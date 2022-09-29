After Pierce has spent a lot of time playing "second fiddle" to Wayne, Battle Creek and O'Neill, the Bluejays came away with the Mid-State Conference title at the Hartington Country Club with a team score of 390, some 19 strokes ahead of O'Neill.
"Our No. 5 golfer really came through today," said Pierce coach, Melinda Stelling. "This win today will be a real confidence builder for as we move on to districts."
The No. 5 golfer was Keli Schermer who ended up one spot out of the medals at 101.
"This should really boost our confidence as we head into next week's district meet," Stelling said. "We played well today but we left plenty to work on as we move forward."
Kaylin Gaughenbaugh of O'Niell was the conference champion after carding an 89 while Hartington Cedar Catholic's Maci Schommer was second with an 18-hole total of 91.
"I really didn't have the best round, but I scored well," Gaughenbaugh said. "I can't complain about the scoring but I need to fix a few things for next week."
Maci Schommer from Cedar Catholic was second individually after shooting a 91 and was 17 strokes better than her last outing.
"This will be a good shot of confidence heading into the district meet next week," Schommer said. "I had a bad week last week, but I feel really good about where I am now, confidence is a good thing at this stage."
Schommer missed a medal for the first time in two years after firing a 108 at Wayne Country Club last week in an invitational.
"I've played well at Wayne before and after today, I'm really ready to go," she said.
Pierce had four golfers in the top 10 and Schermer finishished 11th.
Alena Peters was third for the Bluejays one stroke behind Schommer, Rylee Altwine was seventh at 99 and Zahlah Pfansteil ended up eighth after a scorecard playoff with Altwine - also at 99.
One of our goals is to get the entire team to state," Stelling said. "We took a step towards making that goal here today - we'll keep working towards that."
The Eagles were runner up in the team race. After Gaughenbaugh paved the way, Cecelia Mlnarik was 14th, Claire Popkes was 16 and Rachel Hupp and Hailey tied for 20th after each firing a 110.
Cedar Catholic ended up third at 417.
Every tesm from the conference will be headed to the C-3 district at Wayne Country Club on Oct. 4 except Boone Central. The Cardinals are set to go to the C-2 District meet in Oakland.
Mid State Conference Tournament
Team Redults:
1. Pierce 390; 2. O'Neill 409; 3. Hartington Cedar Catholic 417; 4.Wayne 418; 5. Boone Central 422; 6. Battle Creek 424; 7. Norfolk Catholic 489; 8. Crofton 557.
Individual Results:
1. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh (O'N) 89; 2. Maci Schommer (HCC) 91; 3. Alena Peters (PIE) 92; 4. Molly Heimes (BCr) 93; 5. Riley Haschke (WAY) 96; 6. Taylor Beierman (BoC) 96; 7. Rylee Altwine (PIE) 99; 8. Zahlah Pfansteil (PIE) 99; 9. Joslyne Johnson (WAY) 100; 10. Ashley Wacker (PIE) 101.