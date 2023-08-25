MADISON — A Pierce man who sexually assaulted a girl for most of the last decade faces up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to two charges on Friday.
Cody Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child in Madison County District Court, as well as a second felony charge that is sexual in nature.
The first count carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison, including a mandatory minimum of 15 years, meaning Johnson will not receive any credit for good behavior during the first 15 years of his sentence. The second charge carries up to an additional 20 years.
District Judge Mark Johnson will sentence the defendant Johnson on Friday, Oct. 27.
In exchange for Johnson’s pleas, the Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed not to file any additional charges. Prosecutors also will not make a sentencing recommendation.
According to an arrest affidavit, Norfolk police went to an apartment in response to a report of a child sexual assault on April 28.
A woman at the apartment told officers that her daughter disclosed that Johnson had been sexually assaulting her since she was 6 years old. The mother confronted Johnson about the allegations, and Johnson agreed that the girl was being truthful.
Johnson also admitted to knowing that the girl would eventually disclose what had been happening, the mother said. Part of the confrontation between the girl’s mother and Johnson was recorded.
Johnson agreed to meet a detective at the Norfolk Police Division that day. After having his Miranda rights read to him, he said he wanted an attorney before he would talk to the detective.
After telling Johnson he was free to leave, the detective told Johnson that it was clear that something had occurred between him and the girl. Johnson nodded in agreement before leaving the police station, the detective wrote.
On May 1, the victim was interviewed at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center and repeated that Johnson had been sexually assaulting her since she was 6 years old. A complaint against Johnson states that the sexual assaults began around May 2014.
The girl reported that the sexual abuse occurred in Norfolk until she was about 10 years old, when Johnson moved to Pierce. Johnson continued to sexually assault her in Pierce at each of the residences he had lived at there, she said.
The detective wrote that he met with Johnson’s work supervisor on May 3. The supervisor said Johnson was uncharacteristically not responding to phone calls or text messages. Further, Johnson’s boss had gone to Johnson’s residence, but he wasn’t home.
His supervisors apparently told him that whatever happened “couldn’t be that bad.” Johnson eventually responded, “When you find out what happened, you won’t feel the same.”
Johnson added that his supervisors would never see him again.
A judge signed a warrant for Johnson’s arrest on May 4. The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force had asked for the public’s assistance in locating Johnson, who was later determined by authorities to have fled to Ohio.
Marshals arrested Johnson in Ross County, Ohio, on May 17. He was extradited to Madison County on June 1.
Johnson has not been charged in Pierce County.