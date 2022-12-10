ALBION — A momentum shift late in the game lifted the Pierce Bluejays to a 55-47 win over the Albion Boone Central Cardinals on Friday night at Boone Central High School.
With Boone Central up 33-23 heading into the third quarter, Abram Scholting hit two three-pointers to bring Pierce closer. However, his teammate Ben Brahmer, who was leading the team with 16 points, was forced to leave the game after picking up his fourth foul with two minutes, 33 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We knew we had one of our best players out and we were like ‘Alright. It’s go time now,’” Scholting said. “Time’s running out on us. We’ve got to start playing harder and more physical.”
It started at the free throw line, where Scholting hit one along with Colby Anderson while Travis Emory added two more. The Bluejays still trailed heading into the fourth quarter, but now it was a five-point game.
Scholting hit two more free throws just 34 seconds into the fourth quarter then hit a three not long after. With 4:43 remaining, he hit two more free throws to give Pierce the lead for the first time 47-41 with 4:18 left in the contest.
The senior added a three-point play off a steal and two more free throws to cap off a 12-0 run in which all the points were scored by him. Scholting ended up leading Pierce with 29 points.
“I was knocking down shots, free throws, getting to the paint,” Scholting said of his performance. “I was just taking advantage of my opportunities.”
Deon Watts put the Bluejays up by eight with a two-pointer, but a free throw and a two by Trent Patzel gave the Cardinals life. A pair of drives to the basket by Alex Christo made it a four-point game with under a minute left, but the Bluejays made enough free throws to put the game out of reach.
The black and blue went 13 for 15 on free throws in the fourth quarter. Its ability to come back and finish was a welcome change between seasons.
“Last year these were the types of games that got away from us,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “We didn’t have a senior on the team last year. A lot of those kids had no experience and we’ve been in that boat last Thursday and tonight and we turned the tide back our way and showed a lot of composure and got it done.”
Pierce’s defense did its part in limiting Boone Central late. The Cardinals shot 12 of 24 from the field in the first half. In the second half, they went 6 for 16.
In the eyes of Boone Central coach Justin Harris, the Cardinals’ lack of as many good looks as the game went on didn’t set them up well.
“I think our movement stopped,” he said. “We didn’t attack very well to create opportunities for our shooters and those are things that would’ve been really good to do against a team like them.”
Brahmer scored nine of Pierce’s first 10 points of the game as they took an early 10-3 lead. Boone Central got a few baskets to answer, but the black and blue maintained an edge.
That lead switched hands in the second quarter, when Parker Borer knocked down two threes to put Boone Central up 18-17 with 5:11 left in the period. Pierce did go 6 for 8 from the free throw line in the period, but a three by Scholting was the only field goal they had in that span.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals knocked down nine field goals, including four three-pointers. The last field goal was a putback by Jaxon Lipker to give Boone Central its 33-23 lead.
A goal of Emory’s is to make sure Pierce gets better throughout the year. On Friday, the team got better in large part thanks to more practice time. Many players were on the state championship football team and a quick turnaround to basketball resulted in a sloppy first week.
“Just having a week of practice. It made a ton of difference,” Emory said. “Last week was just choppy and ugly and turnovers and tonight, it actually looked a little bit like basketball at times.”
Pierce will head back home to host Hartington-Newcastle on Saturday. Boone Central hosts Genoa Twin River on Tuesday.
Pierce 10 13 12 20 — 55
Boone Central 14 19 7 7 — 47
PIERCE (2-0): Addison Croghan, 0-3 0-0 0; Jacksen Wachholtz, 0-1 0-0 0; Colby Anderson, 0-2 5-6 5; Ben Brahmer, 5-11 5-6 16; Deon Watts, 1-2 1-2 3; Travis Emory 0-0 2-2 2; Abram Scholting, 6-15 13-17 29; Total, 12-35 26-33 55.
BOONE CENTRAL (1-2): Ryan Drueppel, 2-5 1-2 7; Connor Christo, 2-2 0-2 5; Parker Borer, 2-5 2-2 8; Kolton Rasmussen, 1-1 0-0 3, Alex Christo, 3-12 0-0 6; Brant Benes, 2-4 0-0 4; Jaxon Lipker, 1-3 0-2 2; Ben Reilly, 2-4 0-0 4; Trent Pazel, 3-5 2-8 8; Total, 18-40 5-16 47.