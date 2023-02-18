OMAHA – Pierce produced one boys wrestling state champion in its history.
On Saturday, the Bluejays have an opportunity to inflate that number to three.
Seniors Jayden Coulter (152 pounds) and Dalton Raabe (285) won two very different types of semifinal matches during Friday’s action in the Class C state tournament at the CHI Health Center.
Raabe won one of the final matches of the evening, a 2-1 win over Fillmore Central’s Markey Hinrichs in the ultimate tiebreaker.
For Raabe, it was a sense of deja vu against Hinrichs.
“It’s the same outcome as at state duals – overtime, same exact situation, 1-1 then 2-1,” he said. “It’s surreal that I’m only in my second year of wrestling. I’m at a loss for words.”
Hinrichs escaped in the third period to force overtime. After neither wrestler could score a takedown in the first overtime, Raabe started in the down position and got an escape to go up 2-1.
He then controlled Hinrichs for the 60-second period after Raabe started on the top position to secure his spot in Saturday’s championship round.
“I had to ride him out, get a wrist and hold onto that for dear life, pretty much,” he said. “I had to finish the job.”
The big question to ask Raabe is how is he a high school state finalist in his second year of competing in the sport?
“I’m asking myself that same question,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about that since (Thursday) night when I won my quarterfinal match, how this is all happening. But I couldn’t be here without my coaches and my family supporting me through everything.”
Raabe entered this season just hoping to medal at state after suffering the disappointment of tearing an ACL eight seconds into his first match at districts as a junior.
He is now 26-5 going into the championship match against Oakland-Craig’s JT Brands, who pinned Battle Creek’s Elijah Hintz in 3:46.
“I’ve always known him to be a good heavyweight because I coach football and I’d see the things he could do,” Pierce coach Tyler Legate said. “His feet are really good. So I always knew he would be good, and on top of that, he’s smart so he understands situations because he’s competed his entire life in all types of sports.
“He did a good job of listening and he never gets rattled. He’s one of the best players on our football team the last three years, too, so he’s been in big moments in semifinals or finals games. He’s a gamer – that’s the best way I can put it.”
Legate said wrestling at heavyweight is more about positioning rather than moves, so Raabe’s strength and size helped him flatten his learning curve and become so successful.
Coulter (41-1) had a less dramatic and quicker victory. He pinned Boone Central’s Samuel Grape in 1:11.
“Jayden’s been working his butt off the whole time he’s been here, and I hope he can finish it,” Legate said. “He’s been a great, great teammate and a great kid.”
Coulter finished sixth in Class B at 145 last year but will finish much higher to conclude his career with the Bluejays.
“Pierce has had one state finalist, so this feels really good,” he said. “Coach Legate will take us across the country to see the best coaches and the best competition. He’s just pushed us my whole high school career and even in junior high.”
Coulter said he didn’t expect to pin Grape in the first period, but he was happy to end things early.
“I’ve never had a feeling like that before,” he said.
Coulter faces a familiar opponent in the finals. Tekamah-Herman’s Logan Burt (43-2) beat Bishop Neumann’s Adam Ohnoutka 7-0.
Burt – last year’s runner-up – lost to Coulter 14-9 earlier this season.
“He’s really good and aggressive,” Coulter said. “I just have to stay in position and dominate on my feet like I usually do.”
Pierce’s third semifinalist, 170-pounder Blake Bolling, was edged 7-5 by Raymond Central’s Cameron Shultz.
“I just wish we could have gotten Blake in there, too,” said Legate of having two finalists. “The Bolling boys have been with me forever. But, heck, the kids wrestled tough. Even after Dawson won, Blake was right there giving him a hug. That made me almost tear up seeing that.”
Pierce leads area teams with 60.5 points to sit in fourth place, followed by Battle Creek’s 56.
The Braves got a finalist at 113 when Adyen Wintz pinned Ace Hobbs of Mitchell in 1:41. Ryan Stusse Jr. lost at 106 to David City’s Hayden Schmit 3-2.
Valentine is sixth with 51 points and has two Badgers in the championship round. Will Sprenger (126) defeated Boone Central’s Carson Wood 9-5 while Cayden Lamb (170) pinned David City’s Barrett Andel in 1:03. Valentine’s Ashton Lurz lost a 4-2 decision to Syracuse’s Cy Petersen.
Crofton/Bloomfield sits seventh with 47 points. Junior Robbie Fisher (120) will go for his second consecutive state title after claiming a 19-6 major decision over Broken Bow’s Cash Watson. Ty Tramp lost 5-0 to Chase County’s Jaret Petersen at 220.
Also at 220, Boone Central’s Hank Hudson fell to Broken Bow’s Cal Wells 5-1.
North Bend Central’s Cashtin Stanek was pinned in 53 seconds by Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane at 113.
West Point-Beemer’s Alex Borboya took a 13-2 loss to Hershey’s Ethan Elliott at 120.