m at an all-time high,” Hille said. “It’s amazing to win a team state championship. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates in the 4x800 and my mile runners.
“This has been a good day today. I came out and won the long jump and I was supposed to get seventh or sixth. That was great. I broke a school record in that. Then a 39.8 (in the 300 hurdles)? It’s been a great day.”
Hille expected a showdown with Mullen’s Clayton Moore in the finals of the 300 hurdles. He won by going 39.83 seconds to Moore’s 40.09.
“I always perform better with competition, and it shows,” Hille said. “My prelim time wasn’t good. I had a good runner in it, and that put me in the chase lane (two), which I love to be in. It set me up solid to put up that time.”
While Hille’s long jump gold put Plainview in the title chase, it become the overwhelming favorite after the 1,600.
Only Wallace’s Trey Robertson crossed the finish line ahead of the Pirates’ Kyler Mosel and Jordan Mosel. Kyler placed second in 4:32.53 and Jordan third in 4:36.79 to produce a big 14-point total out of the event.
In the process, Kyler Mosel broke a 52-year old school record to go along with the pair of school records that Hille broke on the day.
Jordan Mosel placed sixth in the 3,200 on Friday when the Pirates also got a fifth-place finish from the 4x800 relay of the Mosels, Karter Lingenfelter and Tanner Frahm.
Hille said teammates treating each other the right way helped set up Plainview’s first boys track and field state championship.
“ It wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have each other,” he said. “You have to be strict with each other. You’ve got to love each other no matter what, but if you aren’t strict with each other, it’s not going to happen. You have to keep people accountable for what they need to do, and we do that.”
Hille expressed disappointment about his performance on Friday, especially his third-place finish in the high jump.
There was only joy in his voice on Saturday.
“It’s insane, especially after yesterday,” he said. “It all turned around. It’s a great day. The amount of people here on championship Saturday, there’s nothing like it.”
And it truly was championship Saturday for the Pirates.