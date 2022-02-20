OMAHA – Pierce’s Kenzie Parsons and West Point-Beemer’s Claire Paasch impressively placed themselves in a limited inaugural class on Saturday.
They were among the 12 state champions crowned at the first ever Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center.
Parsons pinned Fairbury’s Makena Schramm in 3:35 for the 185-pound title while Paasch needed just 14 seconds on the mat to finish Aurora’s Tia Teigre at 235.
“This means a lot,” Parsons said. “At Pierce, we’ve only had one other state champion (Ryder Fuchs in 2018), so we have this wall where we put all these state champion names. My coach made a joke before my match and said, ‘That kid is the only one up there. He needs a partner.’
“So I made him a partner. This has been my dream. I couple years ago I didn’t finish in the (Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association) state finals and I got second. It was different this time around.”
Parsons (31-1) said she kept the same approach she usually does, and that enabled her to pin Schramm (25-2).
“My mantra the whole season – and especially at state – is ‘whatever it takes,’ “ she said. “That’s what I kept thinking, whatever it takes – another takedown, another move. I had to wrestle really effectively to get this.”
Parsons nearly got a pin in the first period while taking a 5-1 lead.
“In the first period, I thought I was really close,” she said. “I kind of used up all my gas at that point, which I shouldn’t have done. But I got it in the second period.”
Parsons said it was also special to win on the mat provided by Burwell High School. It included the words “Coach Max” in tribute to that school’s former wrestling coach Mike Max who passed away in the summer from leukemia.
“My coach Les Painter is one who helped start this (sanctioned girls state tournament), and his coach was Coach Max and was his mentor,” she said. “So it trickled on down to all of us. Coach Painter is one of the best mentors and best coaches I’ve ever had.”
Paasch may have earned one of the first dozen gold medals, but she may also have established a record for quickest win in a state final that will be tough to beat.
Blink and you would have missed the junior capping off a 34-3 season.
“I threw her in a headlock and I got her in 14 seconds,” Paasch said. “That was that. Right now I haven’t worked up the emotions, but I think once I get up to the (medal) podium, I’ll work up the emotions and soak it all in.
“That (gold medal) means a lot to me. We’re sanctioned now. We’re here with the guys and it’s going to feel amazing out there.”
Paasch said taking a step back midway through the season helped lead her to this moment.
“A state championship was the goal,” she said. “About halfway through the season, my goal was to be undefeated. Then I realized it’s not about being undefeated, it’s about doing your best on the mat.
“I kept a positive attitude on the mat and didn’t let anything come at me.”
For all of the first class of girls state champions, they made memories over two days that will last a lifetime.
“I walked into this building and I had to look up and focus on how big, how tall this arena was,” Paasch said. “Then getting out here when they were recognizing us in the tournament of champions, I almost broke down in tears. I’m here – today – becoming a champion or runner-up.
“I’m one of the first. That’s crazy – absolutely crazy.”
Two area girls were among the first second-place finishers.
Undefeated Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo decisioned O’Neill’s Paola Vergara 12-5 in the 165-pound championship match.
Crofton’s Madisen Petersen lost to Yutan’s Alexis Pehrson 6-3 at 120.
Placing third were Stanton’s Corah Linnaus (114) and West Point-Beemer’s Diana Cervantes (120).
Taking fourth were West Holt’s Madison Davis (132), Crofton’s Annabelle Poppe (165) and Winnebago’s Darian Earth (185)
Placing fifth were Ainsworth’s Jolyn Pozehl (114); Pierce’s Callie Arnold (120) and Angeline Skrdla (126); and BRLD’s Zeena Villanueva (185).
Sixth-place finishers were Battle Creek’s Ella Reeves (114), Pierce’s Haylee Miller (138) and Winnebago’s Avani Wilkie (152).