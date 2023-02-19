OMAHA – Immediately after Pierce wrestling coach Tyler Legate placed a gold medal around his neck, senior Jayden Coulter straightened up atop the medal stand, tapped his chest near his heart and pointed skyward.
After achieving the biggest individual accomplishment in his high school sport, Coulter’s thoughts were with someone else, someone who played a big part in his reaching that spot on the stand but tragically couldn’t watch him at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
Later, Coulter’s teammate Dawson Raabe was overcome with emotion thinking about what he had just accomplished – becoming a 285-pound state champion in just his second season as a wrestler.
Prior to Saturday’s Class C state tournament finals, Pierce had produced just one boys state champion.
Now it has three, and the newest members of that group made it clear it wasn’t a solo path to a title.
Coulter finished his senior season 42-1 – fewer losses than he had at last year’s state tournament, where he placed sixth at 145 in Class B.
A horrible loss in life played a part in Coulter’s success on the mat.
“I’ve always dreamed of this since I was little, but last year we had an incident where my best friend passed away from suicide,” he said. “That really flipped a switch for me because it was always our dream to win state together. I got it done for him – all for him.”
Coulter certainly did get it done.
Facing Tekamah-Herman’s Logan Burt (43-3) in a rematch of a regular-season meeting that Coulter won by decision, the Bluejay secured his gold with a pin in 2:42.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “I’ve never had a feeling like this before. I’ve worked my whole life for this. It doesn’t feel real yet.”
A wild first period that saw both wrestlers put their opponent in danger ended with Coulter ahead 7-4.
“He’s a good wrestler and I knew he can scramble well,” Coulter said. “He’s dangerous and I got into a bad position. But I have my good friend upstairs. I got off my back and came out on top then came through with the pin.
“I’ve always been good on top and always been able to chicken wing really well. I knew if I got it in and got him turned, he was going to be flat. So that was about it.”
Legate said it was a fitting conclusion to Coulter’s high school wrestling career.
“Jayden has been with me for six years, and he’s really busted his butt,” he said. “He’s going to college to wrestle (at Sioux Falls), so he really loves the sport. He’s all in, and I’m so happy for him because he deserves it.”
There were plenty of positive emotions for Pierce, which finished fourth in the team race.
“It’s awesome with the ups and downs and ebbs and flows,” Legate said. “It’s cool. These kids have worked hard. They had no fear, and they went out and executed the way that we practice.”
Raabe (27-5) might be the most unlikely state champion out of the 90 who were crowned on Saturday.
In only his second season of competing in the sport, he became a state champion when he pulled down Oakland-Craig’s JT Brands (46-1) for a pin in 3:20.
“I honestly don’t know what to say,” Raabe said. “This is so surreal. I never thought that I’d be here, especially not after playing basketball for 15 years.”
The first period expired scoreless with Raabe able to successfully avoid Brands’ takedown attempts.
Then, in a flash, the match was shockingly over in the second period.
“I’ve never hit that move before in my life,” Raabe said. “It was there and I took the chance. It paid off. I stayed in good position and worked the first period. I went hard in the second.”
The potential that Legate saw in Raabe for years was on display on the state’s biggest wrestling stage.
“He’s 280, man,” Legate said. “You can’t coach that. He’s a natural, and I’ve always known that he’s a natural. I wanted him to go out as a sophomore, but he didn’t come out until he was a junior. We’re just very thankful that he did, obviously. Now he’s a state champion.”
Raabe said Legate deserves a majority of the credit for his gold medal.
“He was on my butt since seventh grade for me to go out for wrestling,” he said. “I finally pulled the trigger, and I tell you it’s the best decision that I’ve made in my life so far.”
But getting to return to Pierce with Coulter also toting a gold made the day even more special for Raabe.
“It means a lot. I love that kid,” he said. “He’s supported me since day one last year at practice. He’s always teaching me to do stuff and telling me how to get better. I love that kid to death. He means the world to me.”
Pierce’s lone state champion prior to Saturday, Ryder Fuchs (2018), helps coach the team. Just like his success helped motivate and paid off for the current state champions, Legate said the newest title duo can inspire younger wrestlers and help the Bluejays even after they graduate.
“We have a good thing going right now,” he said.