Both Nebraska assistant football coaches Greg Austin and Mike Dawson had plenty to say about those on the offense, defense and special teams at the Big Red Blitz on Wednesday in Norfolk.
Here are a few comments on players on the Nebraska football roster:
Offense
Lineman Ethan Piper: "He (Ethan Piper) looks like a young man that's on a mission. He's a very talented and explosive kid," Austin said. "You never have to question his work ethic and he's worked his tail off. He will continue to work on his fundamentals he has to work on. We are excited about featuring him as one of our best offensive linemen."
Other offensive linemen: "We've been working on getting snaps more consistent and finding more leaders in our room," Austin said. "All of these guys who are coming into year three are going to be freshmen again because of COVID. It's an awesome deal to have a lot of guys to have played a lot of snaps to have eligibility."
Quarterback Adrian Martinez: "Adrian's done a nice job this spring of being a commander and leader. We are really excited about the tangibles that he has brought to the offense," Austin said. "He has taken another step in that leadership journey. He's been a much more efficient, consistent and accountable player on and off the field. Adrian's leadership have really taken a step forward off the field."
Running backs, led by USC transfer Markese Stepp: "There are a lot of strong and able bodies in that running back room," Austin said. "There's a lot of guys that we are really excited about that can help us out."
Wide receivers: "Samori Toure, Omar Manning, Zavier Betts, Ty Hahn, Levi Falck, Oliver Martin and Alante Brown are guys who look leaner, and they take their shirts off in the weight room, because they know their bodies look good," Austin said. "They've done a good job of being running routes and knowing their responsibilities in the running game."
Tight ends: "They are some of the leaders on the offense and on the entire team," Austin said. "Besides the quarterback, those guys have the hardest job. They must know the blocking schemes, they have to know the pass responsibilities along with the running, pass blocking responsibilities as well. They are doing an awesome job of leading us."
Defense
Defensive line: "It's a group that's going from a younger group to a much bigger group that looks like a Big Ten defensive line," Dawson said.
Defensive backs: "We have Cam (Taylor-Britt), who is a phenomenal athlete, to go with younger guys to fill in is going to be a big deal," Dawson said.
Inside linebackers: "We have Luke (Reimer) and Nick (Henrich), who is going to have to fill that void along with the younger guys at this position," Dawson said.
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann: "His improvement to two years ago to last year have been one of the more productive players we had," Dawson said. "He's almost like a Swiss Army knife. He could play back playing like a safety, a linebacker or even on the line over the tight end. We are excited to see him take the next steps and see him grow that he could max out to be."
Outside linebackers Simon Otte and John Bullock: "These are two guys who have done a great job this spring and have had a chance to take more reps," Dawson said. "They have handled the role of playing at both outside and inside."
Special teams
Kicker Connor Culp: "He's done a nice job last year, he's won a couple awards and accolades," Dawson said.