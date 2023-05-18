OMAHA – Dawson Raabe found time to fit one more gold medal into his senior season.
Raabe helped lead Pierce’s football team to a Class C1 state title as a dominating lineman. He added a Class C wrestling gold at heavyweight in only his second season in the sport – and after tearing an ACL at the district meet as a junior.
On Thursday, Rabbe continued to collect gold by coming from behind to win the discus at the Class B state track and field championships at Omaha Burke Stadium.
“It’s surreal after last year blowing out my knee in wrestling and not being able to have a junior year (in track and field),” Raabe said. “It means a lot to be able to come back and show everyone that I’ve still got it and never lost it.”
Raabe overcame a rocky start with fouls on his first two throws. He needed to get his third throw among the top nine to advance to finals.
“Coming from Pierce, we get put into a lot of pressure situations,” Raabe said. “I don’t want to say I’m used to it, but I can of am. It doesn’t really faze me as much as it used to.”
“After scratching the first two, I knew I just had to get a mark out there. Once I made it into the finals with my third throw, it was just let it all go and see what happens.”
His third throw went 151-0, moving him into second place heading into the finals. He had another foul on his first try in the finals, and three other throwers passed him up in that round to drop him to fifth.
Raabe’s next attempt put him ahead to stay at 161-8.
“It felt good,” Raabe said. “I knew it was good from the finger, but I didn’t know how far it was going to go. Once I heard the number, I was pretty excited.”
His final toss was 162-11 to give him the gold by 2 ½ feet.
“My main goal this year was to break our school record, which I did about a month ago,” Raabe said. Then after that it was this (winning state).
“I credit everything to my (throws) coach, Doug Shelton. He’s one of the best coaches in the state, if not this area of the country. He pushes us hard. We throw every day. We throw hard. We work on technique. We do everything right, and it works out.”
Raabe said he loved the throws immediately when he started in sixth grade.
“Doug always called me a natural discus thrower, a natural spinner,” he said.
It’s been a wild championship ride for the Bluejay, tasting the ultimate success as he went from sport to sport throughout his senior season.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “Wrestling was probably the most exciting, but this is definitely up there. This is especially cool with it being an individual sport. I’ve always loved track.”
And that slightly altered his college plans. Raabe is going to the University of Sioux Falls to play football, but he’s also hoping to give track and field a try at the college level, too.
“I don’t want it to be over just yet,” he said.
Pierce added an eighth place finish by Benjamin Brahmer in the 110 hurdles.