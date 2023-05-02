Travis Emory of Pierce reacts to sinking a putt on the 13th green during the Mid-State Conference golf tournament Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Wayne Country Club in Wayne.
Pierce runs away with Mid-State golf title
- By MIKE RENNING sports@norfolkdailynews.com
WAYNE - Pierce had little trouble in running away from the field in the 2023 Mid-State Conference golf tournament held here at the Wayne Country Club.
The Bluejays used a medalist and a third-place finish to dispose of the competition and win the tournament by 17 strokes over Norfolk Catholic, which was a bit of a surprise in its own right.
At one time during the final nine holes of the event, Norfolk Catholic sat second and the Norfolk Catholic JV's were sitting in third.
Hartington Cedar Catholic eventually overcame the Knight JV squad, but it got a lot of attention here at the Wayne Country Club.
During the final nine holes of the tournament, the Norfolk Catholic varsity, the Knight JV and Cedar were on the cusp of a runner-up finish, Pierce had already run away with the title.
In the end, Norfolk Catholic was second, the Trojans were third and Crofton/Wynot took over the fifth spot.
Getting back to the winners on the day, Pierce led from start to finish and relied on a pair of quality golfers to run away.
"We have three or four guys that can win every tournament we're in," said Knight coach, Bill Lafleur. "We have eight guys that are interchangeable depending on who is hot for the day - I wished I knew when they would be hot."
They all were.
"We had two or three of our JV guys step up and we were right there to be in second and third," Lafleur said. "It was great experience for our entire team."
On this day, it was Travis Emory who shot a 78 and stepped forward to win the individual championship and his team followed.
The son of Pierce baseball and basketball coach, Mike Emory, his father doesn't understand much about how golf and how it works.
"When I was little he didn't get that, I just loved to play," Travis said. "He didn't discourage me from playing, but you could tell where his heart was at."
Actually the elder Emory told his son golf was not good for his baseball swing.
"I told him right back, I thought baseball wasn't good for my golf swing," Travis said. "He supports me all the time - he just doesn't get golf, he has supported my golf since I started playing."
The golf guru had a rather auspicious start to his senior Mid-State tournament.
"I tripled the first hole," Travis said. "I put that all behind me - lost a ball and took a triple bogey, it could have ruined my round and my day. I was thinking I needed to right the ship and help out my team - don't be the reason we don't win."
He added a couple of birdies in the next three holes and went on to almost dominating the rest of the way.
"Things just fell into place from there," Emory said. "I just kept working to get back into the tournament and trying to help my team win. I'm extremely happy it all worked out - and a bit proud."
It's a good beginning to the end of his senior campaign.
"I don't care as much about what I do as long as it keeps the team moving along," Emory said. "I have teammates to pick up the slack - today it was my turn."
After the opening nine holes at the Wayne Country Club, Pierce was in control and the runner-up hardware was all that was left in the balance.
"We try to concentrate on painting a picture for each shot," Bluejay coach, Zach Weber said. "We have kids that can play some golf and between Travis and Abram (Scholting) we should have at least one or two in the 70's, the rest of the team needs to stay in the 80's to make us successful."
Well, Weber got a lot of what he hoped for in the wind here at the Wayne Country Club.
Scholting was third on the day with an 83 after Emory's 78, Jacksen Wachholtz was ninth at 87 and Dalton Svoboda was 14th at 89 to round out the Pierce scoring.
"It was exactly what we needed to get the job done," Weber said. "Golf is an individual sport to some degree - but when you get a team moving towards a common goal - good things can happen."
Norfolk Catholic had no players in the Top 10 individually, but placed two players in the top 14 and three in the top 25.
In between Karter Kerkman, Gage Yosten and Ashton Cunningham were a couple of JV players, Triston Hoesing and and Hudson Fischer for the Knights.
Cedar Catholic was paced Cazden Christensen who ended up in the fourth spot, Carter Otte of O'Neill, Luke Beckmann from Battle Creek, and Thane Hardwick from Boone Central completed the top seven before Yosten, Wachholtz and Grant Schieffer of Crofton/Wynot made it the Top 10.
MID-STATE CONFERENCE GOLF
Team Results:
1. Pierce 337; 2. Norfolk Catholic 354; 3. Hartington Cedar Catholic 357; T4. Crofton/Wynot 367; T4. O'Neill 367; 6. Battle Creek 370; 7. Norfolk Catholic JV 379; 8. Wayne 382; 9. Guardian Angels Central Catholic 387; 10. Boone Central 388; 11. Cedar Catholic JV 397; 12. Boone Central JV 411; T13. Battle Creek JV 414; T13. Crofton JV 414; 15. Pierce JV 416; 16. O'Neill JV 436; 17. Guardian Central Catholic JV 437; 18. Wayne JV 465.
Individual Results:
1. Travis Emory (PIE) 78; 2. Bo Armstrong (WAY) 80; 3. Abram Scholting (PIE) 83; 4. Cazden Christensen, (CC) 84; 5. Carter Otte (O'N) 84; 6. Luke Beckman (BaC) 84; 7. Thane Hardwick (BoC) 85; 8. Gavin Yosten (NC) 86; 9. Jacksen Wachholtz (PIE) 87; 10. Grant Schieffer (CRO) 87.
