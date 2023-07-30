PIERCE-- Pierce scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and two runs in the fifth inning in a comeback effort, which was enough to defeat Chadron 5-4 on Sunday to stay alive in the American Legion Class B Seniors state tournament.
After falling behind 3-0 after the third inning, Pierce coach Brian West said there was no worry in the dugout at Larry and Sue Hoefener Field.
"We got down 3-0 and they didn't quit. They kept playing and ended up getting some baserunners on," West said. "We were aggressive on the bases, and we were able to pull it out. Just happy they didn't quit."
Pierce's first run in the fourth inning came as Maddox Magnussen hit a double to deep left field to score Jacksen Wacholtz. Then Keenan Valverde followed with a single down the third base line to score Colby Anderson.
Valverde was able to score later in the inning with two outs as Chadron's catcher tried to throw Valverde out running back to third base, but the throw sailed over the third baseman into the outfield, and Valverde scored easily to tie the game.
"That is part of high school baseball," West said on the throwing error. "You get on base and you try to make them make mistakes, but you can't do that without baserunners."
West said despite the slow start, his team picked up the energy after scoring runs in the fourth inning.
"They weren't as fired up as I would have like them, so I had a little talk with them," West said. "Once we got some runs on the board, they woke up and competed.
West said the offensive success in the fourth and fifth inning was due to the players trying to put the ball in play to get on base, rather than try to crush the ball.
After Travis Emory was able to hold Chadron scoreless in the top of the fifth inning, the hosts scored two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead and hold it, 5-3.
Wachholtz got on base by drawing a walk, and then he stole second base to get into scoring position. Magnussen then brought him home on an RBI single to take the lead 4-3.
Magnussen later scored in the inning on a throwing error as Tristan Kuehler stole second base to strengthen the lead to 5-3.
Chadron scored a run in the top of the seventh out on a fielder's choice.
West said the players have momentum from a comeback win to advance to the next round of the losers bracket.
"Just by talking to them after the game, they want to win another (game) and they want to go as far as they can," West said. "I think they are confident now that they can compete with these teams.
"We only got two guys that can't pitch, so we are sitting good pitching wise. If we can hit the ball and get some runs, you never know."
Pierce faces Springfield on Monday at 2 p.m.
Pierce 000 320 0- 5 6 1
Chadron 021 001 0 - 4 7 1
WP: Travis Emory. LP: Jordan Bissone.