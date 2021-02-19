Pirates run away with Class D three-peat

OMAHA - Despite some opinions to the contrary as the Class D Nebraska State wrestling tournament completed day one, Plainview ran away from the field to win its third consecutive Class D Individual tournament title outdistancing runner-up Palmer and Southwest, which tied for second place 110.5 to 75 for each.
Even the Pirate coach was lamenting Wednesday that this tournament was up for grabs and indicated it would take a great day of wrestling to bring the third consecutive title back to Plainview.
“I said that and I meant it,” Plainview coach Chad Schumacher said. “We had some things go right for us today and we wrestled well.”
Possibly an understatement as Plainview secured the championship before a single gold medal was earned.
One fact from Schumacher’s Wednesday's prognostication did hold true.
He did mention seven or eight teams could compete for the top of the mountain.
Throughout the later rounds Wednesday and all day Thursday, several teams traded the runner-up spot, but none of them could catch Plainview.
As he has done this entire undefeated season, Pirate senior Eli Lanham set the pace for Plainview in the finals.
After losing in last year’s Class D state championship match to Tilden-Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett, who won again this year at 113, Lanham was going to make certain it didn’t happen again.
“You bet I thought about, last summer, this whole season,” Lanham said. “It made me a better wrestler and I didn’t want that taste in my mouth again.”
When asked about the absence of longtime coach Dean Boyer, Lanham sounded just like his coach.
“Coach Boyer talked to us about not getting wrapped up in dedicating the season to him,” Lanham said. “He reminded us we wrestle for each other, just keep working the way we work and worry about getting better - the rest will come.”
After just 71 days removed from a bone marrow transplant, Boyer was in the building for Friday’s wrestlebacks and championship matches.
“He actually called me from inside the building during the consolation matches and told us no one could catch us,” Schumacher said. “We just settled down and went and wrestled for the love of wrestling and for each other.”
Lanham won a state title at 106 as a sophomore and again this year.
“It’s a great feeling to go out on top,” Lanham said. “Both as a team and individually - it’s kind of bittersweet though - I am done wrestling with my teammates.”
Scout Ashburn hit the top of the medal stand again at 120 with a sudden-victory-1, 4-2 over previously unbeaten Dayton Gipe of Sandhills Valley. Ashburn won at 113 last season and was fourth at 113 in 2019.
Keagan Mosel placed second at 138 and Alizae Mejia wrestled back for third at 170.
“It was a great tournament for us,” Schumacher said. “We couldn’t be more proud of the way we wrestled down here.”
Elkhorn Valley placed a pair of wrestlers in the finals including Bennett who won at 113.
“I knew coming down here I needed to wrestle very good to win again,” Bennett said. “I wanted to make sure I went out with a bang - you need to be ready to wrestle every time out on the mat.”
Adam Miller had a perfect season spoiled by Zach Dickau of North Central in the finals at 126.
Dickau wrestled a flawless tournament on his way to the title.
“Our kids are buying into what we are promoting,” North Central coach Zach Ziegler said. “We came down here to wrestle and stick around.”
The Knights brought four wrestlers to Omaha and three medalled led by Dickau.
“This was a happy day,” Dickau said. “This feels great.”
Thomas Klemesrud won a fifth-place match and Levi Lewis finished fourth.
North Central was one of the teams near the top of the leaderboard on Wednesday and finished ninth with 58 points, one point behind Neligh-Oakdale.
Neligh-Oakdale had an individual title from Aiden Kuester at 160. Kuester acknowledged it was a shared title.
“Austin Rudolph deserves part of this,'' Kuester said. “He made me so much better in the practice room - he made me what I am by working my tail off.”
His coach agreed.
“Aiden is a humble guy and great person,” N-O coach Brett Arehart said. “We lost some matches down here we shouldn’t at least on paper - but that’s wrestling.”
Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge fell one match short of a title, losing to undefeated Conner Schutz of Hi-Line in the finals at 170.
Bayer is only a sophomore and his coach feels this is only the beginning of what he is capable of accomplishing.
“He’s going to get better and better,” Jaguar coach Brian Jones said. “We had some tough draws down here but all of the draws down here are tough - we’ve got something to build on.”
Last, but not least, Summerland’s Logan Mueller lost a decision 7-4 to Brayton Branic of Sandhills-Thedford in the finals at 285. Mueller is only a junior and will look to return to the finals next year.