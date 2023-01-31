WEST POINT — In less than four minutes, Pierce senior Morgan Moeller set the tone with four 3-pointers. And in another four-minute stretch, the Bluejays scored 15-straight points.
Those two stretches were two of the biggest difference-makers as fourth-seeded Pierce finished off fifth-seeded Norfolk Catholic 55-31 in the Mid-State Conference girls basketball quarterfinals.
Tuesday night's game played at Guardian Angels Central Catholic proved to be sweet revenge for Pierce, which had dropped four of its last five games heading into the tournament. Among those was a 30-29 loss at Norfolk Catholic exactly two weeks prior.
"Yeah, we're a little bit more on edge since we lost to them the first time, so it gave us a little bit to work towards, to beat them when it counts," Moeller said.
Moeller finished with 22 points, going 6 of 8 from 3-point range in addition to hitting all four of her free-throw attempts. The lone senior in a starting lineup that otherwise includes four sophomores, Moeller also finished with six rebounds and two steals.
"We're a really young group, so it's good to show that we can beat somebody, and if you keep working towards it, it'll pay off in the end," Moeller said. "They've gained a lot of experience and they've really showed their full potential and they're continuing to work every day to get better."
Moeller was one of three Bluejays to crack double digits in the scoring column. Skylar Scholting posted a double-double while filling the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Hadley Wragge tallied 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.
That work on the glass was crucial for Pierce, which posted 28 rebounds as a team, including 10 offensive boards. That led to second-, third-, and even fourth-chance opportunities at times down the stretch.
"The first time we played them, we gave up a lot of second and third opportunities," Pierce coach Darren Sindelar said. "I really thought, tonight, we did a much better job on the boards, both on the offensive and defensive end."
The Knights' latest threat came in the third quarter after Kenzie Janssen hit her first free throw and rebounded her own miss with 4:14 left to put Norfolk Catholic within 30-24. But the Knights couldn't cash in on the extra opportunity, and Ava Knox eventually started Pierce's game-deciding run by converting off a Scholting assist with 1:44 on the clock.
Pierce would outscore Norfolk Catholic 25-5, including 15-straight points, as Norfolk Catholic went 13:14 without a field goal.
Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier lamented the missed chances.
"We fought back, and we had opportunities in there," he said. "It wasn't that we weren't there. It was a six-point game with about two minutes left in the third quarter, and that's where Pierce really made a run on us. ... From that two-minute mark on to finish the game, Pierce was a heck of a lot better basketball team than we were tonight, so give them all the credit in the world."
Madelyn Hanson found Moeller for a 3-pointer on the next possession. Wragge then scored the game's next seven points, starting with a buzzer-beating jumper off a Scholting assist to end the third quarter. She tacked on a conventional 3-point play just nine seconds into the fourth quarter, added a jumper half a minute later, and Moeller's final 3-pointer of the night made it a 45-24 game with 5:14 left.
"Once we got into our half-court offense and we ran some things, we got some good looks," Pierce coach Darren Sindelar said. "That was huge."
Moeller heated up in the late stages of the first quarter, helping Pierce turn what was a 6-2 deficit into an 18-9 lead in less than five minutes.
Norfolk Catholic led after Addison Corr found Saylor Fischer for a 3-pointer, and then Morgan Miller added 1 of 2 free throws with 5:01 to play. Aubrey Hanson started the Pierce run with a pair of free throws just six seconds later, and Moeller's first 3-pointer was the final lead change of the game with 4:25 left in the first quarter. Scholting found Moeller for an open 3, and then Abbie Cone got the assist for Moeller's next two 3s, sandwiched around a Scholting steal and layup, to put Pierce in front 18-9 with 39 seconds left in the first quarter.
"As of late, we've been struggling scoring points," Sindelar said. "So her being able to come out early and set the tone shooting the ball from the outside was huge, and it gave everybody energy."
Norfolk Catholic would pull to within 18-15 after Channatee Robles put back a miss and then drained a long two, but could never come closer.
Pierce finished 48.6% (18 of 37) from the field, while Norfolk Catholic was 33.3% (10 of 30). The Knights were led in scoring by freshman Sidonia Wattier, who came off the bench for 11 points, and Robles added nine points.
Pierce was to play top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the championship semifinals, while Norfolk Catholic was to face Boone Central in the consolation semifinals.
"It's like a mini state tournament, if you think about it, because I think there are going to be quite a few teams that have an opportunity to play down at the state tournament," Sindelar said.
Norfolk Catholic 10 9 5 7 — 31
Pierce 18 6 13 18 — 55
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (9-9): Kenzie Janssen 0-2 1-2 1, Hannah Hoesing 0-0 0-0 0, Addison Corr 1-7 1-2 3, Aubrey Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Channatee Robles 4-5 0-0 9, Hanna Brummer 0-0 1-2 1, Eva Hartzell 1-1 0-0 2, Saylor Fischer 1-3 0-0 3, Morgan Miller 0-2 1-2 1, Jacey Wolf 0-0 0-0 0, Sidonia Wattier 3-9 5-6 11. Totals: 10-30 9-14 31.
PIERCE (13-6): Hadley Wragge 4-7 2-3 10, Aubrey Hanson 1-1 2-2 4, Emily Endorf 0-0 0-0 0, Abbie Cone 0-0 0-0 0, Madelyn Hanson 0-0 0-0 0, Ava Knox 3-5 0-0 7, Morgan Moeller 6-12 4-4 22, Skylar Scholting 4-12 4-4 12. Totals: 18-37 12-13 55.