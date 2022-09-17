Pierce shows toughness in 57-35 win over Omaha Roncalli

PIERCE — When you walk into the Bluejay Athletic Complex, you’ll be greeted by a sign with each of Class C No. 1 Pierce’s seniors reading “unfinished business.” The Bluejays made it all the way to the state championship in 2021 before falling to Columbus Lakeview.
On Friday, the Bluejays were presented with a test that would prove just how capable they were of finishing; a showdown with Omaha Roncalli Catholic, the No. 3 team in Class C1, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Pierce passed with grit beating the Crimson Pride 57-35.
“When it got tough tonight, our guys were able to dig deep inside and keep battling,” coach Mark Brahmer said. “When you’ve invested as much as these guys have, you don’t quit when it gets tough. You keep fighting. I’m really proud of our boys’ resiliency.”
With the game tied at 28, the Bluejays had second and three at the Roncalli 18-yard-line, but a sack of Colby Anderson made it third and 12 at the 27.
On the play, quarterback Abram Scholting rolled out to his right, waited, rolled out further and threw across his body to find Jacksen Wachholtz in a tight window in the endzone, who fought off a defender to reel in the throw.
. @abram_scholting finds Jacksen Wachholtz for a 27-yard strike. Two-pointer is good. @TheJaysZone 36, @RCPrideFB 28; 6:17 3Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/asO9DOo3KX— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 17, 2022
Keenan Valverde then ran in a two-point conversion and the Bluejays took a 36-28 lead.
“So the play was Jacksen was on a back side drag and I was rolling out and throwing in the back corner and they had it covered and I just kept rolling out, buying time,” Scholting said. “Jacksen came back and I threw it to Waccholtz and he had it.”
Scholting completed 10 of his 18 passes for 192 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception, his first of the season.
The Bluejays followed up the go-ahead touchdown with a much-needed three and out and got the ball back at the Roncali 47.
On the drive’s first play, Valverde took the carry to his left side and was pulled down, but never went down. Roncalli thought he did and stopped, but the junior running back kept on running and put his team up by two possessions.
The touchdown was the last of three scored on the ground by Valverde, who also had 20 carries for 202 yards. As a team, the Bluejays ran for 435 yards, the most they’ve racked up in a game all season.
Valverde was quick to credit Pierce’s linemen for the numbers.
“Our linemen. They lead the way,” he said. “The holes that they create, you can run a train through some of them.”
The Crimson Pride would fire back to open up the fourth and final quarter, as Brady McGill found Luke Orr for a deep shot with 11:27 to go.
However, Pierce’s defense made sure that was all the scoring that would come from Roncalli. Meanwhile, rushing touchdowns by Tristan Kuehler and Colby Anderson put the contest out of reach.
Colby Anderson takes it home from 20 yards out. Valverde runs in the two-pointer. @TheJaysZone 57, @RCPrideFB 35; 2:58 4Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/wZdnJXGfvG— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 17, 2022
Heading into Friday, Pierce hadn’t allowed 35 points all season before allowing it to Roncalli. Most of the damage came through the air as Brady McGill threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns, but the Bluejays held the Crimson Pride to just 74 rushing yards.
“We knew that if we did a good job against their run, we could make them one-dimensional,” Brahmer said. “We just happened to get a few stops and got them into some third down situations and forced some punts.
Gavin Sullivan took the opening kickoff all the way to the Roncalli 36. Five plays later, Scholting found Tristan Kuehler for the first touchdown of the game. Valverde would put the Bluejays up 12-0 with a nine-yard touchdown run just before the period ended.
The Crimson Pride couldn’t get much offense going in the first 12 minutes, going three and out on its first two drives.
That changed in the second quarter, when, right after the break, Brady McGill found Brent Heller for a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-possession game.
Pierce would answer on their next drive when Scholting found Addison Croghan for a touchdown.
From there the teams traded touchdowns on their ensuing possessions. McGill found Tanner Post, then Scholting found Valverde coming out of the backfield.
McGill then called his own number to make it a seven-point game with 2:10 to go.
The Bluejays had a chance to expand their lead after getting down to the Roncalli 20-yard line with 11 seconds left, but the Crimson Pride held firm and Pierce went into the half up 28-21.
Roncalli began driving to start the second half, but Pierce forced a 4th and 10 at their own 26. On a pass play that was broken up, McGill called his own number, running it in to tie the game 28-28 with 9:36 left in the third.
“I’m really proud of our kids for not giving up,” Roncalli coach Tom Kassing said. “It’s really a disappointing loss, but we’re excited for the future.”
Omaha Roncalli returns home next Friday to face Boys Town. Pierce travels to take on Wayne.
Roncalli 0 21 7 7 — 35
Pierce 12 16 15 14 — 57
Scoring Summary
FIRST QUARTER
PIE: Tristan Kuehler 6 pass from Abram Scholting (Keenan Valverde kick good) 10:02.
PIE: Valverde 8 run (Two-pointer failed) 0:51.
SECOND QUARTER
ORC: Brent Heller Jr. 65 pass from Brady McGill (McGill kick) 11:50.
PIE: Addison Croghan 26 pass from Scholting (Benjamin Brahmer pass from Scholting) 7:34.
ORC: Tanner Post 7 pass from McGill (McGill kick) 4:16.
PIE: Valverde 26 pass from Scholting (Croghan pass from Scholting) 2:10
ORC: McGill 8 run (McGill kick) 0:40.
THIRD QUARTER
ORC: McGill 26 run (McGill kick) 9:36.
PIE: Jacksen Wachholtz 26 pass from Scholting (Valverde run) 6:17.
PIE: Valverde 47 run (Valverde kick) 0:13.
FOURTH QUARTER
ORC: Luke Orr 33 pass from McGill (McGill kick) 11:27.
PIE: Kuehler 2 run (Valverde kick failed) 6:49
PIE: Colby Anderson 20 run (Valverde run) 2:58