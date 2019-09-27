PIERCE - After Pierce's offense set the tone on the opening drive, it was the Bluejay defense that controlled things in a 42-0 win over Wayne here Friday.
The Class C No. 1 Bluejays limited Wayne to 139 yards of total offense and took advantage of field position throughout the first half while building a 35-0 lead.
"They're a good football team, so we'll take the win at 42-0," Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. "I thought our defensive backs - we're relatively young in the defensive backfield - made some plays and jumped some routs. And our defensive line, at times, I thought played pretty well tonight."
Moments after Brett Tinker capped off the eight-play, 67-yard opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, sophomore Ritter Oestreich blocked a punt to give Pierce the ball at the Blue Devil 6-yard line. Tinker followed with a touchdown run on the next play as Pierce went ahead 14-0 with 7:18 left in the first quarter.
Tinker, who finished with 11 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries, added another 1-yard run with 3:35 left in the quarter after teammate Carter Rohrich's 32-yard fumble return gave Pierce the ball at the Wayne 37.
"We didn't play the game we wanted to play - end of story," Wayne coach Russ Plager said. "We have 40-some kids on our team, so the look we get during the week isn't as fast as that. We had to adjust to the speed of the game, some bad things happened early but I'm proud of the kids for fighting to the end."
And although the Bluejays ran for 269 yards on 32 carries despite running only six offensive plays in the second half, they turned to their passing game for a score when freshman Abram Scholting connected with senior Jake Edins for a 23-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-0 with 9:17 remaining in the first half.
That's when the turnover bug bit Wayne again as Ritter Oestreich intercepted a Tyrus Eischeid pass to set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Dean Orwig with 3:57 left in the half.
Tinker added a 71-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter after Pierce's first five offensive plays of the half netted 22 yards. But Wayne couldn't find the end zone while gaining 77 yards on the 25 plays it ran after halftime.
"They're physical, and we don't have a ton of subs," Plager said. "We don't play a ton of guys, and that physicality level got to us. We've just got to keep moving forward with high character - which these kids have - and keep improving every week."
Behind Tinker, Carson Oestreich ran for 56 yards on eight carries while completing 4 of 7 passes for 67 yards, and Jeremiah Kruntorad rushed for 54 yards on six carries.
Carson Oestreich, who stepped into the quarterback position after the Bluejays lost Dalton Freeman to a shoulder injury in a 28-14 win over Ord on Sept. 13, saw one of his top receivers - senior Gavin Larson - leave the field in an ambulance with an apparent knee injury on the first possession of the game.
"What we've just told our guys is that everybody's got to step up with the injuries that we've had," Brahmer said. "If everybody steps up, and we're able to fill in the void and then get those guys back later in the season, then we could be really good."
Victor Kniesche carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards with Eischeid completing 8 of 20 passes for 73 yards as Wayne fell to 3-2.
The Blue Devils will host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder next week. Pierce, which improved to 5-0, will play its fourth one-loss opponent in a row when it hosts Columbus Lakeview.
"Lakeview is a good football team," Brahmer said. "So we're going to have to be ready to play because their kids are well-coached, and they play hard."
Wayne (3-2) 0 0 0 0 - 0
Pierce (5-0) 21 14 0 7 - 42
Scoring summary
First quarter
PIE: Brett Tinker 1 run (kick blocked), 9:03
PIE: Tinker 6 run (Garret Meier pass from Carson Oestreich), 7:18
PIE: Tinker 1 run (Chaden Roth kick), 3:35
Second quarter
PIE: Jake Edins 23 pass from Abram Scholting (Roth kick), 9:17
PIE: Dean Orwig 6 run (Roth kick), 3:55
Fourth quarter
PIE: Tinker 71 run (Roth kick), 3:30