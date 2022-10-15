ALBION — The Class C No. 1 Pierce Bluejays entered the Boone Central Athletic Complex looking to stay undefeated and exercise some demons.
The black and blue were in a similar position 13 months ago when they came to Albion, with both teams undefeated then. Albion Boone Central ended up coming away with a win that ended a 16-game Pierce winning-streak and ended up giving them first place in their district.
On Friday, it was the Bluejays who came out on top, beating the Class C No. 3 Cardinals 48-26. Pierce has now clinched the top spot in district C1-4.
“It was just special to a lot of us because last year, that was a letdown for us,” senior quarterback Abram Scholting said. “It was good to come back here and win.”
Boone Central came out of halftime down 27-13, but with a chance to narrow the deficit getting the ball back to start the third quarter. Scholting intercepted the first play from scrimmage and the Bluejays took over at midfield.
The teams wound up exchanging three and outs, but with seven minutes, 17 seconds left, Pierce worked an 11-play, 73-yard drive all of which came on running plays. Scholting had 23 of those yards, including a nine-yard scramble into the endzone to top it off.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bluejays took over after their own 24 following an interception by Colby Anderson, his team-leading fifth of the season. On the very next play, Scholting found Jacksen Wachholtz uncovered and slung a 76-yard touchdown to go up 41-13 with 4:44 remaining.
The teams then exchanged touchdowns on their final drives of the game.
Scholting completed seven of his nine passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 10 carries for 38 yards and a score.
Wachholtz caught three passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Going into the contest, the junior wide receiver had four catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns all season.
For coach Mark Brahmer, it speaks to the depth that the Bluejays have on the perimeter offensively.
“Everyone’s keying on Ben and we’ve got four or five guys who can catch it really well,” Brahmer said. “Jacksen’s one of them.”
Brahmer also noted Scholting’s efficiency in the passing game. The Bluejays lean very heavily on the run. Heading into Friday, 76% of plays called were run plays.
However, when Scholting is asked to air it out, he tends to hit. The senior quarterback held a 63% completion rate before Friday and has now completed 73% of his throws this season. It's that efficiency that Brahmer feels makes him one of the best signal-callers in the entire state.
“Everybody says this, that or whatever about quarterbacks in C1, but I would say he’s a starter on any Class A team,” he added. “How many bad balls did you see him throw?”
Pierce’s ability to both pound the rock and sling it when need be have led to a group that averages 53 points, 186 passing yards and 356 passing yards a game, creating balance that’s tough to account for.
“They’re amazingly tough to stop. That’s why we run the offense we do,” coach Mark Hudson said. “If you’re balanced and you have athletes in the backfield and a good line and wide receivers, it’s hard to defend the whole field.”
The first of Scholting’s three touchdown passes to Wachholtz came on the first drive of the game, with the Bluejays facing third and four at their own 42. Scholting rolled to his left, evaded a pass rusher and found Wachholtz cutting across the field for the score.
Pierce then forced a three and out and got the ball back, but faced a third and five at their own 43. Scholting saw Wachholtz completely uncovered before the ball was snapped, got it off and connected with Wachholtz on a go route to make it 13-0 with 7:17 left in the first quarter.
Parker Borer helped the Cardinals get on the board with a 30-yard run, then Keenan Valverde answered with one of his own. The teams were held out of the endzone for a while before Alex Christo made it a one-score game on a scramble for a touchdown.
On their ensuing drive, a 34-yard strike from Scholting to Benjamin Brahmer set up a four-yard touchdown run by Valverde to make it 27-13, a score that would hold to halftime.
The Bluejays return to action on Friday, Oct. 21 to host West Point-Beemer. Boone Central hosts St. Paul on Thursday.
Pierce 13 14 7 14 — 48
Boone Central 6 7 0 13 — 26
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
PIE: Jacksen Wachholtz 58 pass from Abram Scholting (Valverde kick) 10:28.
PIE: Wachholtz 57 pass from Scholting (Kick failed) 7:17 1Q.
ABC: Parker Borer 30 run (James Fogelman kick failed) 4:24.
SECOND QUARTER
PIE: Keenan Valverde 2 pass from Scholting (Valverde kick) 10:51.
ABC: Alex Christo 6 run (Fogelman kick) 2:35
PIE: Valverde 4 run (Valverde kick) 0:54
THIRD QUARTER
PIE: Scholting 9 run (Valverde kick) 0:47
FOURTH QUARTER
PIE: Wachholtz 76 pass from Scholting (Valverde kick) 4:44.
ABC: Christo 13 run (Fogelman kick) 3:53
PIE: Valverde 1 run (Valverde kick) 0:58
ABC: Jackson Roberts 24 lass from Christo, 0:00.