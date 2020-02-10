KEARNEY — Last year, the Plainview Pirates were a bunch of young whipper-snappers who peaked at the right time of the year.
This year, those same Pirates returned to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds and left no doubt as to where they stand in the current Class D hierarchy.
The Pirates won 22 of 28 contested matches on the day and ran the table to win their second straight title at the Nebraska State Wrestling Duals Championships on Saturday, finishing the day with a 54-21 win over Burwell to claim their second straight state duals title.
The win came one year after a freshman-dominated team cleared the deck and won the title, doing it this year with a calm, cool mercenary state of mind that makes the Pirates an odds-on bet to also repeat as tournament champions next week in Omaha.
"I think we wrestled very well," Plainview coach Dean Boyer said. "We lost six matches in three duals against some of the best teams in our class, so you can't complain about that."
Plainview opened with a 76-4 win over an overmatched Winside team, giving up only a 16-6 major decision by the Wildcats' Art Escalante at 132 pounds; then followed with a dominating 50-14 win over Mullen that was highlighted by an unlikely comeback win by Bode Wortman at 145 pounds.
Wortman was being dominated by Spencer DeNaeyer 14-2 midway through the second period when he caught his opponent and turned him to his back. The pin made it 31-4 and turned out the lights on a possible Bronco comeback.
"We wrestled that kid earlier in the year, and it was a similar situation where he took us down to our back early and then we got on top and pinned him," Boyer said. "I can tell you that's not our plan to fall behind like that, and that was big for Bode not to give up that pin. We try not to give up pins in duals and be tough in practice, and that was good for everybody."
Plainview gave up a forfeit in the first match of the 2019 finals rematch with Burwell but won the next five matches and never looked back in claiming its second straight title.
"Last year, we were just a bunch of young kids who were excited and wide-eyed and just going at it hard, and this year we were a little more seasoned and seemed pretty calm, which is good," Boyer said. "We just came out and did what we needed to do and wrestle well."
Plainview was one of five area teams competing in the Class D bracket, and three came away with a top-six finish.
Neligh-Oakdale won two hard-fought matches over western Nebraska teams, edging Maxwell 40-39 in the opening round and outlasting Mullen 42-39 in the battle for third after losing a 43-33 semifinal to Burwell.
Coach Gary Davis said the Warriors performed well despite being inundated with injuries that he's hoping will be healed in time for districts.
"The kids gave a fantastic effort today," he said after the team's win over Mullen. "We've got kids banged up all over the place, and they just kept competing and showed a tremendous amount of heart. To come out of that first dual with a win showed a lot of heart and a lot of hard work."
One of the highlights of the Warriors' day came in the win over Maxwell when Kaleb Pofahl trailed in his 220-pound match with Luke Howitt but came back to pick up a pin that helped give Neligh-Oakdale the win.
"He was not only down big, but was also wrestling up a weight class because we had some kids hurt," Davis said. "He just did a fantastic job coming back, and we also had another kid who wanted to try something, but rather than risk it and give up bonus points, he kept his position and our next kid went out and got a pin that helped us finish third instead of fourth."
Winside finished sixth, bouncing back from their opening-round loss to Plainview with a 40-24 win over Pender in the consolation bracket. In the match for fifth place, Winside lost to Maxwell, 54-30.
Pender and Elkhorn Valley both went 0-2 on the day. Pender opened with a 49-27 loss to Mullen before being eliminated by Winside. Elkhorn Valley dropped a 54-27 decision to Burwell and lost to Maxwell, 54-30.