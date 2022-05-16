One safe prediction to make throughout this spring is a 1-2 finish from the Piper twins in the throws at any meet in which Pierce participated.
Elly and Jozy regularly and consistently provided the Bluejays with 36 points out of the discus and shot put throughout the season.
Not only are the Pipers 1-2 placers at most meets, they are also the top two in the state regardless of class in the shot put.
Elly Piper tops the state leader charts with her performance of 44 feet, 10 inches recorded at last week’s district meet. Jozy is right behind with a 44-3 from the Mid-State Conference meet.
They will look to cap off their strong senior seasons at the state track and field championships at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Pierce will take part in the Class B competition Wednesday and Thursday, which are also the dates for Class A.
Classes C and D take over on Friday and Saturday.
Double medals for the twins look like a strong possibility. They are also among the Class B leaders in the discus with Jozy’s best on the season going 142-1 with Elly coming off a personal record of 140-6 to win districts.
Pierce is sending competitors in 12 individual events along with its 4x800 relay to the state meet.
Other Bluejays who qualified in multiple individual events were Callie Arnold (800 and 1,600), Alexus Sindelar (1,600 and 3,200) and Gina Wragge (long jump and triple jump).
Pierce has company in the Class B competition from other area competitors.
O’Neill’s Zelie Sorensen qualified in three events — pole vault, 100 and 200. While that wasn’t a surprise — she was among the area leaders in all three throughout the season — it was a remarkable performance. She had been battling strep throat, and it was questionable if she could even compete the day before districts.
Wayne had Brooklyn Kruse earn spots in the discus and shot put. Kyla Krusemark qualified in the 3,200, and the Blue Devils also will be sending their 4x800 team.
West Point-Beemer had Meg Anderson and Claire Paasch qualify in the shot put. Freshman Mia Hunke heads to Omaha in a trio of events — the 400 along with both hurdles.
CLASS A
Norfolk High sends a total of 11 competitors to Omaha Burke.
Junior Cameryn Skiff leads the Panthers by qualifying in the long jump and 400 and anchoring the 4x400 relay team.
Molly Meier and Abbi Rude both qualified in the 800, 4x400 and 4x800. Paige Godfrey is also a member of both relays while Rachel Mortimer is on the 4x800.
Freshmen Abby Foster (1,600), Victoria Maxey (long jump) and Adalia McWilliams (high jump) will make their debut at state in their inaugural high school seasons.
Madison Hall (3,200), LeAnn Miller (pole vault) and Torrance Tso (discus and shot put) also will vie for medals for the Panthers.
CLASS C
Last spring, Crofton’s Jordyn Arens came away from her first state meet as a freshman with gold medals in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
And there are no signs of a sophomore slump.
Arens returns to Lincoln in two of those events as well as the 4x800 relay team.
She has been rarely tested this season, especially in the 3,200. The rare exception was the all-class, all-star event TrackFest where she finished in the top three in all three events going against some of the state’s best Class A and B competition.
She heads to Omaha in the 1,600 and 3,200 after winning those events by a total of 64 seconds during districts. She didn’t place in the 800.
She will have plenty of company from area athletes in her class, including six teammates.
Norfolk Catholic had eight qualifiers who will compete in five individual events and all three relays.
Aubrey Barnes heads in the long jump, 100, 4x100 and 4x400. Allison Brungardt is a member of every relay. Also qualifying in relays were Saylor Fischer, Kenzie Janssen and CC Kann.
Eva Hartzell made it in the 100 hurdles. Morgan Miller qualified in the 800 and two relays while Channatee Robles will go in the high jump and 4x800.
Kendra Petersen earned one of the extra bids in the triple jump to represent Lutheran High Northeast in Omaha.
Defending pole vault state champion Mya Zohner leads Battle Creek’s four qualifiers.
She will participate in four events in addition to her specialty — the triple jump and both hurdles.
Hartington Cedar Catholic will take plenty of speed. The Trojans qualified seven entries between the 100, 200 and 400 as well as all three relays.
Laney Kathol goes in the 400, 800, 4x100 and 4x800. Sophia Reifenrath (100, 200, 4x100, 4x400), Faith Christensen (100, 200, 4x100, 4x400) and Lauren Bernecker (400, three relays) also will compete in three events.
North Bend Central also qualified its three relays. Kaitlyn Emanuel is a member of the 4x100 and also qualified in the long and triple jump along with the 100 hurdles.
Wisner-Pilger had a pair of four-event qualifiers. Lindsey Kneifl won district titles in the long and triple jumps and also anchors the 4x100 and 4x400.
Kayla Svoboda is a member of the 4x100 and won a district championship in the pole vault. She also qualified in both hurdles, where she could have a showdown yet again with Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel after they traded wins in the C-3 district meet in the two races.
Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr chases gold in the long jump after top three finishes her previous two trips to state. She also qualified in the triple jump, 100 and 4x400.
Valentine freshman Tacey From will cap off her successful first high school season by competing in the 200, 400, 4x100 and 4x400.
Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum heads to Burke Stadium with a busy schedule. She made it in four individual events — 400, 800 and both hurdles.
And don’t overlook Guardian Angels Central Catholic, which is sending eight athletes coming off a district championship.
CLASS D
Andrea Sucha earned a chance to try to defend her title.
The Niobrara/Verdigre senior returns to Omaha one year after claiming gold in the high jump. Sucha also will chase medals in the long jump and 100 hurdles.
But she will be far from being the only busy area girl in this class.
Plainview’s Abbie Kromarek is part of the state field in the triple jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 4x100.
Pender freshman Maya Dolliver goes in the 100, 200, 400 and 4x100.
Relays are a theme for several area teams in Class D.
Wynot got all three of its relays to state.
Karley Heimes is the Blue Devils’ relay MVP as the lone member of each of the trio of qualifying foursomes. She also will participate in the 800.
Kinslee Heimes, Krystal Sudbeck and Myrah Sudbeck each are part of two relays.
Krystal Sudbeck qualified in a total of four events, including the long jump and 200.
Humphrey St. Francis sends its 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart and Jalyssa Hastreiter made up three-fourths of both relays.
Hannah Baumgart also qualified in the 800 and 1,600. She will be joined in the latter race by Hastreiter and Karly Kessler.
After winning gold in the state basketball tournament, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has some girls who want to add to their medal count.
Addison Schneider qualified in both throws. Paige Beller will compete in the high jump and 4x100 while Barbie Korth goes in the 100, 200 and 4x100.
O’Neill St. Mary’s sends its 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
Alissa Brabec, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Mya Hedstrom and Lorissa Reiman give the Cardinals a rare identical lineup in both.
Hedstrom also qualified in the long jump and 800 while Gaughenbaugh will compete in the 400.
Wausa’s Abrielle Nelson made it in four events — 400, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 4x100.
Bloomfield duo Alexandra Eisenhauer (100, 200 and 400) and Christina Martinson (800 and 1,600) nearly cover every individual running race between their state qualifications.
Randolph’s lone qualifier, Bailey Beal, will be busy in the high jump, long jump and 100.
Scribner-Snyder’s Cailey Stout could be a factor in the throws.
CWC’s trip to state could be sponsored by the letter ‘G” since its three qualifiers are Lizzie Gartner (long jump), Hailey Genereux (1,600) and Jayna Guggenmos (800).