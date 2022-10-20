Pierce carries a 14-match winning streak into Thursday’s Mid-State Conference tournament championship against Norfolk Catholic.
The Bluejays also constructed an 11-match streak earlier this season.
The losses have been few for Pierce (26-2), but the Bluejays have had their share of challenging matches.
They are 3-1 in five-set contests, the latest a win over upset-minded Battle Creek in Tuesday’s conference semifinals.
Those types of long, up-and-down emotional battles have coach Zach Weber confident when his team does face a fifth set.
“I feel pretty good,” he said. “I’ve said all year our leadership is excellent. When we need plays, they’re the ones stepping up and they’re the ones calling for the ball. They’re the ones making the plays.
“We joke all the time that big-time players make big-time plays. I think I have a lot of big-time players who will step up and do it. I’m happy that we’ve had a lot of opportunities to get to the fifth set because that’s only going to help us down the road as we enter our postseason here.”
A few of those players include junior Jaya Wachholtz, who leads Pierce with 3.8 kills per set, junior Maggie Painter (3.3 kills) and sophomore Claudia Riggert (2.9). Morgan Moeller tops the team in both digs (5.7 per set) and aces (0.8), while senior setter Brielle Unseld has recorded 877 assists.
Unseld said the Bluejays don’t get rattled in those high-pressure moments like in a fifth set. They showed that after falling behind 3-0 and 6-3 to Battle Creek in the fifth of their recent match.
“We can trust ourselves more,” she said. “We’ve been here and we know what’s going on. We don’t get worried or do crazy things. We just need to play our game.”
Unseld said that trust has led Pierce to its success all season long.
“We have a lot of team belief in each other,” she said. “We’re not focusing on ourselves. We focus a lot on fundamentals and play the game straight up.”
Pierce faces a rematch against the only team to hand it a five-set defeat in the Mid-State final at Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic earned that win on Sept. 1. The teams are a combined 52-3 excluding that match.
“I’m very happy to have to opportunity to play for a conference title,” Weber said. “It’s two very good teams. Norfolk Catholic, we obviously have a lot of respect for them. Every time we play, it seems like it’s a battle. It’s always going to be close, so we’re going to do our best with our one day to prepare and be ready and hopefully we bring our best to that day.”
CLASS C
The conference tournament season shook things up as subdistricts loom next week.
After not being rated higher than fourth all season, Clarkson/Leigh zooms up to the No. 1 spot. No Class C team in the area has put together a better week this season than the Patriots.
Clarkson/Leigh handed undefeated North Bend Central its first loss with a convincing 2-0 win during Saturday’s East Husker Conference tournament semifinals. It followed that up with a 3-2 win over previous No. 3 Oakland-Craig in the final.
If that wasn’t enough, the Patriots went to Oakland on Tuesday and won a rematch with the Knights, once again in five sets.
North Bend Central (26-1) didn’t need time to bounce back from its loss. It defeated Class D No. 2 Howells-Dodge in the EHC third-place match and then defeated the Jaguars again on Tuesday, taking all five sets in that span.
Pierce (26-2) slides back a spot for no fault of its own. The Bluejays have won 14 in a row and look more than capable of earning the program’s first back-to-back state appearances since 1973-74.
Oakland-Craig drops one after its two five-set losses to Clarkson/Leigh, but the defending C2 state champions will be a tough team to deal with this postseason.
Wisner-Pilger moves up one spot to No. 5 after going 3-1 in the East Husker tournament, losing only to Clarkson/Leigh.
Crofton’s back-to-back wins over previous No. 5 Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves the Warriors back in at No. 6 after a two-week absence. This is a young team that could be dangerous in the postseason.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic slides back two positions to No. 7 after losing three in a row to Pierce and Crofton (twice). But two of those three were five-setters.
Finally, Ponca makes its debut this season at No. 8 coming off a Lewis & Clark Conference championship.
CLASS D
Norfolk Catholic went the distance at No. 1 from the preseason to the postseason. The Knights have one more challenge before subdistrict play against Pierce in the Mid-State Conference championship.
After winning 23 consecutive matches, No. 2 Howells-Dodge enters the postseason on a three-match losing streak. But there’s no need to panic. Those losses came to Class C No. 2 North Bend Central (twice) and No. 4 Oakland-Craig.
No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis has won 12 of its past 13 matches and earned another Goldenrod Conference title.
No. 4 Stuart and No. 5 O’Neill St. Mary’s both climbed two spots as they prepare to meet up for the Niobrara Valley Conference championship on Friday.
Wynot drops two places after going 1-2 in the Lewis & Clark tournament. But the Blue Devils are 2-0 against teams in Class D2, where they will chase another trip to Lincoln.
Hartington Cedar Catholic also falls, going from No. 5 to No. 7 while playing without one of the top players in the area in Laney Kathol. The second-seeded Trojans were upset by seventh-seeded Battle Creek 3-0 in the Mid-State Conference tournament quarterfinals with Kathol out.
Elgin Public/Pope John hangs onto the No. 8 spot despite losing to West Holt in the first round of the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament. None of the top contenders made a strong enough case to surpass the Wolfpack.