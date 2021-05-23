Pierce, Wayne to represent Northeast Nebraska in Class B

Pierce qualified for the state Class B golf tournament in Columbus at the Elks Country Club with a second-place showing in the district tournament behind Elkhorn Mount Michael Benedictine after a scorecard tiebreaker in the district meet.
Pierce tied Mount Michael with a 326 team total with Bennington one shot back at the district meet.
Chaden Roth brought home bronze from the district with a 75, Hunter Raabe carded an 80 and Abram Scholting penciled an 81 to pace the Bluejays.
Wayne also grabbed a pair of tee-off times in Columbus as Tanner Walling was fifth at the district at 79 and Bo Armstrong was 10th with an 81.
After comparing district results, York is the pre-meet favorite for the team title after running away with the Class B-3 district.
Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn Mount Michael enters as the individual favorite after winning the Class B-2 district.
Also winning individual district titles were Benjamin Hastreiter of Elkhorn, Ryan Seevers of York and Jakeb Scherer of Gothenburg.
The Class B tournament will tee off Tuesday, May 25, and continue through Wednesday, May 26, in Columbus.