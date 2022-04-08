Nebraska football spring practices brought about new roles for two area players.
For Norfolk Catholic graduate Ethan Piper, that meant a switch in positions on the offensive line to center.
For O’Neill’s Wyatt Liewer, it’s a new, potentially expanded role as a wide receiver.
Changes for the Huskers — with their overhauled coaching staff — will be the focus during Saturday’s annual Red-White spring game. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m.
However, Piper won’t be among those who will take the field. He suffered an injury last week and is sidelined.
“It’s disappointing, but I’m just happy I didn’t get injured during the season,” said the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder. “It’s a pretty quick recovery time, so I should be back before year-end and summer conditioning.”
Last fall as a sophomore, Piper played in five games, including starting the first three at left guard. He started the final seven games of his redshirt freshman season in 2020 at that position.
A switch to center provided an opening to compete and try to battle his way back into the starting lineup.
“It’s been going really well,” Piper said. “It kind of stunk, I was getting my stride going and then a couple of practices later I got hurt. I just wish I could have those practices to get completely comfortable at that position.
“Snaps were looking a lot better, and I am feeling a lot more comfortable.”
Playing center is something new for Piper, who was an all-state lineman with the Knights.
“That was the only offensive line position that I didn’t play in high school,” he said. “Learning how to snap the ball and stuff has been quite an interesting process, but it’s been good.
“You’ve just got to figure out your rhythm. It’s like shooting a free throw. You’ve got to be smooth with it, fire off the ball and hit the guy in front of you. It’s just different. I wouldn’t say it’s hard. You’ve just got to learn how to do it.”
Piper has enjoyed working with new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
“Coach Raiola is a great guy, and he came in running,” he said. “I think it was a quick and easy transition. Everyone on the O-line was ready to learn.”
While the Red-White game might show hints of offensive changes, it’s status quo among the linemen.
“The O-line is pretty simple — you go out and block the guy in front of you,” Piper said. “You go out there and play your heart out.
“I think we’ve been looking amazing. I think we have a lot of experience and are starting to get older. We’re just way more confident in ourselves. It’s hard to tell when you’re battling the same guys every time. The spring game will be good, but nothing really matters until the fall rolls around.”
FOR LIEWER, spring practices also have brought about a learning curve.
“I feel like they’ve gone really well with the new coaching staff and new offensive playbook,” he said. “I’ve picked it up really well, and I think everyone else had, too. It’s kind of nice to get a change and strike a new motivation.
“It’s a lot of similar concepts as we used to run, just different names for it. That was the difficult part, trying not to get the old play calls mixed up with the new stuff. But it’s gone well.”
The 6-4, 195-pounder played in all 20 games over the past two seasons with four starts last fall as a junior. For his career, Liewer has seven catches for 46 yards and one touchdown.
Liewer said he feels there is an opening for an expanded role this fall.
“I think there’s going to be some good playing time,” he said. “We put in a new four-wide package, which is four wide receivers on the field at a time and no tight ends. I kind of go into the tight-end role there.
“We put that in this spring, and that’s going well. I play in the slot more and line up against linebackers and safeties when I’m used to going against corners. I feel like I can get open better.”
Liewer hopes to increase his numbers and play a part in the Huskers drastically increasing their win total.
“I’d like to maybe get a few more catches, get a few more receiving yards in the upcoming season,” he said. “I played quite a bit last year but didn’t have as much productivity as I wanted to. I want to change my role from being a role player to someone who makes more of an impact and help boost this offense and then keep on building from there.
“I feel like I can fit in multiple positions. My biggest deal is learning the playbook and learning to play multiple positions. I’m a guy who can go in anywhere if someone gets hurt or whatever happens. This four-wide package is a big deal, too, because I think it puts defenses in a bind and opens up opportunities for me.”
Liewer likes the potential he’s seen from the wide receiving corps during spring practices.
“The guys are working hard,” he said. “A lot of the younger guys are stepping up, and some of the guys from last year like Omar (Manning) and Alante (Brown) have been doing really well. The addition of Trey (Palmer) has been good for us, too. He’s a smart kid and a heck of a playmaker. He’s just carried us a lot through spring ball making big plays.
“Oliver Martin has been good for us. Brody Belt is looking good for us in the slot. I think we have plenty of depth and we keep improving every day.”
Liewer thinks the fans watching the spring game could see some impressive things.
“I think they’re going to see a little bit of a different style of offense,” he said. “I think we’ll maybe slow things down a little bit. We’ll look for some big plays. We’ll try to stretch the field vertically and horizontally.
“I’d say they’re going to see some new playmakers. Trey Palmer and (running back) Anthony Grant are probably going to make some pretty big plays this weekend. The new quarterbacks will be fun to watch. I’m excited to see what everyone can do.”
Piper and Liewer both have tasted success at Memorial Stadium. Piper won a Class C1 state title with Norfolk Catholic in 2017, one year after Liewer did the same with O’Neill.
Now both are hoping to do whatever they can to help the Huskers taste success this fall after undergoing a frustrating 3-9 season that saw every defeat come by nine points or fewer.
“We have a lot of returning guys, and everybody is ready to get this thing over the hump,” Piper said. “It’s a whole new level of determination that’s just ready to get this thing done — stop talking about it and do it.”
Liewer said: “There’s no shortage of motivation for everyone losing all those close games last year and all the things that didn’t roll our way. We just know that we’re right there and doing one extra thing a day can turn those games around for us next year.
“Everyone is putting in a little extra work, a little extra time on the weekends and after practice, just trying to do that one extra thing for next year to make sure those games roll our way at the end.”
Also on the NU roster is Norfolk High graduate Ryan Schommer. The walk-on outside linebacker hasn’t appeared in a game during his three seasons with the Huskers.