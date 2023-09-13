PIERCE -- Two of northeast Nebraska's best volleyball teams--Pierce and Battle Creek, both from the Mid-State Conference--brought out the best in each other in a pressure-packed match here Tuesday night.
Both squads entered the contest with glossy, and nearly identical, resumes. Battle Creek boasted a No. 7 spot in the Class C1 state rankings with a 10-1 record, while the Bluejays held the No. 10 position despite an 11-1 mark.
Eventually, after five closely-contested sets, Pierce came away with a five-set victory, winning by scores of 25-13, 25-27, 21-25, 25-19, and 17-15.
“We knew it was going to be tough. They’re a rival, for sure,” Bluejays coach Zach Weber said. “We know it’s going to be a battle every single time we play them. That’s two (matches) that have gone to set five, in the last three meetings.”
The most recent five-set match came in the semi-finals of last year’s Mid-State Conference tournament, a tournament coming up the third week of October where the two could certainly meet again–but the teams are once again in the same district, a circumstance which will loom large leading into post-season play.
“I’m super proud of the girls. It definitely wasn’t the cleanest of matches that we’ve ever played but, as we talked about after the match, good teams have a way of doing that to you,” Weber said. “But we were resilient when we needed to be resilient.”
Being resilient isn’t an easily-attained trait, especially for a squad as young as the Bluejays.
“As young of a team as we are, with only two seniors on our roster, it’s easy for these young kids–the ones that are new to varsity–to go down two sets and just kind of tuck it in for the night,” Weber said. “Fortunately, they didn’t, and the fourth set became a battle back and forth, but they found a way to get it done after 20. Then we got down in the fifth set 15-14 and could have tucked tail there, but we had a freshman come up and make a huge play for us, too, a great dig.”
Weber attributes the culture of the Pierce program, led by two seniors–Jaya Wachholtz and Maggie Painter–that are both fourth-year starters.
“Those two are as good of leaders as you’ll find, and they’ve been around–they’ve been to the state tournament and have had success,” Weber said. “We’ve had success as a program, in large part due to them, and they’re doing a great job of handling their business on the volleyball court and bringing the rest of the players along with them.”
The Bluejays found their comfort zone in the first set, leading the entire set before easing to a 25-13 win by building on a team total of 10 kills to 6 advantage over the Bravettes–four by Wachholtz and three by freshman Nora Herian–along with five ace serves. Three of the aces came from Painter and the other two by Wachholtz.
“Jaya has been a difference-maker the entire time she’s been around as a four-year starter. She took a leadership role as a sophomore, and she’s been nothing but great for us,” Weber said. “We’ve used her an awful lot over the last four years. We bumped her outside (from the middle) her sophomore year, because we realized that she had to be a high-volume set-taker, and we needed to get her involved as much as we could.”
Weber also credited the Bluejays’ other senior, Painter, who moved from “a very successful role as an outside hitter” to fill the libero position this season, making her the quarterback of the Pierce defense.
“That was a very selfless move from her,” Weber said. “She moves and reads and talkies–bringing her teammates along when attitudes start to sink by being positive and lifting them up when they make a mistake.”
Battle Creek did more than just respond during the next two back-and-forth sets, both filled with tie scores and lead changes. The Bravettes, with contributions from multiple players, won those two by scores of 27-25 and 25-21.
By the time Battle Creek wrapped up the 27-25 win in set two, the Bravettes had seen Pierce fight back from a five-point deficit to forge the fourth tie score at 18-18, then responded to the Bluejays taking a 24-23 lead–their only lead of the set–with kills by Taylynn Aldag in the middle and Jadyn Buckendahl on the right side to knot the score and take a 25-24 lead.
After a Wachholtz kill tied the score at 25-25, Sami Wemhoff secured the Battle Creek win with a tip kill and a block of a Herian kill attempt.
Similarly, the Bravettes took the immediate lead in the set three, leading by as many as four points until a Pierce offensive–led by three kills and a block by Herian, as well as two kills and a block by Claudia Riggert–provided the Bluejays with one-point leads at 14-13 and 15-14.
But during a series of five tie scores, Pierce would lead just once more–at 17-16–as Battle Creek repeatedly broke from those ties back into an advantage.
Two Pierce errors, one from the service line and the other an attempted kill, put the Bravettes ahead 23-21 and a cross-court kill by Addisyn Taake followed by middle-hitter Jaid Wehrle’s tip into an unoccupied portion of floor in the midst of the Pierce defense wrapped up the 25-21 third set victory.
Pierce faced defeat early in the fourth set, trailing until forcing three straight ties at 9-9, 10-10, and 11-11 before taking the narrow lead of between one and three points until the Bluejays were able to finish out the crucial 25-19 win.
Two kills by Herian and two aces by Skylar Scholting, with a net violation and double-hit penalty by Battle Creek, accounted for the final five points of the set.
In the fifth and final set, with every point in contention, the teams battled through 10 tie scores, with each team having the lead at least three times.
Behind three kills by Wemhoff, an ace serve by Jaidyn Smutny and a kill by Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek held set- and match-point advantages on two occasions but those were the Bravettes final points.
Meanwhile, the Bluejays turned to their big guns--Herian and Wachholtz–to tie the set at 15-15 and then lead 16-15.
The match-determining final point came on a Bravette's kill attempt from the right pin that literally tight-roped the net to the far side where it fell to the floor just outside the opposite sideline, finalizing Pierce’s 17-15 fifth-set win.
“This feels great,” Wachholtz said. “We knew Battle Creek was going to bring a fight (to this match). They fought hard, and we fought back.”
Wachholtz accumulated a match-high 29 kills in the five sets to pace Pierce. Herian contributed 15 and Riggert added 9.
Painter led the Bluejays’ defense with 18 digs, followed by Wachholtz with 14, and freshman Ava Knox 12.
“I know the 29 kills is not the single-game record, but 29 is a crazy state, and totaling just nine errors–most of those blocks–that’s a huge stat for us,” Weber said. “Jada is also up there for kills in a career. She’s chasing Maggie Brahmer’s career kills record, and if she stays healthy I think she’ll probably get it somewhere around the middle of the season.
Class C1
Battle Creek (10-2) 13 27 25 19 15
Pierce (12-1) 25 25 21 25 17