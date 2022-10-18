BATTLE CREEK – Pierce went from almost owning a sweep to appearing to be another upset victim back to becoming a Mid-State Conference tournament finalist over the span of five wild sets on Tuesday.
The third-seeded Bluejays had match point on seventh-seeded Battle Creek in the third set of the second semifinal of the evening. They also faced a 6-3 deficit in the fifth set.
In the end, Pierce found a way to rally to claim a 25-17, 25-19, 24-26, 23-25, 15-10 victory over the Bravettes, who had swept second-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic in Monday’s quarterfinals.
“I’m super proud of the way they hung in there,” Pierce coach Zach Weber said. “Now, we didn’t make all the plays that we needed to at the right times. But when it came down to that fifth set, it was who is going to be the tougher team? Who is going to make the plays when they needed to?
“We talked that you don’t have to be perfect – you’ve got to be two points better. I think they did an excellent job of that.”
Battle Creek (12-17) carried the momentum of winning the third and fourth sets to stay alive into the decisive fifth and took leads of 3-0 and 6-3.
But a Maggie Painter kill sent her to the service line, the Bluejays rattled off eight more points to go up 12-6, including a pair of Painter aces. She finished with 17 kills and five aces.
Jaya Wochholtz’s match-high 20th kill sent Pierce into Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. championship match against top-seeded Norfolk Catholic.
“It took a lot of believing in the team and trusting in each other,” said Bluejays setter Brielle Unseld, who had 48 set assists. “We don’t play for ourselves. We play for our teammates. We have a lot of faith in each other.”
Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said he couldn’t be disappointed in the loss.
“I’m really proud of our girls and their effort,” he said. “There were points in the season where if we were down 0-2 and one point out of being shutout, we wouldn’t score that point and we wouldn’t have won that set.
“Then to win the next set and start out strong in the fifth set, I’m just really proud of the growth of the team. Those first two sets we showed why we’ve lost 17 games this year – just a lack of consistency. But I think the third, fourth and first half of that fifth set you could see the potential of this squad.”
Wintz said Pierce’s 9-0 run in the fifth was ultimately too much to overcome.
“We got stuck in a serve receive there that we need to find a way to adjust out of,” he said. “They did a good job of taking care of a set we really like. They had that scouted and blocked. There were about four points in a row there where we couldn’t get the pass up to the net to set any of our hitters, so we just had to send a free ball.
“They got a little momentum in that run, and when you are only going to 15, you can’t give up that many points in a row like we did.”
After taking the first two sets, Pierce used a 5-0 run to go up 20-18 in the third. Some confusion on whether the scoreboard was correct twice delayed things, and trailing 24-23 Battle Creek used kills from Sami Wemhoff and Mya Zohner along with a hitting error to stay alive.
“It was back and forth and close all the way to 20,” Weber said. “Then we had whatever happened with the scoreboard happen. At that point, it was just time to reset and go.
“We got to the point where we had a match point in that set. Credit to them, they got two huge kills when they needed to to get back up and then pulled away. It was a very, very good set of teams going back and forth, and they came out on top on that one.”
Sami Wemhoff led Battle Creek with 10 kills. Zohner and Abbie Erickson each had seven while Tylar Humphrey had 22 set assists for the Bravettes, who host Crofton in Thursday’s 6 p.m. third-place match.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC did complete a 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 sweep over Crofton.
While Channatee Robles put up 20 kills, including nine in the first set, it was her defense that sparked the Knights (26-2).
Specifically, it was one play in the first set which was tied 11 times by the time the teams hit 15 points.
“She’s a spark for our team, that’s for sure,” Knights coach Michaela Bellar said. “She made that one amazing dig on an overpass, and that sparked that entire set for us. It kind of gives the girls a little more confidence, and they feed off that energy. She’s a huge asset in that area.”
Norfolk Catholic kept getting stronger as the match progressed, a difference from Monday’s quarterfinal win over Boone Central that saw the team struggle in the third and final set.
“I thought the third set we ended better than we started the first couple of sets,” Bellar said. “I thought we played the tempo of ball that we wanted to play, so I was really proud of the girls coming out and playing our game that we wanted to play.”
She said the Knights did what they wanted to do to limit Crofton’s Caitlin Guenther, who was held to seven kills. The Warriors (16-9) only had two more kills as a team than Robles.
“I thought our girls did a good job of serving aggressive,” Bellar said. “That was our game plan, to serve aggressive to get them out of system enough that we got (Guenther) out of system. They couldn’t utilize her as much as they wanted to.”
Addison Corr added eight kills. Sidonia Wattier recorded 20 set assists and four kills while Saylor Fischer chipped in 12 assists.
Norfolk Catholic’s championship match against Pierce on Thursday is a rematch of a five-set Knights win on Sept. 1. The teams are a combined 52-3 excluding that match.
Pierce (26-2) 25 25 24 23 15
Battle Creek (12-17) 17 19 26 25 10
PIERCE (kills-aces-blocks): Claudia Riggert 6-0-1, Skylar Scholting 6-2-0, Jaya Wachholtz 20-1-1, Ciara Garcia 4-0-1, Brielle Unseld 3-0-0, Morgan Moeller 0-3-0, Maggie Painter 17-5-0, Raegan Theisen 1-0-0. Totals 57-11-3.
BATTLE CREEK (kills-aces-blocks): Mya Zohner 7-3-0, Addi Taake 4-4-1, Tylar Humphrey 1-2-0, Jaidyn Smutny 0-2-0, Reagan Brummels 6-0-2, Abbie Erickson 7-0-3, Sami Wemhoff 10-0-1, Sophie Humphrey 1-0-1, Lauren Lutt 0-0-0, Breanna Borchers 0-2-1. Totals 36-11-9.
Set assists: Pierce 51 (Unseld 48, Riggert 1, Moeller 1, Painter 1), Battle Creek 32 (T. Humphrey 22, Borchers 9, Smutny 1).
Crofton (16-9) 21 17 13
Norfolk Catholic (26-2) 25 25 25
CROFTON (kills-aces-blocks): Sammie Allen 3-2-0, Caitlin Guenther 7-1-0, Ellie Tramp 5-0-0, Lexi Wiebelhaus 3-0-1, Madelyn Eilers 4-0-0, Jaisie Janssen 0-0-1, Cassie Allen 0-1-0, Megan Tramp 0-1-0, Jaide Allen 0-0-0. Totals 22-5-2.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 1-0-1, Sidonia Wattier 4-1-1, Saylor Fischer 1-0-0, Addison Corr 8-2-1, Channatee Robles 20-3-2, Morgan Miller 0-0-0, Aubrey Barnes 2-0-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-0-0. Totals 36-6-5.
Set assists: Crofton 22 (S. Allen 16, J. Allen 5, Tramp 1), Norfolk Catholic 33 (Wattier 20, Fischer 12, Wolf 1).