The Big Ten Conference — known historically for having physical teams that run the ball over and over — doesn’t usually see many freshmen starting all over the field, especially along the offensive line.
Ethan Piper, the starting left guard for Nebraska, said that he earned his playing time as a redshirt freshman by being able to transition his workouts in the weight room to the field while understanding the schematics of the offense. Piper gives much of the credit to offensive line coach Greg Austin and strength coach Zach Duval.
“That’s probably the hardest thing for a lot of young guys,” Piper said. “You might be able to lift a lot of weight, but how do you apply that to the field? I think coach Austin does a great job with especially young kids trying to get that connection, and Duval does an amazing job in the weight room with us.
“I think we have such great resources here at Nebraska. If you take advantage of them, good things will follow.”
Piper went to high school at Class C Norfolk Catholic, where he was coached by Jeff Bellar. It’s rare football players from that level make it at Power 5 programs, let alone start in their second season. Even though Piper came from a smaller school as a three-star prospect, he didn’t have a hard time moving up the ranks to play at a Power 5 school.
“It wasn’t as big of an adjustment as I thought it would be,” Piper said. “At Norfolk Catholic, our style of football is an old style, and we averaged a lot of rushing yards a game. Bellar did a really good job of getting us to work hard in the weight room and the field.
“It was kind of the same mentality when I came here. ... The biggest change going from Class C to the Big Ten is just the amount of guys who have talent.”
This year’s recruiting class has seven incoming players who either live in the state already or within 20 miles of the state’s borders. Frost has stated multiple times throughout his tenure that he wants to get the top players from Nebraska, and Piper is exemplifying what he wants out of these players.
“I don’t care if it’s a kid from inner city Omaha or a kid that’s working on the Sandhills of Nebraska,” Frost said at a press conference last year. “I want kids that care and are going to work hard.”
Last Saturday against Minnesota, Piper was called for a holding penalty negating an Adrian Martinez touchdown run that would have given the Huskers a chance to win the game. Piper said even though he didn’t think it was worthy of a flag, it’s a part of the game and something that players just have to work through.
“I watched the film many times, and I just think it’s one of those things where I honestly don’t know what I could have done differently. It’s football. You just gotta take it and go on. I didn’t do anything wrong, and I didn’t really hold the guy, but the ref thought I did, so it’s just something I learn from and try to not make that mistake in the future.”
Even though Piper was called for a penalty on a key play last game, starting the last six games as an offensive lineman for Nebraska after playing high school football at Norfolk Catholic just two years ago shows small-town kids they can still make it.
Frost continued with his sentiment from last year during Wednesday’s press conference.
“I don’t care what level of football you play at. An athlete’s an athlete ... six-man, eight-man, 12-man, 11-man, I don’t really care.”
Piper credits the mindset he has throughout workouts, practices and games as a large part of the reason he’s seen playing time this season.
“I don’t think it’s some sort of secret formula,” Piper said. “I think it’s just coming in on a consistent mindset of, ‘I want to get better today,’ and I think at Norfolk Catholic, that’s why we had success. I’ve had coaches that have pushed me and instilled me to that point, so just the mindset of knowing what you’re capable of and executing it.”
Piper has taken moving into the starting lineup with a grain of salt and said that all that matters is getting the win on Saturdays or, in this week’s case, Friday at Rutgers.
“Honestly, there wasn’t really a moment where I was like, ‘Man, I’m starting now,’ Piper said. “For me, it’s always been filling in where the coaches think would be the most beneficial for the team. Right now, that’s me starting. I’ll do my best to try to win Nebraska football games because, at the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.”