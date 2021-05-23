Mid-State Conference golf tournament

Pierce's Chaden Roth on the 14th hole at the Mid-State Conference golf tournament at Fair Play in Norfolk.

 Norfolk Daily News/Dennis Meyer

Pierce qualified for the state Class B golf tournament in Columbus at the Elks Country Club with a second-place showing in the district tournament behind Elkhorn Mount Michael Benedictine after a scorecard tiebreaker in the district meet.

Pierce tied Mount Michael with a 326 team total with Bennington one shot back at the district meet.

Chaden Roth brought home bronze from the district with a 75, Hunter Raabe carded an 80 and Abram Scholting penciled an 81 to pace the Bluejays.

Wayne also grabbed a pair of tee-off times in Columbus as Tanner Walling was fifth at the district at 79 and Bo Armstrong was 10th with an 81.

After comparing district results, York is the pre-meet favorite for the team title after running away with the Class B-3 district.

Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn Mount Michael enters as the individual favorite after winning the Class B-2 district.

Also winning individual district titles were Benjamin Hastreiter of Elkhorn, Ryan Seevers of York and Jakeb Scherer of Gothenburg.

The Class B tournament will tee off Tuesday, May 25, and continue through Wednesday, May 26, in Columbus.

Cedar Catholic headlines a list of five area teams in Class C

After a missed golf season because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Class C boys golf tournament looks to be a beauty as defending state champion Grand Island Central Catholic returns along with Hartington Cedar Catholic, Battle Creek, West Holt, Valentine and Oakland-Craig.

Pierce, Wayne to represent Northeast Nebraska in Class B

Moeller, Kramer win titles to conclude Class B

OMAHA — Ryan Kramer and Logan Moeller each took home gold, two other area athletes finished in the top three of three events and two relay teams medaled in the final day of the Class B NSAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Burke Stadium.

Finals come down to the wire on day 2 of Class C

OMAHA — A strong majority of the day’s competitions were decided by the tiniest of margins. In the end, four gold medals and three silver medals for area schools came out of the final day of the boys Class C NSAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Burke Stadium.

Arens wins two more golds at girls Class C state meet

OMAHA — Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens won two more gold medals and Battle Creek led Northeast and North Central Nebraska with a third-place team finish on the final day of the girls Class C state track and field championships at Burke High School on Saturday.