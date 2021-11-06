PIERCE -- After neither Ashland-Greenwood nor Pierce could break away during a first half scoring spree, both teams’ defenses settled in for a scoreless slug fest in the third period.
But then, with the score tied at 21-21 entering the fourth quarter, the game became a battle of big plays between the two ‘Bluejays’ squads and Pierce, with three of its biggest plays occurring in the final three minutes, clinched its 35-28 quarterfinal win on Michael Kruntorad’s two-yard plunge into the end zone with just 12 seconds remaining in the game.
“The last one of those we ran, I got stopped but still got a yard,” Kruntorad said. “On this one I ended up plugging it in for the touchdown. My line helped me out a lot; they created that push for me to get through.”
The Pierce possession that produced the winning points began at its own 25 with just over three minutes remaining in the game.
The Bluejays gained no more than four yards on any of their first four plays until, on the fifth, a reverse to wingback Kaden Johnson gained 12 and moved the ball to midfield where a three-yard run by Matt Christensen set up a second-and-seven on the Ashland-Greenwood 44.
That’s when a pass-and-catch combination that originated “in the second grade,” according to Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting, provided two plays--passes to fellow-junior Ben Brahmer--that ultimately placed the ball on the two-yard line, setting up Kruntorad’s touchdown.
“We just always got together and played catch with each other and played backyard ball starting in the second grade,” Scholting said. “That connection pays off when you get to these types of games.”
The first play, a playaction pass, was an ‘out route’ to Brahmer heading for the sideline that picked up 13 yards and a first down.
Then, on first-and-10 on the Ashland-Greenwood 31, Scholting found Brahmer running deep right-to-left across the field, a 29-yard hook-up that a diving Brahmer placed at the two--the yardage Kruntorad covered for the 35-28 win.
“The first one was a fake toss with a one-man route to the out,” Scholting said. “We just put it in this week; it was basically just an out to get the first down.”
“I knew we could convert it if he had time; I had to go up and get it, then work for extra yards and get out of bounds,” Brahmer said. “That last play was an identical play to last year in the state championship game--the same spot on the field and everything. It was awesome!”
Ashland-Greenwood entered the game as the top-ranked team in Class C1, the top seed in the playoff field, and an undefeated 10-0 record.
Meanwhile, Pierce, no longer among the top 10 in the C1 rankings and with two losses--35-33 to Boone Central in September and 24-6 to Battle Creek in October--took the field as the No. 9-seed.
“(This win) feels amazing,” Kruntorad said. “I know a lot of people had doubt in us coming into this game, the No. 1-seed against a team not even in the top 10 (in the state Class C1 rankings)--but we showed ‘em.”
“We knew our O-line was going to finish,” Brahmer said. “We were in full pads all week; we knew we were going to come out and power these guys with the line.”
Kruntorad’s game-winner was his second touchdown of the game, the first a one-yarder in the first quarter that capped a six-play 73-yard drive and answered Ashland-Greenwood’s first score--a 78-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Dane Jacobsen to Evan Shepard three plays into the game.
But five plays later Ashland-Greenwood broke the 7-7 tie with a five-play possession that covered 70 yards and ended with Drake Zimmerman’s six-yard run.
Pierce answered once again, tying the score at 14 when Scholting connected with Brahmer on a 39-yard touchdown.
Two interceptions by Ashland-Greenwood negated Pierce drives in the third period, while Bode Hoffmann’s tackle-for-loss on Ashland-Greenwood’s fourth-and-one run attempt at the Pierce 18 and Scholting’s pass breakup at midfield all kept the 21-21 tie in tact into the final quarter.
Pierce scored first in the fourth period, marching 90 yards in 11 plays--overcoming a fourth-and-three with a playaction pass to senior tight end Max Cooper for his seventh catch of the season--to set up Christensen’s seven-yard run and a 28-21 lead.
“(Assistant coach) Tyler Legate made that call; last year in the state championship game we did something pretty similar,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “Max Cooper is a kid I probably would have moved to offensive tackle a couple years ago, but he really worked hard on his hands after practice every single day. He did a great job.”
Ashland-Greenwood’s tying touchdown drive began with Thomas Spears’ 33-yard kickoff return to the 43 and also included a fourth down pickup--an 11-yard pass from Jacobsen to Logan Sobota--before Spears scored on a draw play from 21 yards out, creating a 28-28 score and setting up Pierce’s heroics.
“We ran the football pretty well tonight inside on traps and outside a little bit here and there,” coach Brahmer said. “The last couple weeks we’ve been able to run it pretty effectively and get back to what we like to do here. In games against a team like this you’ve got to take a few shots at them here and there, and you’ve got to convert some third downs as well. Fortunately, when we really needed to, we were able to tonight.”
Scholting completed 12 of 17 passes for 195 yards with two interceptions and two scores, with Brahmer hauling in seven catches for 131 of those yards and one touchdown.
Kruntorad carried the ball 14 times for 131 yards and the two touchdowns, while Matt Christensen contributed 90 yards on 27 rushes and also scored twice.
“Michael (Kruntorad) is a tough kid, a two-year starter for us, who really brings a lot at the fullback position; he runs well and is hard to bring down,” he said. “Matt (Christensen) has been a really good addition to our team, coming to us from Plainview, and has really come on once he learned the offense. He got his confidence and became a much more aggressive runner.”
Ashland Greenwood’s offense featured running back Nathan Upton who rushed 19 times for 98 yards and Jacobsen’s passing, completing 11 of 13 pass attempts for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Now, Pierce--last season’s Class C1 state champions--will host Battle Creek in a semi-final game on Friday with an opportunity to return to the championship game.
“Making it to the final four in any sport is a great accomplishment,” coach Brahmer said. “But in the end, everybody is striving to play in Lincoln, so we’ve got to finish it. We’re going to play a great Battle Creek team; we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Class C1 quarterfinal
Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) 14 7 0 7 -- 28
Pierce (9-2) 14 7 0 14 -- 35
Scoring summary
First quarter
A-G: Evan Shepard 78 pass from Dane Jacobsen (Shepard kick), 10:21.
PIE: Michael Kruntorad 1 run (Keenan Valverde kick), 8:01.
A-G: Drake Zimmerman 6 run (Shepard kick), 6:04.
PIE: Ben Brahmer 39 pass from Abran Scholting (Valverde kick), 4:11.
Second quarter
PIE: Matt Christensen 1 run (Valverde kick), 6:31.
A-G: Carter Washburn 18 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick), 3:16.
Fourth quarter
PIE: Christensen 7 run (Valverde kick), 6:18.
A-G: Thomas Spears 21 run (Shepard kick), 3:14.
PIE: Kruntorad 2 run (Valverde kick), :12.