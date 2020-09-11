PIERCE — There's no such thing as a rebuilding year in Pierce. At least not this year.
Class C No. 2 Pierce spotted visiting No. 4 North Bend Central the first touchdown of the game, and then the Bluejays bruised the Tigers for 41 consecutive points in a 48-13 win here Friday night.
“They're a good football team,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said about North Bend. “They were ranked eighth in the state (coming into tonight) for a reason. That's a good, quality win for us.”
In other words, it was an overpowering welcome to Class C1 football for North Bend, which had advanced to the Class C2 quarterfinals a season ago.
“It was good to play this kind of competition,” North Bend coach Ryan Stieren said. “I think this will be good. ... I think this thing humbled us a little bit.”
The numbers indicated just how overpowering Pierce was. The Bluejays held the hurry-up, no-huddle Tigers to just 102 yards of total offense in the first three quarters combined, including a paltry 12 yards in the entire second quarter.
“We looked at some zone principles in our secondary, and we knew they had good athletes, but we thought we had guys who could match up well, so we mixed a little man-to-man in there,” Brahmer said.
It was enough to confuse North Bend quarterback Brodey Johnson, who was 5 of 14 passing for 28 yards in the first half. He finished 15 of 30 for 109 yards, but 40 of those came on his final completion.
Meanwhile, Pierce and its balanced attack churned up a 294-70 advantage in total offense on its way to leading 28-6 at halftime. A year ago, Pierce had the “three horsemen” in seniors Dalton Freeman, Carson Oestreich and Brett Tinker. But with all three graduated, the Bluejays are even more versatile with six players finishing with more than 30 rushing yards each.
“We don't have one guy who's dominant running the football. We've got probably half a dozen, or seven or eight guys, who are pretty capable of being guys who can get us yardage,” Brahmer said.
And then North Bend, which had gambled several times on special teams in the first half, took a chance again with an onside kick to begin the second half. But Pierce was the lucky one.
Offensive lineman Colton Fritz scooped up that attempted onside kick and raced 55 yards down the North Bend sideline for a touchdown to begin the second half.
“We just kicked it right to the guy,” Stieren said. “We didn't execute it.”
That immediately turned it into a 35-6 game, and Abram Scholting's 25-yard touchdown weave from left to right allowed the running clock to start with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
That wasn't the only gamble that backfired on North Bend.
The Tigers tried an onside kick after taking a 6-0 lead 3½ minutes into the game, but the Bluejays recovered. At that point, North Bend had run nine of the game's 10 offensive plays as it recovered a Pierce fumble on the Bluejays' initial play from scrimmage.
But after Pierce recovered the onside kick, it kept the ball on the ground on a six-play, 59-yard drive capped by fullback David Dale's 24-yard touchdown run on a counter play out of the wishbone formation.
That was a sign of things to come, as the Bluejays battered the Tigers repeatedly with misdirection in its rushing attack.
“They're very detail-oriented,” Stieren said. “It's all those little things, the way the quarterback fakes, him hiding the ball, and things like that, it's huge. You can tell they're extremely well-coached and they've been doing it thousands of times.”
North Bend also tried a fake punt on fourth-and-7 at its own 34, but a botched snap to the back led to a six-yard loss. Tyler Race burst for a 17-yard gain on the next play, and two plays later, Race finished off the quick scoring drive.
Race also set up Pierce's other second-quarter score by picking off a pass on the run, and six plays later, Dale broke free for his second touchdown of the night.
Game notes
* Both teams were ranked statewide coming into the night. Pierce was ranked third by both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star, and North Bend entered the night eighth in both statewide newspapers.
* North Bend backup quarterback Trevor Ortmeier received an ovation from his team's fans when he entered the game in the waning minutes. Ortmeier was injured in a motor vehicle accident this summer and was cleared by doctors Monday to begin practicing.
North Bend 6 0 0 7 — 13
Pierce 14 14 13 7 — 48
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
NBC: Allan Orellana 3 pass from Brodey Johnson (PAT failed), 8:30.
PIE: David Dale 24 run (Chaden Roth kick), 6:22.
PIE: Michael Kruntorad 17 pass from Abram Scholting (Roth kick), 1:32.
SECOND QUARTER
PIE: Tyler Race 2 run (Roth kick), 10:54.
PIE: Dale 17 run (Roth kick), 2:19.
THIRD QUARTER
PIE: Colton Fritz 55 kickoff return (Roth kick), 11:49.
PIE: Scholting 25 run (PAT failed), 6:15.
FOURTH QUARTER
NBC: Colin Rhynalds 40 pass from Johnson (Jarrett Poessnecker kick), 6:34.
PIE: Zach Collison 4 run (Keenan Valverde kick), 3:30.