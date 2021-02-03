Pink macaroni and cheese may not be one of the weirdest Valentine’s Day items this year but it ranks up there pretty high.
The Kraft company will probably not sell much of the sweetened pink macaroni, but they are getting a lot of hype from it.
I’ve purchased worse gifts for my husband for Valentine’s Day. I once got Tom a stuffed pink pig and some furry pink socks for what is supposed to be a romantic holiday.
I remember carefully hauling a large, decorated heart-shaped cookie home from college to give to him. There’s a lot of money to be made on a holiday that you’re supposed to purchase something — anything — for your significant other.
IN SEARCHING for what there is besides plush, pink pigs for Valentine’s Day, I found you can already get a romantic Valentine’s card that says you are “smitten” and has the picture of Bernie Sanders seated with his mitten-covered hands on his lap on the front. Funny but not too romantic.
For the woman or man who has everything you can get a pink sequin-covered mask that would be a nice blingy gift but doesn’t seem like it would be good for air flow.
I’m tempted to get my husband, Tom, a 100 date-night scratch-off poster where there’s a poster of 100 movies to see, 100 books to read, 100 bucket list of things to do or 100 parks to visit and you scratch them off as they’re done. This is one of the more intense Valentine’s day gifts. I don’t think Tom would go for it.
You can give a personalized bottle of wine with a unique message of love that’s actually engraved into the bottle. One of the suggestions for an engraving is “Be My Quaran-Queen!” which kind of has a ring to it.
WE’RE PRETTY boring. There are no engraved wine bottles in our plans for Valentine’s Day. There might be a large heart-shaped box of Russell Stover chocolates that our kids will take until March to eat.
One tradition we do have on Valentine’s Day is to go out to eat with friends. It started 10 years ago or so when we mentioned to another couple we really should do something on the 14th. It was a fun excuse to meet and eat out.
That Valentine’s Day group has now grown to about 16, who meet Feb. 13 or 14 for steaks. We don’t get a chance to eat out with this particular group of friends any other time of the year, so it’s fun to set a day to meet. It also beats sitting home and eating pink macaroni and cheese.