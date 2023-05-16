Karter Kerkman’s lone season of high school golf will finish at next week’s Class C state tournament.
The Norfolk Catholic senior earned runner-up honors at Tuesday’s C-3 district meet at Fair Play Golf Course, leading the Knights to a team berth with their third-place finish.
Pierce ran away with the team title with a 322 and had four golfers finish in the top 10, including individual medalist Abram Scholting.
Ponca added three top 10 finishes to end up as district runner-up with a 346, four strokes better than Norfolk Catholic.
The Knights hadn’t qualified for a state tournament as a team since 2012. Kerkman was an unlikely leader to help break that drought considering that he participated in track and field the previous two springs.
“I’ve had great coaching and a great team around me helping me all year,” said Kerkman, who had a 79 to finish five strokes behind Scholting. “I tried to put the best round together that I could, stayed out of trouble and had no penalty shots.
“I played my best round today. This is what matters. You’ve got one day to prove that you can make it to state, and that’s what I did today.”
The team’s finish meant more to Kerkman than being an individual district runner-up.
“It feels good that we’re all going to state,” he said. “Some of our best guys didn’t shoot their best scores today, so I’m just glad that I could help them because they’ve been participating in golf for four years. I’m happy that they are going.”
He’s gotten everything he wanted from his switch in sports.
“I’ve got a lot of buddies on the team, so it’s fun going to a tournament all day and missing school,” he said.
Norfolk Catholic coach Bill Lafleur said Kerkman has been a nice addition to the team.
“Karter’s got a lot of ability,” he said. “He’s a good athlete and a good competitor. He’ll go out and play when it’s time to play. District golf is when you have to show up and play, and he really put it out there today. That was a good round by him today and the best round he’s had all year. Good for him.”
Callen Marshall had the Knights’ second-best score with an 88. Also qualifying were Ashten Cunningham (90), Gavin Yosten (93) and Gage Yosten (94).
“This is exciting,” Lafleur said. “I’m happy for them. I know some guys maybe didn’t play as well as they wanted to today. Some guys played better than they expected today. But it was a good team effort all around.
“The best part about it is they’ll have another chance to play golf this year down at the state tournament. They’ll have time to get ready for that, and if they didn’t play well today, hopefully they can play well down there. If they did play well today, they can carry that forward.”
Pierce used its strong balance to win the district title by 24 strokes. Besides Scholting’s 74, Travis Emory (80), Nik Harvey (84) and Jacksen Wachholtz (84) also had scores to place in the top 10. The Bluejays’ non-scorer, Dalton Svoboda, was six shots out of a medal with a 90, placing him 21st overall.
“It was a really good day, but this has been a consistent group all year,” Pierce coach Zach Weber said. “There’s always been four guys that we can count on, so I’m super proud of all of them, but especially Nik Harvey. He hasn’t been playing the best lately but came out today and threw up a really, really good number and got seventh in the tournament, which is awesome.
“Jacksen Wachholtz has been steady in that low- to mid-80s all season long and obviously Travis and Abram have been excellent. Today was Abram’s day, and I’m super, super proud of them.”
Scholting shot a 39 on the front nine to carry the lead at the turn. He followed that up by also posting the day’s best back nine with a 35.
“I felt pretty solid,” he said. “I was actually struggling hitting the ball before this round, but I came in here and found my groove on the range. The swing felt good today. My short game, getting up-and-down, that’s been a lot better than it has been. I was pretty proud of that.
“The team played well, too. Travis, Jacksen and Nik were all top 10, and our fifth guy is right there every tournament.”
Ponca was led to its runner-up finish by Miguel Balvantin, who placed fifth with an 81. Grant Sprakel was sixth and Jace Wahls ninth, both with 84s.
The only individual state qualifiers who weren’t from the team qualifiers were Battle Creek’s Luke Beckman (fourth, 80) and Tri County Northeast’s Ben Jorgensen (eighth, 84).
The two-day Class C state tournament will begin on Tuesday, May 23 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
C-3 DISTRICT
Team scoring (top three qualify for state): Pierce 322, Ponca 346, Norfolk Catholic 350, Hartington Cedar Catholic 357, Crofton 359, West Holt 360, Battle Creek 365, Tri County Northeast 368, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 386, Summerland 394, Wakefield 421, Homer 451, Elkhorn Valley 454, Lutheran High Northeast 488.
Individual state qualifiers
1. Abram Scholting, PIE, 74; 2. Karter Kerkman, NC, 79; 3. Travis Emory, PIE, 80; 4. Luke Beckman, BC, 80; 5. Miguel Balvantin, PON, 81; 6. Grant Sprakel, PON, 84; 7. Nik Harvey, PIE, 84; 8. Ben Jorgensen, TCNE, 84; 9. Jace Wahls, PON, 84; 10, Jacksen Wachholtz, PIE, 84.