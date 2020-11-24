Just as coach Mark Brahmer predicted, it was an unmatched atmosphere in Pierce on Friday night when the Bluejays hosted Adams Central in the Class C1 final.
“I don’t know if you could find a better place to be a football coach and a principal,” he said.
It was a perfect backdrop.
Pierce prevailed 28-19 to win its first state title since winning back-to-back crowns in 2007 and 2008.
It also resulted in Pierce finishing the season at No. 1 in Class C with a 12-0 record. Joining the Bluejays with an unblemished mark is Wakefield, which was ineligible for the playoffs but won all of its games for a 7-0 record.
Back to Friday.
That unmatched atmosphere was evident before anyone got to the field, with parking attendants and extra space at the nearby softball fields. Temporary bleachers were brought in all around the south side of the field, and there were still people lined up all around at the Pierce High Athletic Complex just to get a glimpse of state playoff history.
You could hear the band and the roar of the crowd — and not just the echo effect that happens in a sparsely attended Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
It was real. It was loud. And darn it was fun.
“I just feel really blessed to be in the community, to have the opportunity that I have day-in and day-out to go to practice with these guys,” Brahmer said, “and to have the support of our community is tremendous as well.”
And maybe, just maybe, it was better to play at home after all.
“I don’t know,” senior Tyler Race said. “It might be better if we’re playing at home in front of our home crowd.”
“The crowd came, and it was great,” sophomore Ben Brahmer said. “We know Pierce is always going to show up.”
You can never replace the feeling of playing a game on the same turf where the Huskers play their home games. Or can you?
It sure seemed like it Friday night in Pierce.
The NSAA did everything it could to simulate the festivities with starting lineups announced the same as in Lincoln, its own national anthem singer and the postgame trophy and medal presentations were all a mirror image. An added bonus was that the public-address announcer was as impartial as I’ve ever heard at a high school game.
About the only issue that seemed apparent was that they ran out of game programs. Athletic director Darren Sindelar said they were sent fewer than 100 for Friday’s game — which may not have been enough for the student section, let alone anyone else in attendance.
Postgame fireworks were a nice touch, too, considering those fireworks started a celebration that, for all I know, could still be going on in the community. I wouldn’t blame them.
When I wrote after the game that the Pierce faithful might party like never before, I wasn’t kidding — it was the first time they had won a state championship on native soil.
It all started with the traditional singing of the school song after the game, prefaced by coach Brahmer hollering, “How ’bout them Bluejays?”
“I can never repay these young guys,” he said. “They do everything we ask of them. They’re hard-working. We’ve got a lot of young guys who are playing on our scout squad that are integral to our success who aren’t playing on Friday nights ... a lot of this has to do with what they’ve done for our program, too.
“I’m just an old man now,” coach Brahmer said. “I’ve been at this a long time. I live vicariously through them now.”
It’s also been tradition that there’s a pep rally downtown after a state championship. But this was the first time that the party had to travel only a few blocks compared to more than 2½ hours from Lincoln.
“It’s a Pierce tradition,” Ben Brahmer said. “You play for the blue and white. The fans love it.”
CLASS C COMMENTS
Hartington Cedar Catholic moved up one spot to fourth based on its success in the postseason — upsetting sixth-seeded Bridgeport before falling to Oakland-Craig in the Class C2 quarterfinals. But its final regular-season loss to Norfolk Catholic kept the Knights ranked ahead of the Trojans to end the season.
Other than that, the Class C ratings were not changed. West Point-Beemer was the only area playoff team to not end up in the ratings, but all four of the Cadets’ losses came to ranked area teams.
CLASS D RECAP
It was a tough year overall for Northeast Nebraska teams in the postseason. Just three advanced to the quarterfinals, and all three — Neligh-Oakdale, Stanton and O’Neill St. Mary’s — dropped their respective quarterfinal contests.
The top three stayed the same in the eight-man ratings with Wakefield, Neligh-Oakdale and Stanton, respectively. Humphrey St. Francis moves up ahead of O’Neill St. Mary’s based on a better head-to-head score against common opponent Central Valley.
Howells-Dodge drops from fourth to sixth, and the Jaguars lead a trio of Class D1 teams that won first-round playoff games, including Lutheran High Northeast and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Allen and Wynot, respectively, round out the ratings.
