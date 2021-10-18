The No. 3-seeded Bluejays have placed a recent emphasis on serve and serve receive, according to Pierce coach Zach Weber, and both areas paid dividends on Monday evening when the Bluejays downed sixth-seeded Norfolk Catholic in straight sets--winning the first round matchup of Mid-State Conference play at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Pierce, which lost two early season matches to the Knights then did a complete re-set of both personnel and positions and rattled off 15 straight wins, has continued to reap the benefits of that process of late.
“They beat us in five (sets) here, which wasn’t as close as that sounds for a couple of reasons. I was short Maggie Painter on our right side, and we just had some areas of weakness that we corrected after that,” Weber said. “It was after the second time that we played them, at Columbus, that we made the decision to make wholesale changes to our lineup--bringing some new people in off the bench, changing a lot of people to new positions. It was risky and very scary.”
The Bluejays’ 25-18, 25-16, and 25-7 sweep of Norfolk Catholic on its home floor on Monday was further evidence of the team’s solid play resulting from the shakeup.
“They’re a very good team; what we did really well, and why the score reflected what it did, was serve and serve receive,” Weber said. “That has been our focus since, definitely, last Tuesday (3-1 loss at Guardian Angels Central Catholic). We weren’t happy with either of those areas.”
“We have such a talented front five, but because we were struggling so much in those two areas, we weren’t able to really show it,” he said. “We were running out of system like crazy and just weren’t the team that we were supposed to be or could be because of it.”
With the win over Norfolk Catholic, the Bluejays improve to 22-5 on the season and were to face No. 2-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic, a 3-0 winner over seventh-seeded Boone Central, on Tuesday in a second-round match to be played at Pierce.
The first set was the most closely-contested of the three sets Pierce and the Knights played, as Norfolk Catholic forged a 6-4 lead on four kills by Allison Brungardt. But the Knights also recorded two service errors, and errors quickly became an issue for Norfolk Catholic throughout the match.
In contrast, the Bluejays committed just two--a net violation and an attack error--in the first set, and became more assertive offensively.
“I think our serve receive got us in system--we had a lot of first ball terminates tonight that we hadn’t really seen lately,” Weber said. “And we were able to get quite a lot of ‘aces’ on them, but more than that we had them in one passes pretty much consistently all night.”
Pierce tied the score at 6-6 on Kyla Knox’s first ace serve of the night, then took the lead on Brielle Unseld’s block and follow-up tip. The Knights tied the score once more at 9 after a Tiffani Pietz block, a Brungardt ace serve, and the Bluejays’ net violation but, after that, the rest of the set belonged to Pierce.
Kennedy Warneke recorded her first kill of the night from the left side and Elly Piper followed with a tip from her position in the middle.
The Bluejays gradually pulled away with a steady dose of kills from Warneke (3), but also Maggie Painter (2), Elly Piper (2)--who also contributed a block--while Morgan Moeller and Knox provided ace serves.
Norfolk Catholic, meanwhile, countered with three kills by Avery Yosten, two from Brungardt, and one from Addison Corr, but were hindered by three attack errors and a pair of service errors that prevented the Knights from denting the Pierce lead that grew to 23-15 before a late charge by Norfolk Catholic.
By that time, however, the Bluejays were at set point which Elly Piper provided on a tip from the middle to wrap up the first set at 25-18.
Mistakes became more frequent for the Knights in the second set, while offense was becoming more deliberate for Pierce--which totaled 10 kills as a team, along with four more ace serves.
“It was a very clean game (without many mistakes), but when we can get ourselves in system I’d put my setter and our front five up against anybody,” Weber said.
Unseld, the Pierce setter, set up the Bluejays’ various weapons for nine kills, and servers--Painter and Larissa Meier, provided two more aces each.
Norfolk Catholic, on the other hand, accumulated more mistakes (9) than kills (8)--as Brungardt provided three kills and Corr two to go with blocks by Yosten and Pietz.
Pierce outscored the Knights 7-1 down the stretch, with Elly Piper providing two kills and a block, to turn an 18-13 lead into a 25-16 win.
“We made an adjustment midway through the second set where we were really trying to take away their outside hitters’ line shot; we were forcing them to go crosscourt at Morgan (Moeller), so they weren’t getting those in-system ones,” Weber said. “I think it was a good adjustment at that time.”
Evidence of the effectiveness of Weber’s adjustment was apparent in the affect on Norfolk Catholic’s kills. Brungardt led the Knights with nine kills, but four of those occurred in the first set. Likewise, Yosten totaled four in the first set, but none in the second set and only one in the third.
The third set was a runaway, as the Bluejays dominated net play with 15 kills to forge leads of 11-1 and 21-4 before closing out the 25-7 match-clinching third set.
Warneke finished the night with nine kills on 20 attempts, without committing an error.
“Kennedy has worked very hard for four year; she’s been in our starting rotation for those four years, but she had pretty significant injuries her freshman and sophomore years,” Weber said. “But this year, her senior year, she’s put it all together. She puts up excellent numbers in the attack, which people see, but what they don’t see is that her digging numbers have been consistently excellent, and she has a great serve.”
Painter and Jaya Wachholtz each contributed eight kills, with Jozy and Elly Piper adding six and four kills, respectively. Pierce totaled 11 ace serves in the match--three from Knox and two from Meier. Unseld recorded 32 set assists in the match.
Defensively, Morgan Moeller had 14 digs--with seven coming in the third set--while Warneke, Meier, and Painter totaled five digs each.
“Credit Pierce--they showed up to play, and our girls didn’t,” Knights coach Michaela Bellar said. “You’ve got to show up to play against good teams and, tonight, our girls just didn’t.”
“We could not control our errors, and Pierce really utilized those balls and stuck it to us,” she said. “We did not play well; we didn’t execute what we were supposed to do--the girls knew the scouting report, but we didn’t play defense.”
Mid-State Conference First Round
Pierce defeats Norfolk Catholic in three sets--25-18, 25-16, 25-7