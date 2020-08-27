Piper among eight Huskers suing Big Ten

In a situation that has evolved rapidly over the past couple of weeks, the latest turn came when a lawsuit was filed by eight Nebraska football players, including Norfolk Catholic graduate Ethan Piper, against the Big Ten Conference.
Mike Flood of Norfolk is the lead attorney for the players, who include Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah. Of those, all but Brown and Pola-Gates are children of parents represented by Flood in an initial letter that threatened legal action.
The 13-page document was released on social media late Thursday morning.
According to the lawsuit, the student-athletes are seeking an injunction prohibiting the Big Ten from enforcing its postponement of fall sports — reversing its decision, in other words, something that commissioner Kevin Warren has previously said will not happen.
“This lawsuit isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief,” Flood said in a statement. “These student-athletes have followed all the precautions, underwent regular testing and lived according to the prescribed guidelines of the world-class experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), all for the chance to play football in September.”
Transparent communication remained an issue, too.
“Our clients want to know whether there was a vote and the details of any vote, and whether the Big Ten followed its own rules in reaching its decision,” Flood said. “Sadly, these student-athletes have no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their own conference.”
The suit raises three counts against the Big Ten:
— “Tortious interference,” or wrongful interference with contractual or business relationships. In this instance, the suit states that a fall football season gives student-athletes the opportunity to work toward a potential professional career plus the chance to develop personal brands as an additional income source under the state’s new name, image and likeness legislation. The document states that “the Big Ten’s interference was also unjustified” because it “was based on flawed data.”
— “Breach of contract,” or breaking an agreement. “A principal reason the Big Ten exists” is predicated upon giving student-athletes “an elite environment” to compete.
— “Declaratory judgment” determined by the Big Ten not actually voting on the decision “based on the public statements” is considered a violation of the conference’s own governing documents, rendering the decision invalid and unenforceable.
“Despite being requested to disclose the particulars of the vote referenced above and the medical data relied upon for its decision, the Big Ten has wholly refused to produce any such data or information,” the lawsuit stated. “For example, the Big Ten has refused to produce the particulars of the supposed vote its own commissioner claims has occurred but which has been called into question by multiple representatives of Big Ten member institutions.”