OSMOND – Plainview rode nine conference champions to an overwhelming team title here at the Lewis & Clark Conference Wrestling tournament.
The Pirates dominated the field, outscoring Quad County Northeast 333-150 to take the conference plaque back to Plainview.
“Winning here was one of our goals for this season,” long-time Plainview coach Dean Boyer said. “I was pretty pleased with the way we wrestled today.”
“Pleased” down plays his team’s performance.
The Pirates had champions at 106, 113, 120, 132, 138, 15, 170, 182 and 195. They threw in a runner-up spot at 126 to bring home 10 medals.
The remaining goals for Plainview will not allow Boyer’s team to rest on its laurels.
“We have set our goals very high for this season,” Boyer said. “We want to win a district title, a state title and a state duals title.”
Plainview, the reigning Class D state individual and dual champions had a couple of returning state individual titlists win here at the L & C meet.
Eli Lanham won at 106-pounds and Nate Christensen won at 138, both won state titles last year.
Lanham’s title was at 106 while Christensen earned his at 126 last year.
The Pirates also earned conference titles from Scott Ashburn, Kyler Mosel, Keagan Mosel, Will Gunning, Alizae Mejia, Lucas Hammer and Collin Gale.
“It takes a lot of hard work by a lot of people to build a program like we have at Plainview,” Boyer said. “But we have a lot of work left to do to get where we want to be this season.”
Quad County, comprised of Randolph and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge edged out upstart Winnebago, 150-149 to take second.
The Indians’ coach, Adam Tranmer is building his program from the ground up and seems to be making progress.
“He’s doing a great job there,” Boyer said. “He’s getting kids out, which is a good start – and they showed here today they are learning how to wrestle and compete.”
Winnebago had a couple of champions in Robbie Lovejoy at 220 and Darion Earth at 285.
“First we had to convince our kids there was something more than basketball to do in the winter,” Tranmer said. “We are starting to get some good numbers which means more competition in practice and better wrestlers on the mat each match.”
He also noted the young kids is a great place to start.
“We have 26 kids wrestling in our youth wrestling program,” Tranmer said. “Those kids will be our future and they will already have wrestled four or five years when they get to this level – that’s very important.”
Ponca had two individual champions in Dalton Anderson at 126-pounds and Hunter Bennett at 160.
RJ Wilmes earned a gold for Creighton at 145.
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Plainview 333; 2. Quad County Northeast 150; 3. Winnebago 149; 4. Creighton 128; 5. Ponca 124; 6. Winside 112; 7. Wakefield-Allen; 8. Osmond 62.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Eli Lanham, Plv; 2. Robert Aschoff, Osm.
113-poinds: 1. Scott Ashburn, Plv over Cayden Ellis, Win, by decision 10-8.
120-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Kyler Mosel, Plv; 2. Caleb Chase, W-A.
126-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Dalton Anderson, Pon; 2. Tanner Frahm, Plv.
132-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Keagan Mosel, Plv; 2. Art Escalante, Win.
138-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Nate Christensen, Plv; 2. Gabe Escalante, Win.
145-pounds: (Round robin) 1. RJ Wilmes, Cre; 2. Wyatt Verzani, W-A.
152-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Will Gunning, Plv; 2. Cody Hanvey, Cre.
160-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Hunter Bennett, Pon; 2. Sam Vortherms, Cre.
170-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Alizae Mejia, Plv; 2. Colby Wathor, QC.
182-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Lucas Hammer, Plv; 2. Matt Logue, Pon.
195-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Collin Gale, Plv; 2. Terance Burrell, Cre.
220-pounds: 1. Robbie Lovejoy, Winn over Zeriah George, Winn, fall (:26).
285-pounds: (Round robin) 1. Darion Earth, Win; 2. Fischer Carson, QC.