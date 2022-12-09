The seniors who contributed to Pierce High’s success in 2022 started their journeys early.
Many of them were playing touch or flag football in coach Mark Brahmer’s backyard as kids. When they reached the seventh grade, they witnessed a Pierce team that finished the regular season 5-4 make it all the way to the state semifinals.
Once the Class of 2023 arrived in high school, the players never knew a varsity season in which they didn’t reach the state championship.
From the work that went into practice to the execution on Friday nights for 48 minutes, the group helped to bring the Bluejays back to the level of play they’ve become known for throughout the state of Nebraska. This included bringing in two more state championships
None of those seniors was bigger, in impact or stature, than Mark’s son, Ben Brahmer.
“Ben has been very important to our program’s success during the past four seasons,” said his coach and father, Mark Brahmer. “He’s developed into one of the best receivers in the state and during the past two seasons became a physical football player.”
Ben’s also taken after others in some aspects. Like his dad, he’s a coach on the field. Like his quarterback, Abram Scholting, he has a keen eye for how to read and adjust according to what Pierce would be up against.
“Much like Abram, he processes and diagnoses football situations very quickly,” Mark said. “He also was a great representative of our program and always could be counted on to lead in a positive manner both on and off the field.”
Ben was perhaps the biggest piece to his school’s state championship in November. The senior tight end caught 11 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs. The yards set a new record for the most in a Nebraska 11-man playoff game.
For the season, Ben caught 81 passes for 1,525 yards and 21 touchdowns.
He is committed to Iowa State for football.
BEN IS ONE of four players making a return to the Class C Elite Eight team. Scholting was the captain of Class C in 2020 and has been a first-teamer the past two seasons. Karter Kerkman and Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic make their return to the first team as well.
Scholting posted career highs in completion percentage, touchdowns and passing yards in his final year as a Bluejay. He leaves with 6,441 yards and 99 touchdowns for his career.
Kerkman started the 2022 season with a bang with dominant efforts in wins over Oakland-Craig and Ord, establishing himself as one of the better running backs in the state. He suffered a leg injury in the regular-season finale and was limited the rest of the way but still found ways to contribute when he could.
Kade Pieper was the biggest piece of perhaps the best offensive and defensive lines in Class C2. His presence helped Norfolk Catholic set the tone in the trenches every week. Pieper is committed to Iowa for football.
The other half of this year’s team is a quartet of first-timers, starting with Jackson Roberts. The senior edge rusher from Boone Central ends his career with 60½ tackles for loss. Roberts will run track and field at South Dakota State next fall.
J.T. Brands was the leading tackler for Oakland-Craig for the second year in a row. He’s now at 28 tackles for loss for his career, with 24 of them coming the past two years.
Jay Steffen was rock steady for a Hartington Cedar Catholic team that needed to make a lot of changes throughout the season because of injuries. The senior lineman’s 62 total tackles were the sixth-best mark on the team for a defense that allowed 10.2 points per game.
Trent Uhlir put up great numbers even without a full slate of games for the average state semifinalist team. The junior running back missed the first two games of the season with an injury, and two of Battle Creek’s regular-season opponents decided to forfeit. Uhlir also was limited to defense only in the state semifinal.
Selections are determined by both coaches’ nominations and observations by Daily News sports writers.