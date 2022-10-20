BATTLE CREEK – Pierce happily avoided going a fifth set in Thursday’s Mid-State Conference tournament championship match against Norfolk Catholic.
Or even a fourth.
Coming off a five-setter against Battle Creek in Tuesday’s semifinals – and facing a team that defeated them in five early in the season – the Bluejays got everything clicking at the service line and at the net.
That allowed Pierce to successfully defend its Mid-State crown with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 sweep.
Junior Jaya Wachholtz – who led the Bluejays with a match-high 15 kills – said a stronger start led to a different result in the rematch against Norfolk Catholic.
“I think we got off to a slow start in that (first) game,” she said. “This game we came out strong and with a lot of energy. We maintained it the entire night.”
Pierce coach Zach Weber said his players did everything they needed to do to set themselves up for success in a meeting of teams that had identical 26-2 records.
“This is a special group,” he said. “I’ve talked about leadership all season long, and our attitudes couldn’t have been better coming into today. I loved the atmosphere in the locker room before the game. I loved the feel of the team before we started playing. I had a good feeling that it was going to be there for us tonight.
“It was leaps and bounds better than Tuesday, and that shows the resiliency of this team that they are able to bounce back on short notice and come together to really make special things happen.”
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar agreed that Pierce looked ready to play.
“Pierce came out guns blazing,” she said. “Credit to them, they swung hard and we could not get a touch on a block. I think we had two blocks all night. That’s the difference-maker in that type of game there.”
The Bluejays held leads of 23-11 in the first set and 21-12 in the second before the Knights were able to close the gap some before Pierce closed things out.
The third set was an even battle with neither team scoring more than three consecutive points. But the Knights weren’t able to hold a lead in the set, and the squads traded the final 15 points before Wachholtz’s final kill clinched the championship.
“This gives us a lot of confidence going into districts,” Wachholtz said. “It lets us know that we can compete with good teams.”
Norfolk Catholic recorded 21 aces, including 11 by Channatee Robles, to win the first meeting. This time Pierce held the Knights to five while serving up 11, including seven in the opening set.
“Tonight we did an excellent job of handling their very aggressive serves,” Weber said. “They hit their spots and you could see they were going from one person to the other to try to find the one. We didn’t give them one tonight.”
Setter Brielle Unseld was able to spread out her 37 set assists. Claudia Riggert had 12 kills and Maggie Painter finished with nine.
“We were able to give Brielle options and make the middles on the opposite side make reads and fight to get touches,” Weber said. “Claudia Riggert had a huge night for us in the middle and then both outsides – Jaya Wachholtz and Maggie Painter – had monster nights for us, too. When we’re firing on that many fronts, it’s going to be tough to stop when we are passing like we did tonight.”
Norfolk Catholic had trouble slowing the Bluejays down.
“They were in system quite a bit and that’s a credit to their serve receive,” Bellar said. “They attacked and we couldn’t get a touch. That’s where we struggled through the entire game.
“We weren’t as mentally sharp as I thought we would be for the game. I think our serve receive fell apart in certain areas. We let them go on runs, and you can’t let good teams go on runs.”
Robles finished with 13 kills, although Weber said his team had success even when she was in the front row. That wasn’t something he planned on but he’ll take the results.
Addison Corr added nine kills for the Knights. Saylor Fischer finished with 14 set assists and Sidonia Wattier had 11.
Both teams host subdistricts starting on Monday. Pierce will face Madison in the C1-8 semifinals while Norfolk Catholic takes on the Bloomfield/Osmond winner in D1-4 play.
Bellar hopes the Knights take some valuable lessons away from this loss into the postseason.
“I think it’s a good lesson for us to learn that we have to play defense and we’ve got to get touches on blocks if we’re going to do any damage in the postseason,” she said. “Offensively, I thought we attacked well for the most part. We just need to be more consistent in our serve receive and our blocking in our defensive game.”
Pierce (27-2) 25 25 25
Norfolk Catholic (26-3) 18 18 23
PIERCE (kills-aces-blocks): Claudia Riggert 12-0-0, Skylar Scholting 1-3-0, Jaya Wachholtz 15-1-1, Ciara Garcia 1-0-0, Brielle Unseld 2-1-0, Morgan Moeller 0-4-0, Maggie Painter 9-2-1, Raegan Theisen 0-0-0. Totals 40-11-2.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Aubrey Barnes 1-1-0, Kenzie Janssen 0-0-0, Sidonia Wattier 3-1-0, Saylor Fischer 1-0-0, Addison Corr 9-0-1, Channatee Robles 13-3-1, Morgan Miller 0-0-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-0-0. Totals 27-5-2.
Set assists: Pierce 38 (Unseld 37, Painter 1); Norfolk Catholic 26 (Fischer 14, Wattier 11, Wolf 1).